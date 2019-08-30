The Turtle Beach Short Trade Looks Far Too Crowded

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

From a broad standpoint, I understand the short case for gaming headset manufacturer Turtle Beach (HEAR). Turtle Beach, after all, was close to a restructuring less than two years ago. It executed a reverse stock split in April 2018; at that point, HEAR stock had a market capitalization of just $40 million. Turtle Beach closed 2017 with net debt over 6x EBITDA; a restructuring seemed possible, if not probable.

And then, of course, Fortnite happened. Turtle Beach's headset sales soared, and so did HEAR stock. At August 2018 closing highs above $32, HEAR stock was up almost 1,700% in 2018 alone. But those gains came off what potentially was a one-time effect; in theory, once the Fortnite boost faded, Turtle Beach sales would head back to prior levels, and so would HEAR stock.

That thesis made some sense at $30+, and even $20+. But below $9, with short interest at 43% of the float (according to data from finviz.com), shorting HEAR seems like a crowded, and erroneous, trade. Shorts at this point are betting that Turtle Beach's sales are declining for good - but that seems unlikely to be the case. The Fortnite effect isn't a one-time event. The balance sheet improvements made in the last eighteen months are transformative. And underlying earnings power is greater than 2019 guidance suggests. I'm long HEAR via a hedged position, but even that bias aside, the short case for the stock is far too thin.

Why Reiterated Guidance Matters

At the beginning of this year, HEAR had settled in around $15 - a level that seemed more reasonable than 2018 peaks, which implied reasonably steady growth from what looked like elevated profit levels. In fact, I sold January 2020 puts at that strike; as I wrote at the time, I thought 2019 sales and earnings would come down. In fact, the current guidance - organic revenue down 23% at the midpoint, EBITDA down 40%+ - was pretty much in the middle of my expected range.

Of course, sometimes a thesis can be right but the trade can be wrong, and that's what has played out so far. HEAR plunged on that guidance, perhaps because investors focused on a $0.90-$1.10 EPS range that was below even the lowest Street estimate.

But what's interesting is that HEAR has kept falling - despite really no negative news since. The full-year outlook was reiterated after Q1 results, and again after Q2 numbers that were modestly ahead of guidance for the quarter. Yet the stock trades 36% below where it closed the day after the Q4 release - and 20% down from where it stopped tumbling a couple of weeks later.

That alone seems surprising - and dangerous for the short trade from this point on. The argument for HEAR comes down not to what results look like in 2019 - but in 2020. Of course revenue and earnings have fallen this year. The comparisons are insanely difficult: sales almost doubled in 2018, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 400%+. Lower revenue is driving operating deleverage and thus compressed margins. Meanwhile, Fortnite's huge initial success no doubt pulled forward quite a bit of revenue from 2019 into 2018.

What Turtle Beach management has argued since the Q4 release is that 2019 numbers are coming down due to those factors - but that growth should resume next year. The company in fact continues to project 10-20% annual revenue increases, plus margin expansion, in 2020 and beyond. And the sense coming from Turtle Beach in the first half is that everything is going roughly according to plan.

Again, results have matched guidance in the first half. CEO Juergen Stark said on the Q1 conference call, "So far, the market is playing out pretty closely to how we had forecasted," and essentially repeated that sentiment in his prepared remarks on the second quarter call. Market share is "down somewhat", but that too was in line with expectations given lower entry-level sales and "more aggressive pricing" from competitors.

The market seems to be treating in-line results as somehow negative for HEAR stock. That's not the case; in fact, they should be positive for the stock, rather than even neutral. Shorts are betting that 2018 was largely a one-time spike, and that Turtle Beach is a declining business for the long haul. Management obviously disagrees, and the fact that management has been on point through the first half of this year should provide at least some modest confidence that its longer-term outlook is correct as well.

Is Turtle Beach a Declining Business?

At this point, HEAR is cheap - and perhaps even cheaper than it looks. EV/EBITDA, at the midpoint of 2019 guidance, is under 5x. P/E, on the same basis is ~8.5x - but the figure is even lower based on the company's 'true' earnings outlook.

As Turtle Beach IR noted in an email to me earlier this year, EPS guidance includes $2-3 million in intangible amortization and purchase accounting relating to the acquisition of ROCCAT. (That figure probably is on the lower end, as the deal closed later than the company expected.) That alone is a ~$0.12 after-tax hit to EPS. ROCCAT should run at a loss this year, another headwind. Turtle Beach also excludes share-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA, but not as many companies do, from adjusted EPS. That comp was guided to ~$3 million this year, a figure essentially matched by the first-half run rate.

In fact, in the Q&A of the Q1 call, an analyst posited that ROCCAT alone was a ~$0.40 headwind to EPS guidance this year. CFO John Hanson didn't exactly confirm the number, but said "that number rings a bell, so what you talked through makes sense to me".

The underlying earnings power of the headset business this year - in a year seemingly so disappointing that HEAR stock fell sharply after guidance and has kept declining - is something like $1.30 per share, even at the low end of guidance. That's a sub-7x P/E multiple. EV/EBITDA, backing out ROCCAT losses this year, probably is in the 4.5x range.

At those multiples, the short case here is based, wholly, on the idea that Turtle Beach's headset business is headed for years of decline. In fact, it requires relatively quick declines: unlike many other single-digit multiple stocks, Turtle Beach has little in the way of leverage. It actually closed Q1 with no debt and $10 million in cash. $1.5 million in share repurchases plus the ROCCAT acquisition moved the company modestly into a net debt position (~$7.4 million) after Q2. That figure is roughly one-quarter of 2019 EBITDA and barely one-twentieth of enterprise value.

