The Weekly Charts Are Increasingly Bearish (Technically Speaking For August 26-30)

International Economic Stats

China/Japan/Asia

Japan

Asia conclusion: the data continues to trend softer. Japan's leading index has been declining for the last 12 months while industrial production has contracted on a Y/Y basis a majority of the last 12 months. Australia's building industry continues to soften -- which has been a goal of the RBA for some time. Capital spending has been weak for a few years, partly caused by the decline in raw material extraction investment, which, due to Chinese demand, was in a clear boom market until a few years ago.

EU/UK

UK

With the exception of Brexit developments, there was no economic news

EU

EU Summary: the best news was the strong increase in M1, indicating the ECB is pumping spending money into the economy as fast as it can. Despite the monthly increase in sentiment, the overall trend continues to be lower, indicating businesses are growing more cautious about the overall climate.

Canada

GDP increased by 3.7% annually

Canada conclusion: GDP increased due to a large rise in exports. Consumer spending and business investment were soft, with the former growing modestly and the latter contracting.

US Economic Data

The broadest data came from the BEA, which released the second reading of 2Q19 GDP. Overall, the economy expanded at a good but not spectacular pace. The Y/Y growth rate was over 3% in the second and third quarter of 2018. Since then, the pace has declined modestly. The latest reading was 2.3%.

Consumers, whose activity represents 70% of growth, are still spending: The above chart shows the Y/Y percentage change in the three categories of PCEs. The main area of softness is the drop in durable goods purchases (But see the PCE report below). However, these still expanded at slightly more than 4% in the 2Q. Business investment is softer (all data Y/Y). In the case of nonresidential structures (in green) the pace is contracting. Equipment spending is softer while IP spending is still strong. Real residential investment has been contracting for the last five quarters on a Y/Y basis.

Finally, exports (in blue) have been declining for the last four quarters and contracted in the second quarter. Although positive, imports have softened.

This data shows that the US consumer is now the primary source of growth.

Business investment, however, will probably continue to be soft as shown in the latest durable goods report:

While the headline number was positive, the overall trend of this data continues to soften. Let's start with the two top-level numbers: The topline number (top chart, left) started to trend lower in mid-2018. This eventually caused the series to contract on a Y/Y basis earlier this year (right chart). The bottom two charts show data for the number ex-transportation (or, as I say, ex-Boeing). This series started to trend lower at the same time; its pace of Y/Y growth is just turning negative now.

And then we have key figures for business investment: The above graph shows slightly more than two years of the Y/Y percentage change in new orders for computers (in blue), primary metals (in red) and machinery (in green). All have been trending lower since the 3Q18. Primary metals (raw material inputs) have been contracting for the last five months. Machinery orders have been hovering around 0% for the last five months and computer orders are barely positive.

These numbers show a continued softening in business investment.

The BEA released the latest PCE numbers on Friday:

Personal income increased $23.9 billion (0.1 percent) in July according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $44.4 billion (0.3 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $93.1 billion (0.6 percent). Real DPI increased 0.1 percent in July and Real PCE increased 0.4 percent. The PCE price index increased 0.2 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.2 percent.

Here's a chart of the Y/Y percentage change in the three main categories of personal spending:

All three categories increased. The best news in the chart is the solid increase in durable spending, which had its largest increase in 11 months. Spending on non-durables also increased at a strong pace.

We had mixed readings on consumer sentiment this week. The latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey contained a pretty big drop in both current and future expectations:

Thanks to Kathy Jones' Twitter feed.

But this data stands in contrast with the Conference Board's readings from earlier in the week:

US conclusion: the US economy is still in fair shape. But the US consumer is the sole source of growth. Given the low unemployment rate, that should continue. But the mixed sentiment readings give me a modest amount of pause. Not all is well, however, as the GDP report shows the pace of investment softening. This should continue, based on the internals of the durable goods report. And the trade situation will be a net negative for growth going forward (it contracted 0.72 from the latest report).

US Markets

Let's take a look at this week's performance table: Considering some of the truly terrible weeks we've had lately, this week was solid. Transports were up slightly more than 4%; the other large-cap indexes rallied over 2.5%. This was followed by the smaller-cap indexes. There are two minor quibbles with the above table: large-caps outpaced small caps -- which has occurred for most of this year; Treasuries were also higher.

Unfortunately, the weekly charts continue to line up in a bearish manner. Let's start with the IEF and TLT, which represent the Treasury market: The IEF continues to move higher at a solid pace. Momentum is strong and there's been an increase in volume over the last four weeks. The TLT has the exact same technical situation.

And the bears continue to chip away at the rallies on the weekly charts. Let's start with the large-cap indexes, as these have been the primary beneficiaries of the bulls over the last 4-5 months: The OEF broke trend last week and is now consolidating below that line. Momentum is declining. The SPY has the exact same technical situation, as does ... ... the QQQ.

So -- the large-cap stocks that have been the primary drivers of the 2019 rally are now breaking down on their weekly charts. Prices are still high, but the overall technical weakness is spreading.

Then we have the smaller-cap indexes. Mid-caps are consolidating between the lower-180s and upper-190s. They are currently at the lower end of that range with weaker momentum. The IWM has the same technical situation, although its respective drop in momentum is much higher. It's also possible to argue it has formed a modest rounding-top, another topping pattern. The IWC is the most concerning chart as it has no technical support at current levels; prices are just sitting on technical air. All this index needs to send it lower is one piece of very negative news or a week or two of modestly bearish developments.

The weekly charts are similar to the bond market. Their pace of change is far slower than the daily noise. But the sum of the above information is that the markets are either topping or have topped and are preparing to move lower in the fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.