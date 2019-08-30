Chesapeake: Do Not Try To Catch This Falling Knife

CHK enhanced its operating margins, but free cash flow and financial leverage worsened, providing a disappointing outlook for the future.

CHK’s 2Q2019 oil and gas output ramped up slightly, but lower gas price realizations counterbalanced it entirely.

Investment thesis

In our last take on Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), our bearish view on the company materialized, following disappointing 2Q2019 results that have further deteriorated the sentiment on the largest U.S. natural gas producer.

While CHK enhanced its oil production mix and its crude output during the quarter, low natural gas price realizations counterbalanced it entirely, and the depressed outlook for the flammable commodity in the coming month will likely continue to weigh on the company's stock price.

Besides, the company continues to be overvalued compared to our peer group, and its high financial leverage and negative free cash flow should contribute to sustain our investment case.

That being said, we reiterate our short positioning on CHK and are not ready yet to catch this falling knife.

Source: TradingView

In spite of the slight improvement of the natural gas fundamental picture, prices remain low, and with the shoulder season approaching, CHK's revenue stream remains under pressure.

The fundamental picture of domestic natural gas enhanced slightly during the summer, even though flammable markets are still oversupplied. U.S. power burns registered new records during the summer season, as electricity producers are increasing their natural gas generation mix while resigning on coal assets.

Source: EIA

This has significantly contributed to the U.S. natural gas demand growth, but it remains insufficient to cope with the excess supply, and the upcoming shoulder season will probably bring additional headwinds on the complex.

Source: EIA

That being said, the pain behind CHK's stock performance is unlikely to stop in the following months, given that the company is mainly exposed to the vagaries of natural gas prices.

CHK's 2Q2019 oil and gas output ramped up slightly, but lower gas price realizations counterbalanced it entirely.

During the second quarter, CHK slightly lifted liquids output, up 2.5% (q/q) to 496m boe/d, following a strong advance in the Valley Powder play, up 63.3% (q/q) to 49m boe/d and moderate advance in the River Basin region, up 11.1% (q/q) to 40m boe/d.

Besides, oil production also picked up during the period, up 11.9% to 122m bbl/d, whereas oil realizations climbed slower, up 8.1% (q/q) to $61.44 per barrel.

Source: 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation

In front of that, natural gas and NGL output steadied to 374m boe/d, whilst average gas price realizations declined by a whopping 19.2% (q/q) to $2.48 per Mcf, offsetting the slight oil production ramp-up.

Source: 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation

Besides, the company expects oil and gas output to flatten in the coming quarter, explaining the weak performance of CHK stock after its quarterly release.

CHK enhanced its operating margins, but free cash flow and financial leverage worsened, providing a disappointing outlook for the future.

Over 2Q2019 and in spite of a moderate appreciation of the company's top line, up 8.7% (q/q) to $2.38b, CHK increased its overall expense efficiency, with total costs declining 11.4% (q/q) to $2.1b. This was mainly attributable to increasing crude price realizations and output, coupled with declining marketing expenses, bottoming to $940m, down 27.2% (q/q).

Besides, that contributed to enhance CHK's operating margin per boe, establishing its highest level since 2014.

Source: 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation

In spite of that, CHK's financials remain friable. Total debt climbed moderately during the period, up 5.8% to $9.7b, and net debt on EBITDA remains high at 4.15x.

While this increase seems harmful, this comes as the company refinanced its long-term debt, reducing its engagements to $600m prior to 2022 and exchanging $884m senior notes maturing in 2022 into new notes maturing in 2026.

Source: 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation

Nevertheless, free cash flow generation weakens for the third consecutive quarter, and CHK seems unable yet to sustain it. FCF reached a negative value of $300m, down 11.1% (q/q), amid dipping net cash provided by operations, 12.9% (q/q) to $397m, and growing interest expenses, up 8.7% to $175m.

Given these figures, the outlook for CHK remains depressed, and the sentiment is unlikely to change in the coming months, given the lack of noteworthy catalysts.

Comps analysis

In terms of valuation, CHK continues to post a negative P/E ratio of 8.16x and is still overvalued compared to our peer group, with a 2019 EV/EBITDA of 5.03x versus 3.47x for EQT Corp. (EQT) and 2.53x for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (MGY).

Besides, the company has the highest leverage in the group, with a 2019 net debt on EBITDA of 4.15x against 2.62x for Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:WLL) and 2.29x for EQT.

Also, CHK's profitability still stands in negative territory, despite its halving since our last take on the subject. With a negative 2019 net margin of 4.99%, the company remains in the queue of our comp analysis, averaging now 6.53%.

Source: Marketscreener.com

That being said, we reiterate our bearish view on CHK, and we believe that the stock will reach fresh lows in the coming months, given low natural gas prices, lack of noteworthy catalysts, dropping free cash flow, and worsening leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CHK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.