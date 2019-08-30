Tesla Is Losing Its Biggest Asset: Its Brand

Tesla's brand is key to its success, and this brand destruction is likely to lead to slower revenue growth going forward.

The situation at Tesla (TSLA) has been getting worse over the past couple of months. More losses have been racked up despite a "record quarter" and a major shareholder has called for Musk to step down. However, we believe what investors should really pay attention to is the massive brand destruction that's going on, which is what we believe will eventually sink Tesla. We believe the tarnishing of Tesla's brand has accelerated in recent months, with even large customers having serious complaints about Tesla, and we believe this could severely impact Tesla's revenue growth going forward.

A once legendary brand

Ever wondered why Amazon (AMZN) was so successful? It focused on the customer. CEO Jeff Bezos was known for putting an empty chair in meetings to "reserve a seat for the customer." There's a reason Amazon is one of the largest and most respected brands today.

Tesla used to do something like that too: Fast repairs, generous gifts, and legendary customer service were commonplace. It was compared to companies like Apple (AAPL). For example, this is what a Tesla customer experienced in 2015.

Darrell recounted an incident in which, after blowing out two tires on his Model S on a monster pothole, Tesla technicians recovered the vehicle on a flatbed truck and repaired it within an hour. theconversation

Tesla used to have an industry-leading NPS of over 90, and we can see why both customers and shareholders were comparing it to Apple a few years ago. The cars looked good, were miles ahead of the competition, and customers felt special after buying a Tesla. Now, though, things are very different.

Destroying its greatest asset

As early as last year, news outlets already had received complaints from angry customers about long service times and problems with their vehicles. This was in the same time frame in which Tesla was ramping Model 3 production.

The problem has only become worse this year, with more than 400 complaints on ConsumerAffairs and Trustpilot, two customer review sites, garnering 3.2 stars and 1.2 stars respectively (out of 5). The NPS that used to be above 90 has dropped substantially to under 40. In April, a Chinese customer was so unhappy with Tesla's service that the customer took out billboards in Times Square to complain about Tesla. That's pretty bad, but one could argue that maybe the Chinese were biased against Tesla in some way.

Well, that theory was soon proven wrong when a German-based rental company Nextmove decided to cancel its $5.5mil euro order for Tesla Model 3s, citing problems with the first batch of cars delivered. The problems ranged from paint defects to manufacturing issues and more. Watch this video by Nextmove to learn more (English subtitles available).

Google images

Frankly, it's ridiculous that the situation has turned this bad. Although bulls may think - "its just 100 cars, that's less than 1% of Tesla's deliveries," Nextmove had bought several Model S and X before that. Nextmove's founder also seemed to be a major fan of Tesla and EVs in general, so for him to be complaining publicly in a video means the company must be quite dissatisfied with Tesla's service.

Although Tesla claims that Nextmove's cancellation was regarding a past dispute, the lack of evidence or elaboration is suspect:

“We believe the customer’s decision not to take delivery of its remaining Model 3 orders wasn’t entirely due to quality issues, but was largely influenced by their frustration with an unrelated dispute from earlier in the year,” Tesla said in a statement, without elaborating further. Reuters

We have our own theory - quality control issues. Tesla literally fired a quality control team in January this year. We believe Tesla is neglecting basic quality control protocol to try and boost delivery numbers or cut costs.

This should be a glaring red flag for anyone investing in Tesla. A major reason why people buy Teslas is the brand perception, and when that perception turns negative, in this case, people stop buying. Although Nextmove itself only ordered $5.5mil of cars, we believe the bad PR generated by this customer loss was significantly higher, as Nextmove's video was most likely watched by a substantial number of potential Tesla buyers.

Brand matters

Although many bulls think Tesla has succeeded due to factors like the supercharger network, higher range, fastest speed etc, surveys have shown that brand is more important than any of these other factors.

As this survey by AllianceBernstein shows, 91% of Tesla owners buy the car because it's fun. With cost cuts, slow service and an overall worsening experience, we believe Tesla will in the future be thought of less as futuristic and more as an expensive EV with below average service.

Anyway, with increasing competition from other car manufacturers, its hard to see why anybody would buy a Tesla product with quality issues, negative PR, and reduced government incentives. With brand being such a large part of the decision when it comes to purchasing a Tesla, we expect this brand deterioration to negatively impact revenue growth going forward. Tesla already needs to resort to discounting to move cars, as can be seen from their continued price cuts. This situation will likely only get worse in the next 1-2 years as more EV alternatives become available and negative word of mouth spreads further.

Conclusion

Overall, Tesla has solidly proven that it can't make a profit while making a decent product. Not only that, but it now needs to resort to ludicrous promises of cheaper insurance or its unproven FSD claims to sell cars. Like we said in Q4, Tesla has been and always will be a disaster story. The complaints by Nextmove and other customers likely to be just the start of Tesla's problems. Tesla's customers used to want it to succeed, but that may no longer be the case. With a still ridiculous $40 billion valuation, which continues to be a substantial premium to peers, and with its brand value quickly fading, Tesla should be avoided by all investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.