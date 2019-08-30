SM Energy Staying Power In Face Of Sustained Oil Price Weakness Is Questionable

There is less and less doubt about the fact that the global economy is experiencing a slowing growth trend. It is therefore doubtful that oil prices will see better days in the next few years. It is true that there are a few reasons to be hopeful in regards to oil and gas prices at least remaining stable around current levels, such as the continued decline in US shale drilling.

Source: Investing.com.

So far this year, the number of oil rigs working in the US declined by about 15%. But this is in part due to a number of shale producers feeling the need to adjust to the current oil and gas price environment. Weaker shale drillers such as SM Energy (SM) are in fact what is causing a sustained decline in rig activity, together with the realization that prime drilling sites are starting to dwindle fast. While the potential dampening effect that this trend may have on global oil supplies has the potential to provide some support to current oil prices, it is also a reflection of the poor state of things that many shale drillers, including SM Energy in my view, are increasingly finding themselves in.

SM Energy financial results.

For the latest quarter, SM Energy managed to pull off a net profit from its operations of $50.4 million, on revenues of $407 million. It is a decent result at first sight, but if we look at financial results for the first half, we see a net loss of $127.2 million. It is by no means a stellar performance so far this year, and it is in my view a reflection of the overall acreage that SM is drilling in. Interest expenses seem to be in check for the time being, with the total interest cost coming in at $39.6 million, which represents just under 10% of revenue for the quarter. It is a relatively high figure, which should give investors reason to worry. Long term debt remains steady at $2.57 billion. It has declined from just under $3 billion at the end of 2016, but there seems to be very limited progress in this regard lately. For a company that produces about 136,500 b/d of oil equivalent, it is rather high.

The only good news in the report is that the financial results come within the context of increased oil & gas production, which has gone up by 19% in the past year. This is different from another shale driller I covered recently, like Chesapeake (CHK) for instance, which produced rather poor financial results this year, while its production is actually seeing an overall decline. The reason why this is significant is because it means that SM is actually spending more than what is needed to at the very least keep production steady, which means that its financial results would actually be slightly better if it was to drill just enough to keep production steady.

High debt and some poor legacy acreage, main reason for pessimism.

While SM Energy's overall financial results do not point to an imminent disaster, the prospects of potentially lower oil prices in the next few years, in case that global economic growth will falter, is reason to remain pessimistic in regards to the company's overall financial health in the longer term. The cost of servicing its accumulated debt will continue to weigh on the company's financial results, while profitable drilling opportunities will continue to dwindle, same as is the case with most other producers.

Source: SM Energy.

As we can see, SM is running six rigs in its Midland Basin acreage. It has 81,500 acres available for drilling and it claims that it could continue drilling at this pace for the next 12 years. My own view on this is that not all the Permian acreage that SM is sitting on is golden stuff. Assuming 60 acres per well are needed (typical industry average for prime acreage), a total of maximum saturation of its acreage will involve fewer than 1,400 wells. Taking into account the fact that a number of wells are already in place, at most there would be enough drilling space left for about ten years. I expect SM would run out of profitable Midland acreage well before that. As is most often the case, the best drilling spots are being used up first, with the tail-end being the worst. Just how much of the good acreage SM has left in its Midland leases is uncertain, but I doubt it is anywhere near ten years.

Source: SM Energy.

The other area where SM energy is active is Webb county in the Eagle Ford field. Despite the fact that it has twice as much acreage in this field, it is currently only operating one rig. SM intends to drill 19 net wells in this area this year. I think it is worth pointing out that the biggest acreage holder represented on the map above is Sanchez Energy, which just recently filed for chapter 11. Sanchez was wholly dependent on the acreage we see on the map in Dimmit and Webb counties, which I think is a strong indication of the fact that this area is mostly second tier acreage. This is further confirmed by SM's own seeming lack of interest to drill this acreage more intensely.

There is some additional acreage that SM has leased, which seems to play no role in its current drilling plans.

Source: SM Energy.

Looking at SM Energy's overall acreage situation, it becomes clear that out of the total of over 400,000 acres, it is sitting on at most 81,000 partially saturated acres worth of drilling opportunities, which is close to being profitable given current oil & gas prices. The rest is mostly second tier acreage, which would need much higher oil & gas prices to become viable. Higher prices however are less likely to materialize if the global economy stalls out, because demand will not be strong enough to support higher prices. The global slowdown could last for quite a few years, especially given the lack of fiscal or monetary resources left in reserve around the world, which would be needed to drag the economy back into expansion mode.

The most likely outlook for SM is therefore one where it will drill through its best acreage in the next three to five years, which is barely enough to produce the financial results needed to merely stay afloat. It will not be enough to make any inroads in terms of paying down its rather massive debt pile. There is limited room for further production growth, therefore growth will most likely stall out within a few quarters. In a worst-case scenario, where the global economy will enter deep contraction territory, oil & gas prices could decline much further, making SM's situation increasingly untenable. It is true that it does have a lot of its future production hedged, which would cushion the blow, but even such arrangements can only help temporarily. If the price decline were to persist, it would produce many shale victims, and SM Energy is not among the strongest companies in the shale patch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.