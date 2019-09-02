King Dollar - Not So Much

The dollar is the king of currencies. The US currency is the reserve asset of choice for central banks around the world because the political and economic system of the wealthiest nation on earth is stable. The dollar is accepted as a legal tender around the globe.

In the past, the value of one currency against another was a function of interest rate differentials and economic stability. The dollar, euro, yen, and British pound are the leading foreign exchange instruments of the world. When it comes to the other, credit rating is another factor that determines the exchange rate. A person who takes a car loan with a 600-credit score pays a higher rate than someone with an 800 score. The currency market works the same way.

The dollar is the king, but the entire foreign exchange structure has changed over the past eleven years. The tidal wave of liquidity that stimulated economies around the world following the 2008 global economic crisis eroded the value of currencies. The world is awash in fiat currencies that derive value from the full faith and credit of the countries that print the legal tender. Record low interest rates and inflated government debt security prices have caused a wholesale devaluation of foreign exchange instruments across the board, and the US dollar is no exception. The bottom line is that the dollar is the monarch of a contracting kingdom.

One of the signs of the global devaluation of money is the rise in the price of gold. Gold is trading at an all-time high in euros, pounds, Australian and Canadian dollars, rubles, yuan, and a host of currencies around the world. The next leg of the bull market in the yellow metal is underway, and gold in Swiss francs and dollar could be heading for record levels over the coming months. Central banks can print money without abandon via low rates and quantitative easing, but they cannot create more gold. Mining gold is the business of the companies that extract the yellow metal from the crust of the earth. The explorers are the junior gold mining stocks, and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) holds a diversified portfolio in the companies that produce gold. The dollar may continue to rise against other currencies, but that does not mean it is not losing value.

The trade dispute points to lower rates

Any argument about the direction of interest rates in the US and around the world these days is not if they will decline, but how far. The trade war between the US and China weighs more on the Chinese than the US economy. However, as China is the most populous nation in the world with 1.4 billion consumers, the impact of a slowdown in the economy ripples around the globe like a tsunami. In the modern economy, when China catches an economic cold, the rest of the world often comes down with the flu.

The market is waiting for the European Central Bank to make a monetary policy move. Outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi implied that he was loading a stimulative bazooka when he last spoke about the state of Europe's economy. When it comes to the US, the question facing markets is if the FOMC will reduce the Fed Funds rate by 25 or 50 basis points at the September meeting. The latest GDP revision on August 29 took Q2 growth down to the 2% level as weakness in business investment and manufacturing accounted for the 0.1% change from the prior reading. However, inflation remained well below the Fed and ECB's 2% target rate, providing the reasoning for lower short-term interest rates.

The dollar index sits near the highs - Europe is highly supportive of the greenback

The price action in the dollar index is telling us that the Fed's approach to monetary policy remains tight compared to the rest of the world. The dollar index has a 58% exposure to the euro, with significant exposure to the yen and British pound. The dollar index rose to a new high following the July 31 FOMC meeting, even though the Fed cut by 25 points and ended the program of balance sheet normalization one month early.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the US dollar index shows that the dollar remains king, as it put in a bullish reversal last week. The index put in a new high on August 1 at 98.70, and after a correction to just under 97, the index was at a new high at the end of August. During the week of August 26, the index traded to a low at 97.37, below the previous week's low at 97.455. The index was trading at above the 98.50 on August 30, which was over the prior week's high at 98.455.

The dollar index was within a stone's throw of the 100 level on August 30 with Europe coming into focus next week. The ECB is likely to stimulate the economy, which is bullish for the dollar. The UK Parliament could present the Prime Minister with a no-confidence vote this week after he moved to close the legislative body for an unprecedented five-week period last week. As the deadline for a hard Brexit is now less than two months away, we could see both the pound and euro drop against the dollar, even if the Fed cuts rates during September. The dollar index could find itself steaming above the 100 level for the first time since April 2017. Meanwhile, the US administration does not want to see the dollar rise against other world currencies.

The administration wants the dollar lower

President Trump and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin have been consistent in their calls for a weaker dollar. In a departure from past administrations, they argue that a strong dollar puts the US at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to exports. Moreover, with China devaluing its currency, a strong dollar puts the US in a precarious position at the trade negotiating table.

The President's chief trade negotiator Peter Navarro recently floated a proposal for the Treasury to push the dollar lower via intervention in the foreign exchange market. President Trump rejected the idea, but a continuation of buying in the dollar could change his mind. Even if the Fed were to cut the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points to 1.50-1.75%, the yield differential between the euro and yen would still stand at around the 2% level. Moreover, that difference is before the ECB fires away with even more stimulus in September.

The administration wants a lower dollar, but they are not likely to get that in the current environment.

Source: Twitter

On Friday, August 30, President Trump took to Twitter to express his frustration with the Fed as he blames the central bank for the rise of the dollar.

All currencies are losing value

The current state of the overall foreign exchange asset class is that all of the members have lost value against one critical asset that central banks around the world hold. Gold has been shining. The world's monetary authorities not only hold the metal as a foreign exchange asset, but they have also been net buyers over the recent years.

Source: CQG

The chart of gold in dollars shows that the yellow metal has been gaining since the early 2000s. The next leg in the bull market began in June when gold broke out above the July 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce.

Source: CQG

Last week, gold was above the all-time high in euro terms from 2012 when the yellow metal peaked at 1376.875 euros per ounce.

Source: CQG

Gold is at a record high in British pound terms at 1255.10 pounds per ounce. The price rose above the previous all-time high from 2011 at 1123.95 pounds in July.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of gold in Japanese yen also displays a new all-time peak for the price of the precious metal. The previous high was in 2013 at 152,457 yen per ounce. Gold blew through that level since July.

All of the currencies that comprise the dollar index are deteriorating in value against both the greenback and gold. Meanwhile, the dollar is also moving lower against the world's oldest means of exchange.

King dollar could experience a lot more volatility over the coming weeks and months

The gold market is telling us that all foreign exchange instruments are losing value. In a board and massive period of a devaluation of the world's fiat currencies, we could be on the verge of a period of increased price volatility in the currency arena.

Central banks can print currencies to their heart's delights. When it comes to their gold reserves, they can only increase gold supplies by purchasing the yellow metal in the international market or by absorbing domestic output. China and Russia have been inhaling every ounce produced within their borders for years to build reserves. The source of production is the miners that extract the yellow metal from the crust of the earth.

Junior gold mining shares tend to provide a leveraged return compared to the price of gold. The shares often outperform gold on a percentage basis on the upside and underperform on the downside. Purchasing shares in a single gold mining company involves idiosyncratic risk. The management of the company and specific mining properties around the globe could impact share performance. Products like the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product mitigates some of those risks by diversification. The latest top holdings of GDXJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDXJ is a highly liquid product with $4.38 billion in net assets and an average of over 17.9 million shares changing hands each day. The ETF product charges an expense ratio of 0.54%. In 2019, the price of gold rallied from a low at $1266 to a high at $1553.40 per ounce as gold gained 22.7% from low to high.

Source: Barchart

In 2019, GDXJ found a bottom at $27.80 and rose to a high at $43.10, so far. The move of 55% is more than double the percentage move of the precious metal.

The dollar is waiting for news from the central banks, but even if it rallies to higher highs, gold is the real king when it comes to foreign exchange instruments.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold