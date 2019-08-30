Nvidia: Ray Tracing Graphics Cards Gain Traction

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 30, 2019.

Fiscal 2020 Q2 results reflect continued slow adoption of Turing for gaming

Nvidia's (NVDA) management continued the theme of "a return to growth" that it began last quarter, and it's true that revenue and income were up sequentially, as were all of its market segments. But year-over-year results were still down strongly, especially net profit and EPS. As far as I'm concerned, Nvidia is not out of the woods yet, but it does seem finally to have built some gaming momentum for its RTX Super graphics cards.

The Nvidia RTX 2070 Super. Source: Nvidia.

Shown below are Nvidia's overall results along with the pre-earnings estimates I shared with subscribers, for comparison:

I continue to regard year-over-year performance as the best indicator of growth for a technology company, and on that basis, Nvidia's 2020 Q2 results were not inspiring, especially in the Gaming segment. Below, I show the revenue results summarized by Market platform, as Nvidia refers to them, together with my pre-earnings estimates:

My belief continues to be that Turing has not done as well at launch in the Gaming segment as Pascal, and this issue was probed during the conference call by Aaron Rakers of Wells Fargo, who asked:

At your Analyst Day back a couple of months ago, you had highlighted the installed base opportunity for RTX. And I think at that point in time, you talked about 50% being Pascal base, 48% being pre-Pascal. You also alluded to the fact that you were seeing a positive mix shift higher in terms of the price points of this RTX cycle. So, I'm curious, where do we stand on the current product cycle? And what are you seeing currently as we go through this product cycle on the Turing platforms?

CEO Jensen Huang replied:

We launched well, first of all, the answer is that RTX adoption is faster than Pascal's adoption if you normalize to time 0 of launch. The reason for that is Pascal launched top to bottom on the same day. And as you guys know, we weren't able to do that for Turing. But if we did that for Turing, the adoption rate is actually faster. . . The second element of Turing is something that we've never talked about before. We're mentioning it more and more because it's such an exciting market for us is notebooks. The install base of Pascal has very, very little notebook in it. And the reason for that is because, in the past, we were never able to put a high-performance gaming GPU into a thin and light notebook until we invented Max-Q. And in combination with our energy efficiency, we were able to we're now able to put a 2080 into a laptop, and it's still beautiful. And so, this is effectively a brand-new growth market for us. And with so few people and so few gamers in the world that are able to game on a laptop, I think this is going to be a nice growth market for us.

Huang gave a somewhat more nuanced response compared to his answer last quarter, in that he specified the performance of RTX compared to Pascal. The RTX designation includes consumer Turing and Pro Visualization but doesn't include the Turing T4 inference accelerator for the data center.

So, I take this as confirmation that if it weren't for Turing's relatively strong showing in Pro Visualization, RTX adoption probably wouldn't be ahead of Pascal as Huang has claimed. RTX powered notebooks now represent an excellent value proposition for content creators, and I think it's a shame that Apple (AAPL) burdens the MacBook Pro with inferior AMD (AMD) GPUs.

The continued slow adoption of Turing for gaming is reflected in research firm Jon Peddie's latest GPU market share report, which shows AMD slightly ahead of Nvidia in total graphics market share.

This includes all forms of graphics processors, including GPUs embedded in x86 processors, a market in which Nvidia doesn't participate. AMD pulled ahead on the strength of continued GPU sales to Apple, as well as channel sell-in during calendar Q2 in preparation for the Navi launch on July 7.

Positive guidance for next quarter due to RTX Super cards and greater ray traced game availability

I don't expect AMD to repeat this performance in Q3 by virtue of the poor reviews of the first batch of reference design Navi cards that featured traditional blowers. These have been widely criticized for providing inadequate cooling. AMD's add-in board partners are probably now stuck with a mound of reference design Navi cards they can't sell.

Even AMD-friendly reviewers have advocated waiting for third party multi-fan solutions, but these have been slow in coming. In a recent review of one of these cards, Chris Angelini of Tom's Hardware summarized his take on Navi:

We weren't particularly enthused about the reference Radeon RX 5700 XT's $400 price tag compared to a GeForce RTX 2060 Super for the same amount of money. AMD's card was almost 10% faster than Nvidia's, yes. But its higher power consumption, hotter GPU, and deficit in ray-traced games tipped the scales the other way for us. . . Sapphire does use a Dual-X cooler to rectify the reference design's runaway temperatures. It's oh-so-quiet, too. But you're still being asked to pay more money for even higher power use. And ray tracing is still absent. You need to be OK with these things before any Radeon RX 5700 XT becomes the right choice.

Angelini broke with the majority of tech reviewers of Navi that ignored ray tracing and characterized the RX 5700 series as "good values" compared to Nvidia's RTX Super series, which featured improved performance and value. But pretending that ray tracing doesn't exist is becoming increasingly difficult as new ray traced games are introduced.

The latest to be released is Control, from Remedy Entertainment. Unlike the first ray traced game, Battlefield V, that was widely criticized for being "unfinished", Control has received generally good reviews. Ars Technica's Sam Machkovech titled his review, "Control is Remedy's best game yet - and a ray tracing masterpiece".

I've been playing Battlefield V and Control, which I got for free with my RTX 2070 Super FE. My experience with the 2070 Super and those games indicates that a lot of misinformation has been promulgated in social media regarding the games and the supposed huge performance hit due to ray tracing.

One myth that was exploded almost immediately is that to get adequate ray tracing performance at 4K, an RTX 2080 Ti (at $1200) is required. I'm playing on a 4K monitor, and I get frame rates in both games of 40-50 fps. This seems to be more than enough, although I recognize that it might not be for some game aficionados. Keith May of WCCFtech came to a similar conclusion in his article on RTX performance in Control.

