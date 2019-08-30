Gates Industrial Continues Restructuring Amid Lower Industrial Demand

There may not be a positive catalyst in the near-term for the beaten down stock, although it is on my personal watch list.

Management is restructuring while adding some capacity as it seeks to rationalize the business during a challenging industrial environment.

The firm has experienced the ill effects of a slowdown in industrial demand across its business segments.

Quick Take

Gates Industrial Plc (GTES) has recently reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company manufactures power transmission and fluid power systems for numerous industries.

GTES’ stock has performed poorly since the IPO due to demand reduction amid global trade headwinds and reduced industrial production.

Management is restructuring the business and adding capacity in some segments as it takes a long-term approach to rationalizing business operations in a challenging environment.

Company & Business

Denver, Colorado-based Gates was founded in 1911 and develops highly engineered power transmission motion control products for construction, energy, agriculture, transportation, automotive, general industrial and consumer markets globally.

Management is headed by Ivo Jurek, who has been with the firm since May 2015 and was previously President of Eaton Electrical, Asia Pacific and Group President of Cooper Power Systems.

The firm has a significant presence in manufacturing, sales and R&D facilities in all major regions of the world as the map below shows:

(Source: Gates S-1)

Market

According to a Power Transmission Distributors Association report on the Power Transmission & Motion Control market, the North American market in 2015 was estimated at $70.4 billion.

A 2017 report by Market Research Future estimates that the global power transmission and motion control market is expected to reach $255 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 30%, as the chart below shows:

(Source: Market Research Future)

The company went public in January 2018 at a price of $19.00 per share.

Recent Performance

GTES’ topline revenue by quarter has shown the effects of slowing end user demand for its products, although the firm has grown revenue slightly in the last two quarters:

Quarterly gross profit has had a negative slide, shown here:

Operating Income has been trending lower and produced its lowest result since April 2017 in the most recent quarter:

Normalized earnings per share (Diluted) has fluctuated in recent quarters, with a disappointing result in the just-reported quarter ended June 30, 2019:

Source for above graphics: Seeking Alpha

Over the past twelve months, GTES’s stock price has dropped 55% vs. the U.S. Machinery Index’ fall of 7.5 % and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 1.4%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Analysis of earnings call sentiment by analysts indicates a roughly even distribution between positive and negative sentiment, as shown by the linguistic analysis chart below:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises since IPO have been positive in six of the last seven quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

The stock has clearly taken a number of hits since the IPO, most recently on management’s lowered guidance for FY 2019 and a Q2 earnings miss.

Management’s notable comments from its recent earnings call and investor presentation include a focus on emerging market penetration to offset existing end market demand deceleration which have driven a core revenue drop of an estimated 5% to 7% for FY 2019.

On the cost side, the firm is ‘accelerating restructuring to address a lower demand environment,’ with total estimated restructuring costs of $60 million over three years generating a forecasted annual savings of $40 million by fiscal year 2021, as detailed below:

Management is also continuing to deleverage the business, targeting net leverage of 3.0x despite flat free cash flow in 2019.

Free cash flow yield is now at 7.44%, a potentially attractive metric for an entry point for this beaten down stock.

The firm has clearly felt the ill effects of a slowdown in demand in the wider industrial sector, especially in China and greater Asia.

As long as trade uncertainties persist and companies spend effort re-working their supply chains given the new dynamic between the U.S. and China regarding trade relations, I expect to see continued pressure on GTES stock which will make it difficult for a significant upside catalyst to generate strong returns for investors.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.