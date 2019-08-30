Silver Weekly: Keep Accumulating

As 1) the macro backdrop for safe-haven assets is positive and 2) silver is not an overcrowded trade, we see a potential appreciation of 10%+ for SIVR next month.

ETF investors have bought silver since June at the same pace as in 2009 when silver prices subsequently rallied massively for more than two years.

Silver's spec positioning (as of August 20) remains very light, implying plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side.

SIVR has rallied by nearly 9% since our latest weekly publication (August 21, 2019), confirming our bullish near-term expectations.

Introduction

SIVR has rallied by nearly 9% since our latest weekly publication (August 21, 2019), confirming our expectations for much firmer silver prices in the near term.

In fact, SIVR has even slightly broken to the upside, the upper end of our trading range forecast of $17.50 per share, by making a high of $17.88 on August 28.

We expect SIVR to push further higher because like gold, silver benefits from a positive macro backdrop (safe-haven assets in demand), but contrary to gold, silver is far from being an overcrowded trade.

We forecast a trading range of $17.00-20.00 per share for SIVR in September, implying a potential upside of more than 10% from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculative funds lifted their net long position in Comex silver in the week to August 20, for the first time in 3 weeks.

The net spec length increased by 1,158 tonnes over August 13-20, equivalent to 3% of open interest and 4% of annual physical consumption.

Although the latest COT data does not capture the 7% rally since August 20, the current spec positioning in Comex silver looks relatively very light compared to gold's.

While the net spec length in Comex gold is at 50% of OI (close to its historical high of 52% of OI), the net spec length in Comex silver is at just 20% of OI (far below its historical high of 61% of OI).

As long as speculative funds remain shy about lifting more strongly their net long exposure to Comex silver, we will continue to believe that long silver is not an overcrowded trade.

At this juncture, we see plenty of dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of the silver market.

Implications for SIVR: We see plenty of room for additional spec buying in favor of silver, which should, therefore, push silver spot prices and SIVR much higher from here.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors continued to buy a significant amount of silver in the week to August 23, for a third week in a row.

Over the past month, ETF investors have accumulated 1,095 tonnes of silver.

So far this year, ETF investors have lifted their silver holdings by 2,814 tonnes, equivalent to 21% of annual physical consumption.

The surge in ETF buying since late May has been exponential, as the chart below shows.

Source: Orchid Research

The exponential surge in silver ETF buying since June has tightened considerably the silver market, which was expected to be broadly balanced this year or even due to post a small surplus considering the slowdown in industrial production growth, impacting industrial silver use (60% of demand ex-investment).

The pace of ETF buying is similar to 2009 when investors bought steadily and significantly silver until April 2011, as the chart below shows.

Source: Orchid Research

This bodes well for silver prices as silver prices surged by 320% from January 2009-April 2011 (including a yearly gain of 48% in 2009, a gain of 83% in 2010, and a small yearly loss of 10% in 2011).

Implications for SIVR: The significant pace of silver ETF buying has had a marked impact on silver prices since late May, benefiting greatly SIVR. Silver is much higher this year, which has tightened the market and pushed silver spot prices higher accordingly, which has benefited SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We expect SIVR to push further higher because like gold, silver benefits from a positive macro backdrop (safe-haven assets in demand), but contrary to gold, silver is far from being an overcrowded trade.

We, therefore, expect silver prices to continue to outperform gold prices in the months ahead until the majority captures the "value proposition" offered by silver.

Against this, we forecast a trading range of $17.00-20.00 per share for SIVR in September, implying a potential upside of more than 10% from its current level.

