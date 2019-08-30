Adidas: Buy The Dip

While the company faces short-term headwinds, I take the view that the drop in price is an overreaction.

Back in May, I made the argument that Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) had a strong capacity to grow further. My primary reason for taking this view was primarily that growth in North America and Asia continued to remain strong at double digits, while the stock seems to be more attractively valued than its counterpart Nike on an earnings basis.

Since July, the stock has seen a significant decline from a high of near $165:

Source: investing.com

For Q2 2019, the company has cited that while areas such as e-commerce and the Greater China region have continued to grow by double-digits, North American profitability has been affected by the fact that the company has been seeing significant supply chain shortages. This means that Adidas has not been able to increase output significantly to be able to meet demand in North America.

As a result, we can see that growth in this region has fallen into the single digits:

Source: Adidas Q2 2019 Results

In terms of growth by market segment, we can see that North America and Asia have continued to see growth, while that of Europe has remained stationary:

Source: Adidas Q2 2019 Results

In terms of the outlook for the second half of the year, the company is expecting that the upcoming UEFA 2020 event in Europe will ultimately bolster sales for related product launches in Q4, and this should have a particularly positive impact on European growth. As for North American supply chain issues, this is a clear obstacle that Adidas needed to overcome in order to maintain long-term profitability. Should we start to see evidence of this in Q4 as the company is anticipating, then further upside is plausible.

With this being said, currency headwinds could stand to significantly affect profitability in the second half. Particularly, the company has cited a potential currency war between the United States and China as being a particularly greater risk than increased tariffs on footwear. Specifically, should we see significant weakness in the dollar going forward, then this stands to harm the company’s earnings in euro terms.

That said, tariffs still pose a significant risk - in that the company needs to be able to efficiently transfer goods from Asia to North America in order to be able to fill the supply gap. Imposition of tariffs pose a meaningful obstacle in this regard.

From a valuation standpoint, let’s take a look at earnings, both in terms of P/E and EV/EBITDA:

EV/EBITDA

Source: ycharts.com

P/E

Source: ycharts.com

We can see that while earnings growth has been leveling off, this stock has been seeing a consistent drop in price relative to earnings. The stock has been getting cheaper - and investors have still been somewhat reluctant to capitalize on growth in the stock due to supply concerns. However, should we see a return to double-digit growth in North America in spite of the short-term headwinds, then I take the view that the stock could rebound to the $165 level by the end of this year.

To conclude, an investment in Adidas is not without risk given the short-term headwinds (needless to say, no stock ever is) - but I anticipate that should Adidas be able to withstand such headwinds, then significant growth lies ahead. Demand for the company’s products remain vibrant, and earnings growth continues to remain healthy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.