Falling Yields Aren't A Death Knell For Equities

Falling interest rates are commanding headlines as investors worry that deflation may be rearing its ugly head in the global economy. And while the astonishing drop in bond yields is a definite concern for the short-term stock market outlook, the implication of lower rates from an intermediate-to-longer-term standpoint is decidedly bullish for stocks. In this report, we’ll look at data which support the bull market which began in 2009 remaining intact in spite of the choppy trading conditions which are sure to characterize the immediate-term outlook.

Arguably the biggest concern for Wall Street after the trade war is the dramatic drop in global interest rates. Sovereign rates in many countries are effectively negative, while U.S. Treasury bond yields are approaching record lows. Yield curves across the Treasury spectrum are inverting, and the widely watched 10-year bond yield is distressingly below the Fed funds interest rate (below). Historically, whenever bond yields are conspicuously below the Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate for several months, it has underscored a tight money condition. And tight money – if it persists long enough – can lead to a significant slowdown in the economy.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Investors aren’t wrong to express concern over the dramatic plunge in bond yields, for bond rates that are persistently dropping often signifies a crisis in confidence among investors. That clearly has been the case lately as rhetoric surrounding the U.S.-China trade dispute has escalated to the boiling point.

Corporate executives have also expressed concern over the equity market outlook based on insider sales data. Insider selling averaged $600 million per day in August, according to TrimTabs Investment Research. TrimTabs data revealed August is on track to be the fifth month in 2019 which sees insider selling top $10 billion. The last time this happened was in 2006 and 2007, prior to the outbreak of the credit crisis.

It should be pointed out, though, that insider selling isn’t always a harbinger of a bear market for stocks. Corporate executives sell stock in their own companies for various reasons, including for tax-related purposes. Moreover, the lag between a significant increase in insider selling and a major decline in the major averages can sometimes be as long as a year or more, which was the case before the last major crash in 2008. Nonetheless, TrimTabs pointed out that insiders are selling at the highest level since the bull market commenced over 10 years ago.

Retail investors are also equally concerned about the potential for a bear market in stocks and possibly even an economic recession. As a Reuters article recently pointed out, the steepening inversion in the 3-month to 10-year yield curve (below) “reflects investors’ nervousness about a recession and uncertainties over the trade conflict between China and the United States.”

Source: St. Louis Fed

There is also a growing fear among many observers that the rising U.S. dollar index (DXY) could also be signaling a recession. When the dollar’s value rises, it can erode the profits of U.S. multinational firms. It also typically increases the costs of foreign companies which hold trillions in dollar-denominated debt. The dollar’s rise is thus serving to compound the market’s worry over falling yields.

Source: BigCharts

Worry in the financial market is a double-edged sword. At some point, excessive fear tends to evoke its own reversal and can serve as fuel for a short-covering rally. Yet when the major indices are near multi-year highs and distribution (i.e. insider selling) is taking place, worry can also act as a self-fulfilling prophecy. That is, whenever news headlines appear which confirm investors’ fears, the can result in a market decline. There are indications that the broad market is vulnerable to bad news based on the fact that in the last two weeks, there have been many instances where stocks making new 52-week lows have outnumbered the new highs. On both the NYSE and the Nasdaq, this phenomenon has been observed several times in the last few days.

Moreover, it is disturbing from a short-term perspective that there were so many days in August when the number of new 52-week lows on both exchanges were above 100. That’s always a sign that internal selling pressure is above normal levels. In recent weeks, most of the new lows have been concentrated in the energy, retail, and healthcare sectors. But if this condition persists long enough, it can easily spill over into the rest of the market and cause a decline in the major averages.

One of the indicators highlighting the extent to which internal selling pressure is a problem right now is shown below. This is the 4-week rate of change in the new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE. This is my favorite measure of the net demand for stocks, and it tends to show the near-term path of least resistance for the major averages. With new lows outpacing new highs, this indicator is obviously in a downward trend. As long as this condition persists there will be a danger that selling pressure can increase in the broad market as we head into September. For this reason, investors should remain defensive in the short term until the internal weakness discussed here has subsided.

Source: BarChart

Most of the problems reviewed here have been of a decidedly short-term nature. It should be noted, however, that declining bond yields aren’t necessarily a death knell for the long-term equity bull market. One positive outcome of the bond yield plunge is that equity valuations have become even more attractive by comparison. The yield on the 30-year Treasury has fallen below S&P 500 dividend yield for the first time since 2009. According to research by Bespoke Investment Group, stocks now yield more than the U.S. 5-year, 10-year, and 30-year Treasury bonds. This situation is favorable for long-term stock investors since it favors equities over T-bonds based on a favorable yield comparison. The last time this happened was at the tail end of the credit crisis and immediately prior to the long-term bull market which began in the spring of 2009.

Source: CNBC

It should also be noted that since 1978, whenever there has been a yield curve inversion stocks tend to outperform regardless of whether or not the economy slows down. Dow Jones Market Data shows that the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has tended to outperform on a 3-month, 6-month, 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year basis following an inversion in the 2-year to 10-year Treasury yield curve.

Source: MarketWatch

All in all, the data we’ve reviewed here support a cautious stance toward equities in the immediate term due to the volatile combination of internal selling pressure and heightened trade war fears. Yet the evidence also supports a continued bullish outlook for the intermediate-term (3-6 month) and longer-term horizons. Thus, investors are justified in expecting that stocks will eventually pull through the latest bout of increased volatility and continue their upward path.

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs until the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges diminish. Investors should also use the market’s latest internal correction to prune the laggards from their portfolios and build a watch list of stocks which are in a strong relative strength positions versus the S&P 500 Index. Once we get the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal – and the SPX climbs back above its 15-day moving average – it will be time to deploy more cash into buying stocks. Until then, a defensive posture with plenty of cash is warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.