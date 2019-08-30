Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of August 2019

Nickel company news - H1 2019 had mixed results from the major producers due to lower nickel prices in H1 2019.

Nickel market news - Nickel prices continue to surge in 2019 on fears of Indonesia ban. Tesla, CATL, LG Chem & Daimler join to building a mining plant in Indonesia.

Nickel spot prices were up sharply again in August, and the LME inventory remains near a seven-year low.

Welcome to the nickel miners news for August. The past month saw nickel prices rise sharply again and LME inventories remain near a ~7 year low. Most participants remain upbeat towards nickel especially from the battery demand side. H1 2019 had mixed results from the major producers due to lower nickel prices in H1 2019, lower copper and cobalt prices, and higher palladium prices.

Nickel price news

As of August 27, the nickel spot price was USD 7.21/lb, up sharply again from US$6.35 last month.

Nickel spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 7.21/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

London Metals Exchange [LME] nickel 5 year inventory

Source: InfoMine.com

Nickel demand v supply

On August 8 NS Energy reported:

Nickel prices continue to surge in 2019 on fears of Indonesia ban. With Indonesia teasing an export ban on the commodity from January 2022 onward, nickel prices have reached fresh heights in 2019, as other metals struggle. Its inexorable rise throughout the year has been partly powered by traders in China, but recent speculation over whether Indonesia will enact its proposed export ban of the metal, due for January 2022, has been a major contributing factor. Bambang Gatot Ariyono, director general of mineral and coal in Indonesia’s mining ministry, refused to comment on the likelihood of the law passing this week, according to Reuters.

On August 20 Nornickel in their H1 2019 report stated:

Nickel in 1H2019–market was in deficit as strong Chinese demand from stainless and battery sectors was negatively offset by surge in NPI production; exchange inventories were down another 40 thousand tonnes year-to-date helping to cover some of the deficit; LME nickel price was down 11% y-o-y as bearish macroeconomic sentiment and China-US trade tensions continued to negatively affect the market expectations despite positive sector-specific developments.............Battery industry remained the hottest spot of the nickel demand driven by growing EV production, higher driving range requirements, and ongoing shift in battery cathodes’ chemistry mix towards reduced cobalt loadings in favor of higher nickel loadings. In 1H2019, nickel demand from the battery sector was up38% y-o-y with China leading the growth with NCM cathode material production increasing by 50%. Electric car sales in 1H2019 soared 92% despite weak market conditions for the global light vehicles industry. In China, in particular, BEV sales jumped 111% y-o-y in a contrast with the total car sales being down 12% in the country... AND Nickel outlook –neutral; we expect the deficit in 2019 to narrow to approximately 60 thousand tonnes as Indonesia and China will continue growing their NPI output; Indonesian export ban if reinstated as scheduled in 2022 or earlier will put around 10% of global nickel production at risk, which could substantially alter the global supply landscape; EV batteries continue to be the key demand growth driver in the medium-and long-term supported by the carbon-free mainstream narrative.

The chart below shows nickel is forecast to be in deficit after ~2020-2022 (or at least require new supply to come online).

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Note: Some others such as BMI have been forecasting a nickel surplus by 2020 due to increased Indonesian production and reduced Asian demand.

As a reminder the November 2017 McKinsey report stated: "If annual electric vehicle [EV] production reaches 31 million vehicles by 2025 as expected then demand for high-purity class 1 nickel is likely to increase significantly from 33 Kt in 2017 to 570 Kt in 2025." That is a 17 fold increase in just 8 years, albeit only on Class 1 nickel.

Nickel Market News

On July 24 Inside EVs reported:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a part of huge consortium for nickel and cobalt in Indonesia. With the scale of production Tesla already has for EVs and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) wants to achieve in the next years, the supply of lithium, nickel, and cobalt must be steady. This is probably why the companies have decided to join forces in building a mining plant in Indonesia. CATL, LG Chem and Daimler are also involved in the project, according to Luhut Pandjaitan, Coordinating Maritime Minister. The total investment in the factory – which is in the nickel mining hub of Sulawesi island, more specifically at the PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) – is estimated at US $4 billion. According to Mining.com, Indonesia bears large “reserves of both nickel and cobalt used in lithium battery cathodes.” We’d expect to hear about a production start in 2020 and about full power around 2022.

