Closed-End Funds: Diversification - But At A Price

This article depicts the method that I use to evaluate CEFs - some of you might have better ways to go about it.

I want to share with you what I have learned about this investment vehicle and provide in detail how I evaluate closed-end funds for purchase.

As I close in on 50 years as an investor, I like to think that I continue to learn and gain new insights with each passing year.

Today, I want to share with you what has been a successful tactic that I have used to assist in diversifying the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP). The inclusion of closed-end funds (CEFs) affords the opportunity to include a range of stocks that I otherwise would not be able to purchase individually.

First, I would like to provide some background as to what exactly a CEF is; then explain why I prefer them to mutual funds, ETFs, or, in some cases, individual stocks; discuss basic CEF research techniques; and expound upon both the general and specific criteria I use in their evaluation.

I also want to urge you to use caution, as there are a few ways a CEF can "bite one on the butt" if you are not careful.

Exactly What Is A CEF, And How Can They Be Used In One's Portfolio

There have been a myriad of articles written on SA about CEFs. They all seem to spend multiple paragraphs explaining what they are, what they do, etc. Here is a simple definition taken from Investopedia and a link to their discussion:

A closed-end fund is a portfolio of pooled assets that raises a fixed amount of capital through an initial public offering and then lists shares for trade on a stock exchange. Like a mutual fund, a closed-end fund has a professional manager overseeing the portfolio and actively buying, selling and holding assets. Similar to an exchange-traded fund, it trades like an equity, as its price fluctuates throughout the trading day. However, the closed-end fund is unique in that, after its IPO, the fund's parent company issues no additional shares. Nor will the fund itself redeem - buy back - shares. Instead, like individual stock shares, the fund can only be bought or sold on the secondary market by investors." (Investopedia, Updated April 22, 2019).

Here is the link to their extensive article on CEF's.

There are presently 660 (give or take) CEFs traded on the various markets. Among the fund investment, focus is mainly on the following types (taken from CEFConnect):

Municipal bonds

Convertible stocks

Government bonds

High yield

Investment-grade bonds

Senior loans

Mortgage bonds

Preferred stock

Option income

Dividend stocks

General equities

Growth & income

REITs

Commodities

Energy and resources

Financial

Health

MLPs

Utilities

Global equities

Global income

Emerging markets equities

Emerging market income

From the above listing of CEF types, one can easily see how they can be used to diversify a portfolio. More specifically, my reasons for including CEFs in the PPRP include the following:

CEFs provide an opportunity to purchase funds at a discount to net asset value

They can be bought and sold during market hours

CEFs usually offer higher yield opportunities

With over 600 of them trading, portfolio diversification is simplified

Many use leverage as part of their investment strategy (this can be a double-edged sword)

There are several excellent websites affording a wealth of information to use in their evaluation (more about this later)

A Few Good Sources For Doing CEF Research

Aside from the individual fund's website, I rely on four sources for assistance when evaluating a CEF.

The first is CEFConnect. This website provides research on just about all of the 600+ CEF universe. Entering a CEF stock symbol, one immediately gets detailed information including: a fund overview; fund basics/objectives; current distributions and distribution history; historic pricing information; performance (up to 20 years); and information on current portfolio holdings. Their homepage provides news updates on the CEF universe, along with article and video links to CEF newsworthy going on.

My favorite part of the site is the Fund Screener, where, with a bit of practice, you can develop all types of screens to assist in your evaluations.

The next site I use is Morningstar's closed-end fund listing. This site lists all CEFs and allows one to find information regarding: premiums/discounts; market returns; net asset value (NAV) returns; Morningstar ratings; fund size and trading volumes; and management information. You also have the opportunity to select different overview lists (by fund type), and if you click on a specific fund in the listing, you are taken to a detailed page on that particular fund.

Another source I use (maybe a bit less frequently) is the Closed-End Fund Center. The is some duplication with the previously-discussed sites, but, here, you get current podcasts; portfolio strategies; webinars; industry news; and daily performance updates. This is in addition to detailed data on asset classes; CEF fund advisors; fund companies; rights offerings, and IPOs.

The last source I will touch on here is CEFData. This site is the result of the efforts of closed-end fund advisors. This site provides data points for both CEFs and BDCs; however, much of the information is subscription-based. Some of you might want to incorporate this site along with the above three so that you can spend all 24 hours of your day researching CEFs (LOL).

For the criteria I use (and will cover later in this article), I find that CEFConnect and Morningstar provide most of the information that I seek.

My Criteria For CEF Evaluation

When I began considering including CEFs as part of the PPRP, I used a few criteria to make my decisions. Today, I have what I call "general" and "specific" evaluative criteria. I like to think or hope that I have learned a lot.

