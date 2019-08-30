Refreshing Old IP Is Not A Viable Long-Term Strategy For Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is coming hot off the launch of World of Warcraft Classic, a refreshed server that allows players to play and re-experience the original version of the game. The hope is that this refresh will drive old players to return to the game. While the launch appears to be exceeding expectations, the hype will not last and will, eventually, go the way of other refreshes. It will be accretive to the bottom line this year but will not drive long-term sustainable growth for multiple years in a row. Neither will the upcoming launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is also a refresh (more of a re-imagining) on the 2007 game Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. A game that Activision already remastered once in 2016 alongside the abysmal launch of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Activision Blizzard's recent reliance on old IP is not a viable long-term strategy for the future of the company.

Source: Q1 2019 Slide Presentation

The State of Activision Blizzard

Interestingly enough, new IP as of late has not worked well for Activision Blizzard. Looking at the sub-series of Call of Duty games, recent new launches of sub-series have not met expectations, causing Activision to continually revisit the more classic Black Ops and Modern Warfare sub-series that made the Call of Duty games so popular. These sub-series disappointments include Ghosts (2013), Advanced Warfare (2014), Infinite Warfare (2016), and World War II (2017). None of these titles reached the peak Call of Duty sales of Modern Warfare 3 and Black Ops.

Source: statista

On top of that, the Black Ops series is starting to get old, as evidenced by declining copies sold of Black Ops 4 compared to other entries in the series. New IP has not worked, so Activision Blizzard is reverting back to refreshing old content.

Other games, like World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, have also seen user declines or slowing growth. New content in these games have not resulted in revenues hitting new highs, so Activision has turned to refreshing old content that older gamers love. While this is good for the short term, this is problematic in the long run as the gaming industry now has more competition than ever. Refreshing old IP will bring back nostalgic gamers temporarily, but they will move on as newer and better games are created elsewhere.

Activision failing to attract new users is not good, and relying on old IP to maintain a slowly diminishing user base will not return the company to growth. Let's look at direct evidence of this.

Activision saw declining MAUs across all three segments of the business. Just look at the images below taken from Q2 2018 earnings slides and Q2 2019 earnings slides. Every segment declined in MAUs. Now, part of the decline in Activision was due to Bungie cutting ties with Activision and taking Destiny. But, it still illustrated clear evidence that gamers get tired of games quickly and move on to newer and better games.

Source: Activision Blizzard Q2 2018 Slide Presentation

Source: Activision Blizzard Q2 2019 Slide Presentation

Competition for Gaming Dollars Is Higher Than Ever

Free games like Fortnite and Apex Legends are taking gaming dollars and attracting younger audiences. Often, young teenagers are introduced to video games through free to play games, as they either don't have the money to buy games themselves or their parents do not want to purchase video games for them (this was certainly the case for me 10 years ago).

It is difficult for Activision to come up with new IP to compete with free to play games when Activision's model has always been and continues to be charging a base price for every game. Competition is higher than ever before in the lucrative and growing gaming industry, but Activision is not capturing any of the upside this year. Net bookings are down for the year so far.

Source: Activision Blizzard Q2 2019 Earnings

Activision reported net revenue of $7.5 billion in 2018 and is guiding for $6.19 billion in 2019. A decline of $1.3 billion. No amount of refreshes will make that back up.

How Activision Gets Back On Track

Activision needs to leverage existing IP and create new IP to drive user and revenue growth rather than rely on old IP refreshes to maintain user bases. The nostalgia only lasts so long. As someone who held shares for a long time until recently, it is frustrating to see the company revert back to refreshes rather than create new, better games.

The last major brand new IP Activision Blizzard launched was Overwatch. That was over 3 years ago in 2016. The stock has gone nowhere the last few years at least partially because of the failure to produce new compelling IP.

Up until now, my article has had a negative tone to it but let me be clear. I am bullish on Activision in the long run. Fortunately, management realizes that refreshes are not sustainable. There were two great questions from analysts on the latest conference call regarding how the company could continue to refresh IP. When asked about refreshes in the future, CEO Robert Kotick had this to say:

So at Activision we have seen great results from re-mastering some of these beloved games over the last couple of years. If you look at Crash and Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Team Racing, they are all credible games and our teams have done a really great job in modernizing them for today's platform. Now the player response due to these have been fantastic.

Kotick went on to say:

when you look at our IP library, we think there's a lot of IP in there the fans are going to want to experience again . . . But just beyond pure re-masters are also a lot of opportunities now to innovate and think about totally new content within these IPs.

The next question was about creating new IP, to which COO Coddy Johnson replied with what I think is one of the best answers I've ever heard in a conference call:

The company should be and will be substantially larger than it is today, and we think this is not just true for ourselves, but broadly in gaming and entertainment where large established franchises really do give you a significant competitive advantage and we're leaning into that. That said, it doesn't mean we're only focused on the existing portfolio franchises. We have new IP projects underway across each of the businesses. And as you mentioned, you know we've had a -- we think one of the best or when a top track records of putting out new IP and part of the reason for that is that we have a very rigorous screen like process through which we put new ideas. We're looking at creative, at commercial, at design at every stage of development from prototyping all the way through the build and testing and it's a high bar. And honestly many and maybe most ideas don't make it through. But we think this like that rigorous approach is the right one because of the demands of the fans and of the industry are increasingly significant. You have to be disciplined about the process, not just because it's the launch of the IP, but it's about sustaining it and growing it over time. That's by far the best experience for the players when you can launch in sustaining growth. It's also by the way, by far the best business model and it's what really drives the returns. And so, that's what we look for, and that high bar means that it takes time for us to bring games to bear and it also means we don't talk about our plans too early. But I want you to be rest assured we have new IP initiatives underway and given our track record, we feel pretty confident about our ability to have success here over the future.

Long term, Activision remains one of my favorite companies in the world. They have a huge moat with existing IP, but that won't drive growth. Gamers need new content and new games. New IP will ultimately be what takes Activision further. Investors, myself included, must remain patient and trust an excellent management team to do what Activision Blizzard does better than anyone else: create new, lasting IP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.