On August 9 Mining.com reported:

China Molybdenum seeks opportunities to beef up battery metals business. Fresh from closing a $518 million acquisition, metals firm China Molybdenum Co (CMOC) remains open to deals that would boost business in the booming electric vehicle battery sector, the company’s chief executive said on Friday. “I’m a believer,” Li ‘Steele’ Chaochun, Chief Executive Officer of CMOC, told a mining club luncheon in Melbourne. “We are talking about (demand trends for) 20, 30, 40 years. That’s a structural change and in a structural change we think there is a long-term opportunity. Among the battery raw materials, CMOC would be interested in taking a deeper look at nickel, Li later told press at a briefing. While lithium was interesting, he said, it was plentiful.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production.

On August 9 Steel Guru reported: "Centaurus Metals to acquire nickel sulphide project from Vale."

Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)

On July 31 Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel announces preliminary consolidated production results for 1Н 2019. In 2Q19, consolidated nickel production was down 4% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 54 kt. Nickel output from own Russian feed decreased 4% q-o-q to 53 kt due to the annual repairs at Harjavalta refinery normally scheduled in May. In 1H19, total nickel output increased 6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 110 kt, while nickel output from own Russian feed increased 5% y-o-y to 108 kt....

On August 20 Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports 1H2019 consolidated IFRS financial results." Highlights include:

"Consolidated revenue increased 8% y-o-y to USD 6.3 billion owing to output growth of all key metals and higher palladium price;

EBITDA expanded 21% y-o-y to USD 3.7 billion owing to higher metal revenue and the ramp-up of the Bystrinsky copper project, with EBITDA margin reaching 59%;

CAPEX was almost unchanged from last year amounting to USD 0.5 billion. The Company made final investment decisions on strategic growth projects such as the expansion of the Talnakh concentrator ( TOF -3 project) and the South Cluster mining project, with the active construction phase scheduled to start in 2H19;

-3 project) and the South Cluster mining project, with the active construction phase scheduled to start in 2H19; Net working capital temporarily increased to USD 1.3 billion as a result of scheduled amortization of advance payments for delivered metals from customers;

Free cash flow amounted to USD 2.2 billion;

Net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.8x as of June 30, 2019;

Cash interest paid decreased 23% to USD 202 million owing to the ongoing optimization of debt portfolio;

On February 12, 2019, Moody’s upgraded the Company’s credit rating to “Baa2” with a “Stable” outlook in the wake of raising Russia’s sovereign ceiling for foreign currency debt to “Baa2” and upgrade of Russia’s sovereign rating to investment grade level of “Baa3” with “Stable” outlook."

Note: Net profit for H1 2019 was USD 2.997b, up 81% YoY.

Recent Developments

On August 20, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors recommended to the General Meeting of shareholders to approve interim dividend for the first half of 2019 in the amount of RUB 883.93 per share (USD 13.27 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of August 20, 2019) for the total amount of USD 2.1 billion. The Board of Directors set the date of the EGM on September 26, 2019 and the EGM record (the list of shareholders eligible to vote) date on September 2, 2019. The Board of Directors proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on October 7, 2019."

Investors can read my article "An Update On Norilsk Nickel."

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

In 2017 BHP announced a US$43.3m investment in its Nickel West project to enable conversion to nickel sulphate.

On August 2 Reuters reported:

BHP to start nickel sulfate production for EVs in second-quarter of 2020. BHP currently produces around 75,000 tonnes of nickel metal at its Kwinana refinery on the outskirts of Perth, which it sells mostly to chemicals makers in Asia who turn it into nickel sulphate, used to make batteries for electric vehicles [EVs]. BHP initially plans to produce some 100,000 tonnes of nickel sulfate a year, containing the equivalent of around 22,000 tonnes of nickel, and will ramp up production in coming years.

On August 20 BHP Group announced: "BHP results for year ended 30 June 2019. Underlying attributable profit of US$9.1 billion (2018: US$8.9 billion)."

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On August 1 Jinchuan Group announced:

Operational update for the six months ended 30 June 2019; profit warning; and further update on the legal dispute......The Group is expected to record a substantial decrease in profit attributable to shareholders of the Company by approximately 90%-100% in 2019 1H......Materially lower prices for copper and cobalt in 2019 1H.....In view of the low cobalt price, the Group has strategically slowed its sale of cobalt to connected party and has increased its storage of cobalt inventory, leading to the significant decrease in cobalt quantity sold by approximately 67% in 2019 1H as compared to 2018 1H.

