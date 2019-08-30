Small-Cap CareTrust REIT Looks Good For Long-Term Investment

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) is a relatively new healthcare REIT on the block but it has offered investors a steady return and solid dividend since its inception in 2014. It is one of the smallest REITs in the healthcare segment and, thus, has strong growth potential ahead. Once a part of The Ensign Group, CareTrust REIT Inc. now holds a well diversified portfolio, both in terms of geographical expansion and the types of properties held. Let’s have a look at the investment potential of this small-cap REIT.

A Look at the Portfolio

As at the end of June, 2019, CareTrust REIT Inc. held 213 properties across 28 states, providing a touch of geographical diversification to its portfolio. The portfolio is worth over $1.7 billion and comprises 22 operators. The REIT is mainly invested in skilled nursing, multi-service campus and senior housing segments, with skilled nursing accounting for nearly 73% of its portfolio.

The REIT boasts quality rentals, as three of its top five tenants are The Ensign Group, Priority Management and Trillium. It is important to analyze the quality spectrum of the tenants of a REIT to fully evaluate the viability of the concern in the long run. The REIT is also consistently reducing its dependence on its larger tenants such the Ensign Group. The rental composition for the REIT has undergone meaningful change, making it more diverse and balanced.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. tenants hold long-term leases, which again provides a sense of stability and security for the income in the coming years. The major portion of its leases will start to expire in 2030, which is quite some time away.

Environment Analysis

The CareTrust REIT, Inc. portfolio is heavily invested in the skilled nursing segment, which is among the most troubled segments in healthcare sector. The segment has been plagued by numerous problems, most of which arose due to regulatory issues pertaining to the reimbursal system and service classification codes. Various provisions of the Affordable Care Act hit operators in this segment hard, which led to decline in profitability and rentals. However, the segment is now about to witness some major changes , begifrom October 1, 2019 when the new Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM) comes into force. This new model will replace the erstwhile Resource Utilization Groups Version IV or RUG-IV.

One of the major changes will be with regard to the services covered under these provisions. The new model will focus more on the types of services provided and the quality of the healthcare practices than on the number of visits or time spent. The new provisions may lead to reduction in demand for specialist therapist, thus reducing the salary load on the operators. PDPM will also bring about new classifications and thus providers will be required to adjust their service portfolios accordingly. In the short term, the changes may lead to some disruption, but in the long run, these are expected to be accretive for the operators and consequently for the REITs. These are issues common to other hREITs, as we discussed recently.

The skilled nursing segment seemed to have lost favor with REITs in the recent past, with major healthcare REITs abandoning their skilled nursing properties and moving on to more lucrative segments such as senior living. This move is also expected to benefit the remaining players in the field by easing supply-side glut. With major REITs moving out, the CareTrust REIT, Inc. is now expected to face lower competition in skilled nursing segment and has better chances of solidifying its foothold in the market.

Changes in Skilled Nursing Segment

The skilled nursing segment has been dealing with a number of issues, including the use of numerous data for meeting regulatory requirements. Apart from it, rising salary costs and a weak reimbursement system also put pressure on skilled nursing facilities providers. The new provisions are expected to bring about some significant changes. However, these developments are likely to have different impact on large established players and the smaller ones.

As the new requirements will require the service providers to make major changes in their operations, there may be a flurry of smaller players exiting the market. This type of consolidation will allow REITs such as the CareTrust REIT, Inc. to boost its position in the market. However, the implementation of the new model is not the only factor affecting the skilled nursing segment. The operators in the market are also dealing with issues such as shorter stays by patients due to cost constraints, lower reimbursements and increased awareness about managed care.

With its solid financial position and pedigree, the CareTrust REIT, Inc. is in position to smoothly transition to the new setup. The new developments may also provide it opportunities to acquire new properties at attractive prices, such as when smaller players look to exit the market.

Investment Thesis

Healthcare REITs are generally destined for a good time ahead as the aging population is going to make the sector more vibrant. The purchasing power of the senior population is now better than ever, so spending on health-related services is bound to increase, too. All these developments signal a vibrant future for healthcare REITs. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is specifically bound to experience significant changes ahead as its niche market in skilled nursing is about to undergo an overhaul. The supply-and-demand equilibrium in the segment is likely to change in favor of REITs.

CareTrust REIT Inc. stock has offered a more than 30% return in the past 12 months. The current price may make the REIT seem fully priced. However, even with its current pricing, the stock offers a strong dividend yield; thus, it is recommended for investors looking for steady income-providing REIT options. With the upcoming developments, the stock has strong upside potential. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is highly suitable for investors with a long-term prospective and an above-average risk profile. I would accumulate the stock in a staggered manner, so as to average out the acquisition price.