Without help from leverage on the balance sheet, the only way a short pays off big here is if the operating business continues to decline at a rate roughly similar to 2019's y/y comparisons. That thesis seems highly unlikely - and perhaps driven by some fundamental misunderstandings about Turtle Beach's business.

For one, HEAR did trade at a split-adjusted $2 early last year. But, as noted above, its balance sheet was a mess. A restructuring wasn't quite inevitable, but it was close. That's no longer the case - and that alone markedly changes the bear case here. I argued in January that bear-case valuation looked to be around $5; I still think that's roughly the right range. Enterprise value at those levels, including since-retired preferred stock was in the range of $100 million; it's now just $140 million.

Second, some bears have argued that Turtle Beach was unprofitable before Fortnite, and so once that effect fades (as they argue it is already), Turtle Beach will be unprofitable again. And it's true that Turtle Beach struggled to drive even positive EBITDA in recent years. Cumulative Adjusted EBITDA from 2014 to 2016 was -$5 million.

But those figures include the company's unprofitable Hypersound business, which has been discontinued. The headset business actually remained profitable despite disruptions from the last console cycle, averaging $9 million-plus annually over that same stretch.

The Fortnite Impact

More importantly, Fortnite is not a one-time effect. Its success already has led to myriad battle royale games (or modes on existing games), including Apex Legends from Electronic Arts (EA) and PUBG, plus an addition to Activision Blizzard franchise Call of Duty. Headsets will be needed (and used) for those games as well. The existing installed base has swelled with the influx of gamers for Fortnite, and Turtle Beach forecasts a 24-month replacement cycle - which suggests a tailwind to demand in 2020.

If the popularity of battle royale games continues, the market is going to increase. Another driver comes in the form of new consoles arriving next year from both Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE). Both consoles, as CEO Stark noted after Q2, should be backwards-compatible, which will limit some of the disruption Turtle Beach faced at the beginning of the last cycle. In the meantime, the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch "has quietly become a meaningful platform for headsets" as well, per the Q1 call.

The overall market should grow, a potential tailwind for Turtle Beach going forward. As for market share, the company has had 40%+ share for eight consecutive years. Its products, at least on the Best Buy (BBY) website, have sterling reviews.

There's going to be more competition, certainly. Logitech (LOGI), for instance, acquired rival ASTRO Gaming back in 2017. (That was a brilliantly-timed deal: Fortnite was released 10 days later.) Turtle Beach has lost some share this year, but it gained last year amid explosive market growth.

Meanwhile, below $9, HEAR is starting to look reasonably valued based not on 2019 levels, but 2017 figures. It trades at about 11x 2017 EBITDA, valuing ROCCAT at the price paid. Even if the category has another year of declines ahead, gains from a HEAR short require that it fade back to pre-Fortnite levels despite the new console cycle and the growing adoption of other battle royale games (notably Apex, which hit 50 million players in its first month).

The Case for HEAR

All told, I'm exceedingly surprised by the trading in HEAR so far this year, and particularly of late. As I've noted before, consumer hardware is a difficult category, and perhaps some investors see HEAR as another GoPro (GPRO) or Arlo Technologies (ARLO). But Stark actually addressed that specific point after Q1, noting that headsets, as opposed to many consumer markets, actually is a rapidly growing category. New audio features on the new consoles should further drive demand, and potentially pricing, as higher-end headsets will be needed to fully experience the benefits of the improved hardware.

The ROCCAT acquisition seems wise, given that it moves Turtle Beach into the PC headset market. The company can also use its existing distribution to improve sales of the European-focused company; the new ROCCAT Kain 120 already has received solid reviews (see here and here) stateside.

I simply don't believe that this is a steeply declining business, which is what shorts are betting on right now. That trade seems too risky even discounting the fact that HEAR stock has one of the highest borrow costs in the market.

In fact, I see this is a business likely set for growth in 2020 and beyond. I'm honestly skeptical of the 10%+ revenue growth target set out by management, but replacement sales, plus new console demand, can drive category growth for at least the next few years. If Turtle Beach can hold 40%+ share in its existing business, that plus ROCCAT and PC sales suggest strong growth. Incremental margins - as seen in 2018 - can boost overall margins and profitability.

Even assuming ~flat performance going forward suggests upside. 7x EBITDA and 10x free cash flow (guided to $23-$27 million this year) get the stock firmly back above $10. Add growth and growth multiples and the stock is a double from $8.50.

There is a catalyst problem in the near term, admittedly. HEAR still looks like an argument over 2020 numbers, and clearly bears are winning that argument now. They may do so until or unless Turtle Beach can give strong guidance next March, over six months from now. There are longer-term risks to the 40%+ share, given the presence of potentially stronger competitors (and potentially more investment) in what now looks like one of the more attractive markets in hardware. And there's the always-present 'commoditization' argument, though the need for precision (and thus better technology) in multiplayer gaming suggests that issue still is many years off.

Even with those risks, this still seems like a stock that is far too cheap. And the short case for HEAR seems to be a bet on something close to the worst-case scenario playing out. With short interest still heavy (albeit lighter than it's been), that trade seems awfully dangerous. I don't believe HEAR is quite the stock many shorts seem to think - and if that's the case, it's time to cover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long HEAR through sold puts. I may add to my position, sell new puts, or buy HEAR common in the next few sessions.