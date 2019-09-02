Natural Gas - Waiting For Something To Give

We are coming into a time of the year where the price of natural gas has a habit of becoming a lot more volatile. The hurricane season is peaking, and last weekend, a storm was bearing down on Florida and the southern states in the United States. As we are only at the very beginning of September, two months are remaining in the hurricane season. In 2005 and 2008, Hurricanes Rita and Katrina wreaked havoc along the Louisiana coast and sent the price of natural gas above $10 per MMBtu. The fundamental equation for natural gas has changed dramatically over the past decade. We are not likely to see the price of the energy commodity rise to those levels again. However, a one or two dollar rally is not out of the question in the wake of a devastating storm. A two-dollar rally from the price at the end of last week would almost double the price of nearby natural gas futures.

At the same time, with the summer season coming to an end, natural gas inventories are likely to grow over the coming weeks. The demand for cooling will decline, and the massive production from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the US will flow into storage around the country at an accelerated pace. The amount of the energy commodity available at the start of the peak season of demand in mid-November will be higher than last year. However, it will be lower than in recent years when it rose to over the four trillion cubic feet level. Demand for natural gas to export around the globe in liquid form has been rising dramatically in a trend that is likely to continue.

Natural gas has rallied from the lowest price since 2016 over recent sessions. In early August, the price fell to a low at $2.029 per MMBtu. With the price still under the $2.30 level at the end of last week, natural gas is below the lows from 2017 and 2018. I believe that natural gas is on sale at its current price level. The highest price for the peak of the coming winter season is below $2.60 when last November it rose to a high at almost $5 per MMBtu. I am a buyer of call options for December 2019 through February 2020, and the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) on price dips over the coming days and weeks.

The bears run into a storm

Now that September has arrived, natural gas futures rolled to the next active month of October futures. While the expired month traded to a low at $2.029 in early August, October futures found a bottom at $2.045 per MMBtu. Since then the price has been making higher lows, and at the end of last week, the price moved above the first level of technical resistance.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of October NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the price of the energy commodity rose above the August 15 high at $2.273 and reached a peak at $2.31 per MMBtu. The next level to watch on the upside is the August 1 high at $2.338. Price momentum and relative strength indicators turned higher, but the open interest metric declined. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market.

The metric fell from 1.375 million contracts in early August when the price was flirting with the $2 level to 1.315 million at the end of last week. Open interest likely fell as September futures rolled to October as some market participants did not roll risk positions on the short side because the price held the $2 per MMBtu level. Moreover, the approach of Hurricane Dorian, which was heading for the Florida coast at the end of last week triggered additional short covering and brought some fresh longs to the market. Some projections had the storm developing into a category four hurricane, which could cause significant damage in its path.

The price action in the natural gas futures market will remain bearish so long as the price stays below its level of critical technical resistance below the $2.50 per MMBtu level. The bears ran into a storm at the end of last week.

The bears could be running out of time

The end of August was a reminder that the summer season is coming to an end. The demand for cooling will decline, taking some short-term pressure off of the demand side of the fundamental equation for the natural gas market. However, aside from the storm, the bears could be running out of time for a new low as the market's focus will shift to the upcoming peak season that begins in early to mid-November.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that natural gas began its ascent to just shy of the $5 per MMBtu level in mid-September 2018. The shift in seasons is a reason why the bears are likely to become a lot less aggressive over the coming weeks. The bulls looking for a repeat performance of the price action in 2018 will soon take over.

Inventory injections have trickled in

In November 2018, the total amount of natural gas in storage around the United States rose to a high at 3.247 trillion cubic feet. The inventories were at the lowest level in years before the start of the 2018/2019 peak season of demand, which was a factor that led to the explosive November rally. This year, while inventories have only trickled into storage, the winter season will likely begin with more stockpiles than last year.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the Energy Information Administration reported that 60 billion cubic feet of natural gas flowed into storage for the week ending on August 23. The injection was at the level the market had expected. With 2.857 tcf of stocks, we will need to see an average injection of 35.5 bcf over the next eleven weeks to reach last year's peak. The injections are likely to increase as temperatures cool over the coming weeks. Therefore, we should expect the winter season to commence with between 3.6 and 3.7 tcf in inventories for the 2019/2020 peak season. To reach four tcf, we would need to see an average of 104 bcf flowing into storage, which is unlikely.

The post-storm price action will provide clues

We will get a reading on the path of least resistance for natural gas prices this week. After the concerns over Hurricane Dorian subside, we could see the price return to its bearish price action as it has not come close to challenging the technical resistance levels at the 2017 and 2018 lows at just over the $2.50 per MMBtu level. However, if natural gas climbs above that level, it would be a sign that the early August low at $2.029 per MMBtu could be a significant bottom for the energy commodity.

The hurricane season is far from over, and other storms over the coming weeks could cause increased volatility in the energy commodity. However, storms that aim at the Gulf of Mexico and the Louisiana and Texas coast could have the most substantial impact on the price.

Looking for lower to add to long positions for the winter season

As I wrote in last week's report, I have been doing some light buying in call options for the coming peak season. I have been concentrating on strike prices below the $3 per MMBtu level for expiration in December 2019 through February 2020.

I have also begun trading the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares from the long side with tight stops while looking for a minimum of a 1:2 risk-reward payoff. The top holdings of GASL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $31 million and trades an average of 351,941 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 1.04%. I have been watching and trading this tool for two reasons. It correlates to price moves in the natural gas market.

Moreover, GASL and other energy products hold shares in producing companies that are trading at depressed levels. The energy sector has been the worst-performing sector of the stock market over recent weeks and months. I believe many energy stocks are at levels that limit the downside risk and make the upside potential highly attractive.

Late last week, the price of natural gas rose from $2.175 per MMBtu on a dip to a high at $2.31 per MMBtu or 6.2%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

At the same time, GASL rose from $7.70 to a high at $9.83 per share or 27.7%. GASL is a short-term trading vehicle, so a price and time stop is necessary when utilizing this tool.

The natural gas market is waiting for something to give. Time will tell if Hurricane Dorian is the factor that will push the price higher for a challenge of the $2.50 level or if the price will drift lower towards the early August low in the aftermath of the storm. I am hopeful we will see lower prices so that I can add to current call option positions for the coming peak season of demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.