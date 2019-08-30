SCHD: An Equity Position I'm Adding To

While I have concerns for the equity market, the American consumer is full of confidence, which should help SCHD's consumer-oriented exposure.

While I have been rotating into muni debt and preferred corporate shares, SCHD is one of the few equity positions I continue to build.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as an investment option at its current market price. While the market's recent volatility coming off all-time highs has me shifting into more defensive positions, such as muni debt and preferred corporate shares, SCHD continues to be an equity fund that I am currently adding to. The primary reasons for this positioning are that SCHD is heavily weighted towards the success of the American consumer, and that remains a bright spot in this economy. While markets have been rattled by political concerns and tariffs, the consumer has been feeling confident and spending. With retail sales accelerating in July, I feel good about this exposure going into 2020. Finally, SCHD's dividend continues to grow, and its yield is just under the 3% level. With interest rates declining and looking set to decline even further, this income stream should continue to attract investors going forward.

Background

First, a little about SCHD. The fund's stated goal is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index". The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHD is currently trading at $52.60/share and, based on its four most recent dividend payments, yields 2.94% annually.

I have been long SCHD for quite some time and reiterated a bullish outlook during my April review. Since that time, SCHD's performance has not provided much in terms of "alpha", as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given how volatile the market has been of late, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassess SCHD to see if I should consider changing my "bullish" rating. After a review, I still believe in this fund's longer term outlook, and I will explain why in detail below.

American Consumers Are More Confident Than Ever

My first point on SCHD will be to discuss the fund's underlying holdings, specifically its exposure to the American consumer. A quick look at SCHD's portfolio illustrates that SCHD is heavily exposed to consumer-oriented sectors, with Consumer Staples being the largest sector by weighting. Further, Consumer Discretionary makes up a sizable chunk of the fund. When combined together, this exposure totals over 31%, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

With this in mind, I want to examine the state of the American consumer, in terms of confidence and overall spending levels. This is because the companies that make up almost 1/3 of total fund assets are directly impacted by whether or not consumers are opening their wallets.

Fortunately, for the time being, the story behind the American consumer is roundly positive. Despite market volatility, on-going trade disputes, and escalating tariffs, consumers in the U.S. are feeling extremely optimistic. In fact, while the Consumer Confidence Index is down slightly from last month, it still sits at a very high level. Additionally, the Present Situation Index, which captures American's assessment of current conditions, is at its highest level in almost two decades, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, these are very strong figures, and it shows that, for now, consumers seem to be shaking off the current geopolitical risks. They appear upbeat about both the economy's broad outlook and their own personal circumstance.

Of course, these measures only reflect sentiment and not actual spending. It is entirely possible that consumers say they are upbeat, but then do not actually follow through with purchases.

Fortunately, American consumers are indeed putting their money where their mouths are, which is supporting broad gains in retail sales. In fact, according to data reported by Bloomberg, July retail sales saw the strongest month-over-month gain since March, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, save for a blip in February, retail sales have been steadily gaining for most of the year. Furthermore, the July figures are especially notable, as they mark an acceleration in a multi-month trend, which is a very positive sign.

My takeaway here is this is a bullish tailwind for SCHD. While there are multiple headwinds facing the market right now, the American consumer appears resilient, which is helping support the broader economy, but especially consumer-oriented sectors. Given that these sectors constitute a large portion of SCHD's total holdings, this is good news for this fund in particular.

Dividend Growth Remains Solid

My next point on SCHD has to do with the fund's dividend. In my last review, I noted how SCHD had strong year-over-year dividend growth in Q1, which was a good sign for the fund going forward. While dividend growth slowed in Q2, the fund still managed a gain of almost 4%, as shown in the chart below:

Q2 2018 Distribution Q2 2019 Distribution YOY Growth $.4056/share $.4209/share 3.8% Jan - June 2018 Distributions Jan - June 2019 Distributions YOY Growth $.667/share $.773/share 15.9%

Source: Charles Schwab

While the near 4% growth for the quarter is not wildly impressive when we consider the two distributions so far in 2019, SCHD is registering annual dividend growth well into the double digits. This is helping keep the fund's yield at an attractive level, which will help draw investor interest as the year goes on. It also tells me that the underlying companies within the fund are confident enough in their future projections to markedly increase their individual payouts.

My takeaway here is simple. SCHD's dividend remains attractive, especially considering we have seen interest rates decrease in the short term. With bond yields dropping, a dividend yield close to 3% represents an above-average income stream. Couple this fact with solid dividend growth and this metric is a positive one for SCHD as a whole.

Low Oil Prices Can Also Support Consumer Spending

My next point touches on an area that I believe will also help support consumer spending going forward. While the employment picture is certainly the number one driver of robust consumer spending, low oil prices are also helping to give Americans more disposable income. This is likely propelling spending on more discretionary items since the cost at the pump has declined as the year has gone on. In fact, back in my April review, I noted how oil prices were rising but were at reasonable levels, around $62/barrel. As we have now passed the peak of the spring and summer travelling seasons, oil prices have actually declined noticeably from those early Spring levels, with crude prices sitting in the mid-$50 range, as shown in the chart below:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

My takeaway here is this reality is positive for underlying consumer spending. Aside from giving consumers a reprieve at the filling station, lower gas prices can have a deflationary impact on other goods consumers may buy. That is because lower gas prices bring down the transportation costs for retailers and wholesalers. This can help keep prices within the retail sector in-check, which is especially critical right now as tariff threats seem to be in the news on a weekly basis. Because of this, any positive impact (from the consumer perspective) on prices is a welcome sign.

My other point on this topic has to do with the performance of the Energy sector. Throughout 2019, energy has vastly underperformed the broader market, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) against the S&P 500, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

Clearly, the declining price action for oil prices this year has been negatively impacting the Energy sector.

My takeaway here is this is an area I continue to broadly avoid, both in terms of individual holdings and funds that have above-average Energy exposure. Fortunately, the Energy sector only makes up a small amount of SCHD's portfolio. At just under 7% of total assets, I view SCHD's lack of Energy exposure as a positive going forward, as I do not expect a marked turnaround in oil prices, or Energy sector performance, in the short term.

Bottom line

SCHD has been a core dividend holding of mine for some time, and my current outlook for the fund suggests it will remain as such for the foreseeable future. The fund is pretty well-diversified, although it does have a large tilt towards the American consumer. While this makes the fund vulnerable to a drop in consumer spending, current retail figures suggest Americans are not cutting back on their spending. Furthermore, confidence metrics suggest Americans are willing to overlook the trade uncertainty for the time being. This outlook supports continued bullishness with respect to retail sales figures. Finally, SCHD continues to deliver dividend growth on an annual basis, supporting the above-average dividend stream. With interest rates declining and SCHD's dividend growing, the spread between what investors can earn in income from dividends compared to bonds helps make dividend-paying equities attractive. Therefore, I continue to build on my SCHD position and recommend investors give this fund a serious look at this time.