On August 22 Jinchuan Group announced:

Jinchuan International announces 2019 interim results: Records US$705 million revenue for the period, copper and cobalt production volume continue to increase.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) [LSX:GLEN]

On July 31 Glencore announced:

2019 half-year production report. Own sourced nickel production of 55,400 tonnes was 6,800 tonnes (11%) lower than H1 2018, reflecting maintenance at Murrin and Koniambo, and the feed mix delivered to the INO refinery in Norway favouring third-party material (expected to reverse in H2 2019).

On August 7 Glencore announced:

2019 Half-year report. Glencore’s Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg, commented: “Our performance in the first half reflected a challenging economic backdrop for our commodity mix, as well as operating and cost setbacks within our ramp-up/development assets. Adjusted EBITDA declined 32% to $5.6 billion. “The rest of our business, however, remained strong and performed well. Excluding our African copper assets and Koniambo, our metals and coal industrial assets delivered robust Adjusted EBITDA mining margins of 39%. In particular, our copper business, excluding African copper, recorded an EBITDA mining margin of 52% and a full unit cash cost of 72c/lb, while our coal business again generated margins in excess of $30/t, basis a $46/t thermal unit cash cost. Similarly, our marketing business is tracking towards the middle of our full year Adjusted EBIT guidance range of $2.2-$3.2 billion, after adjusting for some $350 million of non-cash cobalt losses reported in the first half.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

No nickel news for the month.

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

No significant news for the month.

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On July 25 Eramet announced: "Eramet: 2019 half-year results presentation." Results included H1 2019 production of "1.9 Mt of nickel ore, +7%", but a group net loss of 31m pounds mostly due to lower nickel and manganese prices.

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On July 31 Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports higher nickel and cobalt production at Moa JV in Q2 2019." Highlights include:

Summary of key Q2 developments

"Sherritt’s Cuban partners ratified an overdue receivables agreement for the repayment of US$150 million from Energas S.A., and made US$5.4 million in payments under the plan through June 30, 2019.

Received $13.5 million in dividend distributions from the Moa Venture (“Moa JV”) and US$32.1 million in Cuban energy payments, a total that included early payments on amounts scheduled to be paid to Sherritt in Q3 2019.

Sherritt ended Q2 2019 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $176.8 million, down slightly from $177.3 million at the end of Q1 2019.

Sherritt’s share of finished nickel production at the Moa JV in Q2 2019 was 3,969 tonnes, up 6% from last year, while finished cobalt was 415 tonnes, up 7% compared to Q2 2018.

Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $9.5 million, down from $40.6 million in Q2 2018. The decrease was largely driven by the 12% and 64% year-over-year declines in realized nickel and cobalt prices, respectively.

was $9.5 million, down from $40.6 million in Q2 2018. The decrease was largely driven by the 12% and 64% year-over-year declines in realized nickel and cobalt prices, respectively. Implemented a number of austerity measures, including the elimination of discretionary expenditures, the deferral of non-critical projects and limiting the number of new hires, aimed at preserving liquidity.......

Consistent with its strategy to focus Oil and Gas operations in Cuba, Sherritt sold its working interest in a natural gas field in Pakistan."

Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY)

On July 31 Independence Group announced: "Quarterly report period ended 30 June 2019 operational outperformance from Nova and strong finish from Tropicana." Highlights include:

"Net cash at year-end of A$263M fuelled by continued strong free cash flow.

Nova outperformance with quarterly and full year metal production better than the top end of our guidance range while cash costs were marginally higher than guidance primarily due to lower realised by-product credit pricing.

Tropicana consistent delivery, with gold production, cash costs and All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) for the quarter and FY19 within guidance.

Boston Shaker underground development at Tropicana commenced.

Downstream nickel sulphate study test work findings highly positive.

Nova mining lease drill testing of 3D Seismic targets delineates a corridor of intrusives that demonstrate the Nova system is potentially much larger than originally apparent.

Positive exploration results across the rest of IGO’s greenfields exploration portfolio......"

On August 5 Independence Group announced: "Drilling commences on highly prospective Fraser Range targets at IGO-ORN Joint Venture, Australia."

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA](OTCPK:WNARF)

On July 31 Western Areas Ltd. announced:

Drilling of nickel-copper sulphide targets begins at Mt Alexander. Quantity and location of the EM conductors supports the potential to significantly increase the volume of high-grade mineralisation at Mt Alexander.

On August 20 Western Areas Ltd. announced: "Western Areas reports full year financial results & FY20 guidance." Highlights include:

"Strong balance sheet with cash at bank of A$144.3m and no debt.

Nickel produced in concentrate 21.7kt (21.1kt).