General Criteria

I presently use six "general" criteria. Together, these give me guidance as to whether I should proceed with a specific CEF or pass on it and move to the next one. The following is a summary of these criteria (not necessarily in any order of priority).

1. CEF Purpose - the first thing I look at is the overview of what the CEF's objectives are and if they are following them. Some funds advertise a stated purpose and, eventually (over time), will deviate from this purpose. This is usually a simple process - review the fund's investment objectives on their website and compare them to the most recent portfolio data.

2. Secondly, I check the discount percentage. Most CEFs trade at a discount to NAV. Sometimes the discount can be high - even in the teens. A key premise of mine is to never buy a CEF that is trading at a premium to NAV. This is akin to offering your local grocery store a greater price for a gallon of milk than the marked price on the carton. It's tough enough to do well in today's markets - no reason whatsoever to pay more than a CEF's actual worth. That said, many articles I have read regarding CEF discounts advise "buying at a 10 percent discount and selling when the premium reaches 10 percent" - sometimes easier said than done.

3. The third criterion is that the fund is not a new IPO. When a new CEF is issued, the underwriters "support" the price for the first month and one-half to two months it trades. After this period, they might sell or otherwise dispose of shares. This results in an immediate drop in the share price - sometimes on the order of about 15 percent. If you have an interest in a CEF IPO, track it until you see the point at which support is removed. That could be a good buying opportunity.

4. Next, check to see if it is a "leveraged" or "non-leveraged" fund. Some CEFs use high leverage rates - on the order of 30 percent or more. This is because they borrow money or otherwise leverage to invest. Leverage is a good thing in a bull market, but a terrible thing when markets turn bearish, as losses can be increased by the leverage factor. How much leverage you can tolerate depends on your situation and your outlook for the market trends. Only a small percentage of CEFs have no leverage (about 28 percent, according to Morningstar), so you need to carefully consider this factor.

5. A fifth general criterion I use is the fees and interest a CEF charges. This can readily be found on CEFConnect, under the "Fund Basics" tab. Here, again, you will have to determine your tolerance level. With ETFs and ETNs, fees are typically quite low. With CEFs, however, fees can routinely run in the 1.25-1.50 percent range or even higher. When a fund is leveraged, this can add to the basic fees as "interest charges" - also shown under the "Fund Basics" tab on CEFConnect. If you buy a leveraged fund, the interest fees are just considered "the costs of doing business." I readily accept the interest if I am interested in a leveraged fund, but I desire the management fees to be in the realm of one percent. Sometimes, I am willing to go with higher fees, depending on the fund's outlook.

6. The last of the general criteria that I consider is the distribution rate and its stability. The "Distribution" tab on CEFConnect unlocks lots of information on the dividends paid by the fund. You can check the distributions paid for the last year or since a fund's inception. You can also see how much of the dividends paid come from income, long-term gains, short-term gains, or are from return-of-capital. Return-of-capital is a sometimes misused reason to avoid a CEF. This is a misnomer as there is return-of-capital that is both non-destructive and destructive. An example of non-destructive return-of-capital is distributions received from a CEF invested in MLPs. Distributions paid by MLPs are treated as return-of-capital. Destructive return-of-capital can be discerned if distributions are continually classified as mostly return-of-capital, and this is resulting in declining NAV. When evaluating fund distributions, I look for sustainable yields (based on those paid since inception) of eight percent or above since that is the yield required by my PPRP to fund the gap between our retirement benefits and our annual cost of living. I also place emphasis on yield on NAV since the discount or premium fluctuate continually, but the NAV is the true worth of the fund.

Specific Criteria

There are several specific criteria that I apply once a CEF has been found to meet the general ones. All of the specific criteria discussed below can be obtained from the CEFConnect website by entering the CEF symbol and paging through the financial data presented. Again, these are not listed in any order of priority.

1. Current Price/52-Week Low Price - Compare the current price to the CEF's price at its 52-week low. The closer it is, the better value to me.

2. Current NAV/52-Week Low NAV - Similarly, I compare the current NAV to its 52-week low NAV. Again, the closer it is, the better value to me.

3. NAV Trend - I like to see a rising NAV (and stock price). Most CEFs have declined since their IPOs; however, a rising NAV over the past year is a positive for me.

4. Current Discount/52-Week Average Discount - Here I am looking for CEFs whose discount is greater than the 52-week average discount.

5. Distribution Changes - I examine distributions paid since the inception of the fund. If a fund has a history of cutting distributions, I tend to set it aside. One or two cuts over many years usually do not bother me. Of course, I prefer seeing recent distribution increases.

