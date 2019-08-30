Buy Texas Instruments With Excellent Total Return, And Dividend Increase Expected Soon

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend for 15 years in a row and presently has a yield of 2.4%, which is above average.

Texas Instruments total return overperformed the Dow average for my 56-month test period by 102.17%, which is great, and the company has a solid growing dividend income.

Texas Instruments (TXN) is a buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Texas Instruments is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers. Texas Instruments has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies, increase the dividend each year, and buy back shares. The stock comprises 5.91% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Texas Instruments is reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

When I scanned the five-year chart, Texas Instruments has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for the last four years with 2015 and 2018 being flat. This year, 2019, TXN is showing strong strength up.

Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Texas Instruments beats against the Dow baseline in my 56-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great TXN total return of 144.98% compared to the Dow base of 42.81% makes Texas Instruments a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $27,400 today. This gain makes Texas Instruments a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow.

Dow's 56-Month total return baseline is 42.81%

Company name 56 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Texas Instruments 144.98% 102.17% 2.4%

Texas Instruments does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. TXN has an above-average dividend yield of 2.4% and has had increases for 15 years, making TXN a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in September 2018 to $0.77/Qtr. up from $0.62/Qtr. or a 24% increase with increases expected to continue for many years. The next dividend increase is expected in September of $0.06 or 8% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 48%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 8% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Texas Instruments can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide and United States economies.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. TXN easily passes this guideline. TXN is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $120 Billion. Texas Instruments' 2019 projected cash flow at $7 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like TXN have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. TXN's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $130, passing the guideline. TXN's price is presently 8% below the target. TXN is under the target price at present and has a high forward PE of 21, making TXN a fair buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants good steady increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes TXN a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes TXN interesting is the potential long-term demand for its embedded semiconductor products in just about anything electronic, especially autos. TXN gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I don’t have a guideline for earnings but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on July 23, 2019, Texas Instruments reported earnings that beat expected by $0.07 at $1.29, compared to last year at $1.40. Total revenue was lower at $3.67 Billion less than a year ago by 8.7% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $70 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expected and the top line decreasing with a good increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out late October 2019 and is expected to be $1.47 compared to last year at $1.58 a slight decrease. The bottom line continues to grow even with a decrease in revenues, and with a profit margin of 65%, TXN has a great business model.

From the TXN 2nd quarter 2019 Earnings call, the company intends to be shareholder-friendly with its cash flow and still grow their business.

In the second quarter, our cash flow from operations was $1.8 billion. As we note each quarter, we believe that free cash flow growth, especially on a per-share basis, is most important to maximizing shareholder value in the long-term. We remain committed to returning all our free cash flow to owners. We believe that free cash flow will only be valued if it is productively invested in the business or returned to owners. In the second quarter, we paid $722 million in dividends and repurchased $863 million of our stock for a total return to owners of $1.59 billion. In total, we have returned $8.01 billion in the past 12 months, consistent with our strategy to return all of our free cash flow. Over the same period, our dividends represented 47% of free cash flow, underscoring their sustainability.

The graphic below shows the growth of cash flow for Texas Instruments.

Source: TXN website February 6, 2018, Capital Management slides presentation

Company Business

Texas Instruments is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of semiconductors products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters,

Texas Instruments, designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries. The Company's Analog segment's product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High-Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA). HVAL products support applications, such as automotive safety devices, touchscreen controllers, low-voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers. Embedded Processing The Company's Embedded Processing segment's product line includes Processor, Microcontrollers, and Connectivity. Processor products include digital signal processors (DSPs) and applications processors. DSPs perform mathematical computations to process digital data. Applications processors are designed for a specific class of applications, such as communications infrastructure and automotive (infotainment and driver assistance systems).

Overall, Texas Instruments is a good business with 8% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for TXN's products. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, TXN’s great products are still needed.

The quote below from the 2nd quarters earns call indicates growth for the company's products particularly in the automotive sector.

We continue to focus our strategy on the industrial and automotive markets, where we have been allocating our capital and driving initiatives to strengthen our position. This is based on a belief that industrial and automotive will be the fastest growing semiconductor markets. They have increasing semiconductor content and also provide diversity and longevity. All of this translates to a high terminal value of our portfolio.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Texas Instruments business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. TXN has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by added features to their existing services and products, which are increasing earnings.

Conclusions

Texas Instruments is a good investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and high total return. Texas Instruments is 5.81% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held, and I will watch it grow. TXN will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present TXN entry point now looks good. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good total return in the semiconductor business, TXN may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.8% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.9% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 8.8% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.8% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium. I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last four months because of the second 737 MAX crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th, BA said that they expect to have the 737 MAX flying by the early fourth quarter, and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 8.16%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “ The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, DLR, EOS, PM, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR, LMT, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.