Nickel in concentrate sales totaled 21.5kt (20.5kt).

Sales revenue of A$268.7m (A$248.3m).

Average realised price of nickel (before payability) of A$7.84/lb (A$7.53/lb).

Net Profit After Tax of A$14.2m (A$11.8m).

Fully franked final dividend of 2.0c per share (2.0c per share).

Odysseus Project early works completed on time and on budget – mine development advancing well, following decision to mine."

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On July 30 Panoramic Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2019." Highlights include:

Savannah

"Concentrate shipments – three concentrate shipments from Wyndham port, aggregate provisional invoice value of A$23.6 million.

Mining–production and development rates improved.

Processing–average nickel recovery during of 84.8% compared to previous quarter of 71.4%.

Metal production – 1,518t Ni, 814t Cu and 80t Co contained in concentrate.

Savannah North decline access development – advancement rates have improved following the commencement of contractor.

Savannah North ventilation rise– reaming rates improved in July, scheduled completion date is now late in March 2020 quarter.

Group Cash - $26.6million in available and restricted cash."

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)

On July 30 RNC Minerals announced: "RNC Minerals June 2019 quarterly production and operations update - 25% reduction in milling costs achieved as a result of HGO acquisition." Highlights include:

"Integration of RNC's recently acquired Higginsville Gold Operations [HGO] on target, with several key benefits that had been highlighted to shareholders now being achieved, including a 25% reduction in Beta Hunt processing costs. Gold recoveries for Beta Hunt material (processed at HGO and third-party facilities) improved to 93% in Q2 2019 compared to 91% in Q2 2018.

The HGO acquisition will continue to deliver key operational synergies, resulting in on-going costs savings across the HGO and Beta Hunt sites...

Stope production at Beta Hunt continues to ramp up. Management expects that production rates will maintain 40 to 45 kt per month during Q3.

At HGO's Baloo open pit, overburden waste stripping commenced in May 2019. Mined first ore is expected in early August.

The company has initiated a systematic review of the entire historical HGO Resource inventory. Work to date has been encouraging, clearly highlighting the potential of the HGO tenements."

On August 15 RNC Minerals announced:

RNC announces second quarter 2019 results......Updated Dumont feasibility study.......The updated feasibility study delivered a US$920 million Net Present Value ("NPV") based on a large scale, low-cost, long-life project with Initial nickel production in concentrate of 33ktpa, ramping up to 50ktpa in the Phase II expansion...... over a 30-year life with an initial capital expenditure of US$1.0 billion. Phase I C1 cash costs of $2.98/lb ($6,570/t). The study estimated Life-of-mine C1 cash costs $3.22/lb ($7,100/t Ni) and AISC of $3.80/lb ($8,380/t) of payable nickel (low 2nd quartile of cash cost curve).

On August 23 RNC Minerals announced: "Mining underway at Baloo Open Pit Mine."

On August 26 RNC announced:

$18 million bought deal financing (at CAD 0.40)....(to) be used for the continued ramp up of production at Beta Hunt and integration with the Higginsville Gold Operations, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Axiom Mining [ASX:AVQ] (OTC:AXNNF)

On July 31 Axiom Mining announced: "Monthly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2019." The report discusses the current problem - "we are in the awkward position of being a mining company that can mine but not ship its nickel ore. After the reporting period, the Minister for Mines has refused us an export permit."

Other nickel producers

Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Note: First Quantum Minerals halted their nickel production from their Ravensthorpe mine in 2017 due to low nickel prices.

Nickel juniors

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On August 5 Poseidon Nickel announced: "Silver Swan resource upgrade and Black Swan underground RC drilling." Highlights include:

Silver Swan resource upgrade

"Silver Swan JORC 2012 Indicated Restart Resource more than doubles to 10,130 tonnes of nickel metal at a grade of 9.4% Ni.

Silver Swan JORC 2012 Indicated + Inferred Resource increases 30% to 16,030 tonnes of nickel metal at a grade of 9.5% Ni.

Silver Swan Life of Mine [LOM] schedule set to increase based upon the growth in the Indicated Resource, higher grade and increased continuity of massive sulphide mineralisation."

Black Swan drilling commences

"Underground RC drilling commenced below the Black Swan Open Pit to assess potential underground resource."