Control seems to be a turning point in tech media coverage of ray tracing, in which reviewers finally take Nvidia's ray tracing seriously. The fact that future games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will feature ray tracing has also helped to shift media opinion.

I've maintained that content availability has been the main impediment to RTX adoption, and that log jam seems finally to be breaking up. This probably explains Nvidia's rather bullish guidance for fiscal Q3:

To be sure, Nvidia isn't all the way back yet, but the positive sequential revenue delta of over $300 million is likely coming from improved Gaming segment performance. Q3 will be the first full quarter of revenue from RTX Super cards.

GlobalFoundries' suit against TSMC (and Nvidia et al.) is an act of desperation

Despite the ray tracing no-show at the E3 launch of Navi, there continue to be rumors of a "big Navi" high end GPU replete with ray tracing. These have been fueled in part by this statement made by AMD CEO Lisa Su during AMD's Q2 conference call in response to a question by Rosenblatt's Hans Mosesmann about when high end Navi chips might arrive:

Hans, you asked the good product questions, I would say they are coming. You should expect that our execution on those are on track and we have a rich 7-nanometer portfolio beyond the products that we have currently announced in the upcoming quarters.

Su's artfully vague statement says nothing specific about a high end GPU, Navi or otherwise, or when it might arrive. And of course, ray tracing is never mentioned. Nevertheless, this has been enough to fuel speculation of an "Nvidia Killer" to come, as recently summarized in a Red Gaming Tech article Navi 20 Series is Known Internally as 'The Nvidia Killer'.

I'm sure that AMD has future Navi chips planned, and I wouldn't be surprised if they are larger chips, once costs come down on the 7 nm node. But ray tracing? This simply doesn't accord with the plans that AMD divulged at E3. To remind everyone, AMD published this chart, its "Ray Tracing Vision":

Source: Tom's Hardware

Some have chosen to interpret "Select Lighting Effects for Real Time Gaming" as meaning ray tracing. No, that's wishful thinking. AMD has never been shy in bragging about its accomplishments, even those accomplishments yet to be. If AMD could have credibly used the words "ray tracing" they would have done so, as they did in the description under the "Cloud" heading. The term "lighting effects" probably refers to pre-baked lighting effects that are already the norm in game development. Not the same thing as real time ray tracing at all.

Perhaps in acknowledgment that real time ray tracing is a future in which AMD doesn't participate, GlobalFoundries, has launched a patent infringement suit against TSMC (TSM), the foundry that fabricates Nvidia's GPUs.

In its announcement, GloFo makes clear that its objective is to block the importation of products of clients of TSMC:

In filing the lawsuits, GF seeks orders that will prevent semiconductors produced with the infringing technology by Taiwan-based TSMC, the dominant semiconductor manufacturer, from being imported into the U.S. and Germany. These lawsuits require GF to name certain major customers of TSMC and downstream electronics companies, who, in most cases, are the actual importers of the products that incorporate the infringing TSMC technology. GF also seeks significant damages from TSMC based on TSMC's unlawful use of GF's proprietary technology in its tens of billions of dollars of sales.

GlobalFoundries is owned outright by Mubadala Investment Company, which also has a major stake in AMD. So, I think it likely that Mubadala is acting at the behest of AMD. Especially when one considers the patents being asserted, a list of which has been provided by Anandtech. The list is a mixed bag of mostly old patents that have been around for years.

Some are IBM (NYSE:IBM) patents that GloFo acquired along with IBM's chip fabrication assets. Some even go back to AMD before it spun off GloFo. Since many of the patents have been sitting around for 10 years or more, one has to wonder why it took GloFo so long to decide that they were being infringed.

Is there any chance that GloFo could actually block Nvidia's products, or those of any other client of TSMC? Not really. For one thing, the list of clients with infringing products is quite long, and includes Apple, Broadcom (AVGO), MediaTek, Qualcomm (QCOM) to name but a few from the list.

Generally, judges in patent disputes are reluctant to grant such injunctions since they reduce competition and harm consumers, preferring instead to award damages and back royalties. Given the broad swath of companies affected, I can't see any judge in the U.S. giving GloFo what it wants.

I'm reminded of Apple's 2011 suit against Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in which Apple sought to block the importation of Samsung smartphones. This was the suit that Steve Jobs intended to use to "destroy Android". The case has dragged on for years. Judge Lucy Koh (of FTC vs. Qualcomm fame) heard the case and refused to grant Apple's request to block certain Samsung phones from entering the country. She also substantially reduced the initial jury award of $1 billion.

Actually, the GloFo suit more strongly parallels another suit over Android undertaken by Larry Ellison of Oracle (ORCL), a good friend of Steve Jobs. In this suit, Oracle sued Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for patent and copyright infringement, claiming that Google had copied certain Java features in creating Android. Java had been acquired when Oracle bought what was left of Sun Microsystems.

This case, which was initiated in 2010, is still dragging on. Once again, if Oracle had been successful, it would have been another nail in the coffin of Android. But Android is alive and well, as we all know.

The moral of the story here is that it's practically impossible to use patents to keep competitors' products out of the marketplace. GloFo will be no more successful in this regard than in the aforementioned legal actions.

Investor takeaways

It's been an uphill battle for Nvidia to establish ray tracing as the standard for computer gaming. There have been a number of challenges, including the lack of game content, expensive RTX cards, and general skepticism of many tech reviewers. I think that the tide is starting to turn for RTX, helped by the improved performance and value of the RTX Super lineup, and a growing roster of ray traced games.

Nvidia remains somewhat sensitive to trade war uncertainties, but the increased traction of ray tracing GPUs should restore Nvidia to a true growth path. I remain long Nvidia and rate it a buy.