6. Undistributed Net Investment Income (UNII)/Share - The UNII balance is a reflection of the total amount the fund has available, beyond current earnings, from which to make future distributions to shareholders. From Nuveen - a rising UNII means the fund is out-earning its current distribution and increasing NAV. A declining UNII means the fund is not earning its distribution and decreasing the fund's NAV. Longer term trends in either direction could hint at distribution changes.

7. Performance - I look at stock price performance year-to-date and historical price performance. CEFConnect allows you to go back over the past 20 years of the stock's performance. I look for CEFs where performance over the past 20 years (or since inception if less than 20 years) has been positive far more than it has been negative.

8. Portfolio Type - The specific type of fund (based upon portfolio holdings) helps me to categorize all funds on my watch list in groups to facilitate comparing apples to apples and oranges to oranges.

9. Portfolio Holdings - I check the top holdings in each CEF's portfolio and the percentage allocation to each. Usually, CEFConnect presents this for the most recent quarter. They also provide data relative to annual portfolio turnover and number of holdings. I normally don't favor funds with excessive turnover. If you click on the "Fund Basics" tab and look at the bottom of the right-hand column, you can click on "Fund Sponsor Website" where you can get more in-depth information on fund performance, portfolio composition, etc.

10. Yield - As I mentioned previously, we each have a required yield necessary to fund our income gap, so I check to make certain that any CEF I am considering meets my personal yield criteria. Again, I place a premium on the annualized distribution rate on the NAV, not stock price.

11. Earnings Per Share - A minor data point for me - the amount of EPS is not critical, just prefer to have funds with positive EPS.

12. Discount/Fee Ratio - For me, this is a "secret sauce". Several years ago, I read an article published by a closed-end fund research company that enlightened me to this ratio. At first, I thought it to sound silly, and that the discount and fee (management fees only, not to include interest fees) had no true relationship. What this criterion means is that when the ratio of the current discount to the management fees exceeds 10, the fund is a "buy". If you run some numbers on this, you will see that there are few funds meeting this criterion today. During a correction or bear market, the number increases. I consider this along with all of the other criteria and data points, but if I see a fund with a ratio of 10 or greater, I take notice.

Now That We Have All Of This Information, What Do We Do With It?

I like to set this data up on individual spreadsheets so that I can compare funds side-by-side. First thing I do is use the Fund Screener on CEFConnect. It offers four categories of investment strategies: Tax-Free Income; Taxable Income, U.S. Equity; and Non-US/Other. Within each of these categories are sub groups. Selecting a sub group will bring up all CEFs by unique categories, for instance within the U.S. Equity sub group, you can get listings of Covered-Calls, Dividend Equity, Equity Tax-Advantaged, General Equity, Growth and Income, Real Estate, Commodities, Energy/Resources, Finance, Health/Biotech, MLP, and Utilities.

You can develop screens using your own criteria should you wish - this can help to eliminate lesser candidates.

Transfer the CEFs you select from the screen to a simple spreadsheet (CEFs listed across the top and criteria going down the left side). As I mentioned earlier, all the data necessary to use my criteria can be found on CEFConnect. So, transfer the data to the spreadsheet and you are ready to do an evaluation.

The criteria I discuss in this article do not require a rocket scientist to interpret, so it should be easy to see which CEFs stand out for each criteria applied. Completing and analyzing spreadsheets for each type of CEFs you have an interest in will result in a reasonable list of candidates for purchase. Now, all you need is for the markets to cooperate.

Candidates For The PPRP

I try to accomplish the above analyses about four times a year. So, I also seem to have a decent watch list of CEFs to refer to as the market goes through its gyrations. Over recent months, I have watched CEF discounts continuing to narrow - typical for latter stages of a bull market. Consequently, there are only a few candidates on my watch list that I would consider buying, if any at all.

Having raised cash over the past several months, I continue to wait for a market correction. In my opinion, the longer we go without out one, the worse it could be. So, I am content to be patient. Remember, "patience is a virtue".

I am including my latest CEF watch list below. It is about two months old, and I will be updating it in September. A lot has probably changed (criteria-wise) since I conducted the last analysis in June. NONE of these are buy recommendations - do your own due diligence - I am not a recommender of stocks! My intent here is to educate and provide one method of dealing with a retirement portfolio.

PIMCO High Income Trust (PHT)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth (JRI)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt (EMD)

MFS Charter Income (MCR)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Stock (ACV)

Liberty All-Star Equity (USA)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income (CHW)

Credit Suisse Asset Management (CIK)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)

Barings Global Short Duration Fund (BGH)

Note:

I will be on vacation for the next few weeks. When I return, I want to get into the MLP sector in greater depth. It is arguably the least liked sector in the markets today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.