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTC:GGIFF)

On August 9 Garibaldi Resources announced: "Garibaldi drills 18 meters of massive sulphide within 86-meter interval at nickel mountain discovery." Highlights include:

"The first hole of the 2019 season, EL-19-47, has intersected 6.1% nickel and 2.8% copper (plus cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold and silver) over 9.32 meters within a broader near-surface interval of 50.57 meters (estimated true width is 40.45 meters) containing 1.50% nickel and 0.94% copper, extending the Lower Discovery Zone [LDZ] to the southeast. The massive sulphide intercept in EL-19-47 is approximately 64 meters southeast of the EL-17-14 massive sulphide intercept......

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI]

On July 30 Cassini Resources announced: "Activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2019." Highlights include:

West Musgrave Project

"Optimal process throughput rate confirmed.

New process flowsheet to add value.

Resource infill drilling continues.

Excellent results from One Tree Hill Prospect highlights potential for new discovery.

Pre-Feasibility update in the September Quarter.

A$7.0M raised via placement to strategic and sophisticated investors.

Further update and maiden Ore Reserve planned for release early 2020."

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

On August 27 North American Nickel announced:

North American Nickel reports update on Maniitsoq Project. North American Nickel Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM project in Southwest Greenland. NAN's strategy is to focus on nickel-copper-cobalt assets located in countries governed by the Rule-of-Law and that should be successfully developed into mines assuming conservative long-term nickel prices (US$12,000/T). Our primary asset is the Maniitsoq Project, which is a camp scale project 3,048sq km. Work is ongoing in preparing plans for a program of field work to evaluate the Ni-Cu-Co and precious metal potential on our current and new Canadian assets which can be explored year-round.

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

No significant news for the month.

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

On August 7 Sama Resources announced:

US Based industrial firm enters into share purchase agreement with Sama Resources to buy 33.66% of its stake in SRG Mining Inc. Sama Resources Inc. wishes to announce that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell 8,300,000 shares (“Common Shares) of its currently held 24,658,267 common shares of SRG Mining Inc. (“SRG”) to a US based Industrial Firm (“Purchaser”) for an aggregate purchase price (“Purchase Price”) of US$5,000,000 (“Transaction”). The Sale shall occur in five tranches and is expected to fully close by December 15, 2019.

On August 8 Sama Resources announced: "Sama announces the grant of the new Samapleu exploration permits together with the highly prospective Zoupleu License. "

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)

Cobalt27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt and nickel assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt/nickel properties, and one lithium royalty. Cobalt27 owns 2,905.7 tonnes of cobalt.

On August 14 Cobalt27 Capital Corp. announced:

Cobalt 27 files management information circular seeking approval for proposed acquisition by Pala investments for C$5.75 per cobalt 27 share and creation of Nickel 28....Upon successful closing of the transaction, Nickel 28 is expected to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol ‘NKL’.

Note: In recent news: "Pala Investments to Acquire Cobalt 27 for C$501 Million; Creation of Nickel 28. Offer of C$5.75 per share, comprised of C$3.57 in cash plus C$2.18 in shares of the newly established Nickel 28."

Other juniors

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL], Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF), Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM, New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGO] [GR:SOG], Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], and Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices rose again in August and the LME nickel inventory remained near seven-year low levels.

Highlights for the month were:

Nornickel: "Nickel in 1H20 1 9 – market was in deficit as strong Chinese demand f rom stainless and batter y sectors was negatively offset by surge in NPI production."

Nickel prices continue to surge in 2019 on fears of Indonesia ban.

Tesla a part of huge consortium for nickel and cobalt in Indonesia. CATL, LG Chem, and Daimler are also involved.

China Molybdenum seeks opportunities to beef up battery metals business, especially nickel.

Nornickel: Consolidated revenue increased 8% y-o-y to USD 6.3 billion owing to output growth of all key metals and higher palladium price.

BHP to start nickel sulfate production for EVs in second-quarter of 2020.

Jinchuan Group issues a profit warning due to materially lower copper and cobalt prices, and cobalt being held back from sale to inventory.

Independence Group achieves operational outperformance from Nova and strong finish from Tropicana (gold production). 3D Seismic targets delineates a corridor of intrusives that demonstrate the Nova system is potentially much larger than originally apparent.

Western Areas delivers strong FY20 guidance.

Poseidon Nickel: Silver Swan JORC 2012 Indicated + Inferred Resource increases 30% to 16,030 tonnes of nickel metal at a grade of 9.5% Ni.

Garibaldi Resources: The first hole of the 2019 season intersected 6.1% nickel and 2.8% copper (plus cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold and silver) over 9.32 meters.

Sama Resources sells 33.66% of its stake in SRG Mining Inc.

