Otezla: A High Cost But Strategically Aligned Acquisition For Amgen

Though the brand is sold in 54 countries and has exclusivity in the US until 2028, I believe it will take about nine years for Amgen to recover its investment.

The company will acquire Otezla for $13.4B (gross) which is at a 7x sales multiple to Otezla’s expected FY2019 sales - high on a relative basis.

Otezla is used to treat psoriasis and related inflammatory conditions - it complements the company’s existing Enbrel brand.

Amgen (AMGN) is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies in terms of revenue and holds a $120B-plus valuation. With 17 drug categories generating annual revenue in the $20-$22B range, the company is well established, but future growth has become a concern - sales growth has been flat or low single digits for the past few quarters.

In response to Amgen's growth slowdown, the Otezla acquisition is expected to be a shot in the arm. Amgen remains undervalued relative to its peers, but it may have overpaid for the Otezla acquisition. It remains to be seen how this opportunity will pan out, and I'd remain neutral on the stock for now.

The Rationale for Buying Otezla Makes Sense

Amgen announced that the acquisition of Otezla from Celgene (CELG) in an all-cash deal valued at $13.4B (gross) and $11.2B (net), after adjusting for expected tax benefits. The deal is expected to close by FY2019 end.

For some context, Celgene is in talks with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for an acquisition, and selling Otezla was a condition put up by the FTC. Thus, the announcement itself came as little surprise.

For Amgen, it makes strategic sense to acquire Otezla. In its Q2 2019 earnings report, we saw it experienced a decline in revenue (-2% YoY) despite growth in volumes (+3% YoY).

Source: Pg 6 of Amgen's Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Competition in the space has been rampant, playing a strong role in reducing Amgen's pricing power and affecting the overall market profitability. In such a scenario, it makes sense for Amgen to acquire a product which is unique and will thus be relatively shielded from competitive pressures for years to come. I believe Otezla fits the profile.

Otezla provides an easy to use oral treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases - it's a leading treatment in the post-topical and pre-biologic segments. The drug is approved in 54 markets and has exclusivity in the US to 2028. It's right in Amgen’s alley, with the company already possessing long-standing expertise in psoriasis and inflammation. It will complement Enbrel, Amgen’s leading drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis.

It also will provide a much-needed boost to Amgen’s revenue growth. The drug is guided to grow by about 19% in FY2019 ($1.9B) from FY2018 ($1.6B) with a further low double-digit growth for the next five years. The growth projections are to be driven largely by volume growth as the number of patients suffering from chronic inflammatory diseases is set to rise.

But Amgen May Have Overpaid for Otezla

However, contrasting these projections with Enbrel, which is in a similar segment, throws up some interesting insights. Per Amgen’s Q2 financials, there was a decline in the number of units sold on a year-over-year basis, with these volume trends guided to continue.

Source: Pg 19 of Amgen's Q2 2019 presentation

Thus, I think some pessimism is warranted with regard to management's lofty projections for Otezla's future growth.

Source: Pg 6 of Amgen's Otezla acquisition presentation

On the price side, I believe Amgen has paid too much. A brief look at the revenue multiples of the companies involved puts Otezla's valuation into context.

Source: Public data and own research, market value as on Aug 28 closing

The average of the three companies’ multiples, excluding Otzela, comes to be 4.3x, which suggests a value of $8B for Otzela. The $13.4B gross amount is, thus, very lofty in comparison.

Even if Otezla continues to grow at a 12.5% rate to 2028, it would take Amgen nine years to recover its investment, by my estimates. Using a 50% operating margin and a 15% tax rate assumption, I arrive at the following numbers for the payback period and IRR.

Source: Own research, historical data

Thus, while the strategic rationale makes sense, I believe Amgen may have overpaid for the Otezla acquisiton.

Nonetheless, the acquisition should have little impact on Amgen's shareholder return plans - the company has close to $22B cash on its balance sheet and will be able to pay for the entire acquisition in cash. This still leaves Amgen with enough cash to continue paying dividends and buying back shares without disrupting its capital structure.

On a relative basis, Amgen trades slightly below peers at ~11x EV/EBITDA and ~18x PE. The lofty price paid for the Otezla acquisition will, however, likely have a dilutive effect on valuations, and I struggle to see much value in Amgen shares at present.

Company EV/EBITDA (NYSE:X) P/E (X) Celgene 10.54 13.35 Sanofi 11.63 27.18 GSK 13.43 19.01 BMY 9.01 12.81 Average 11.15 18.09 Amgen 10.64 16.44

Conclusion

The Celgene acquisition has presented Amgen a seemingly great opportunity to acquire a well-performing drug. Strategically, the deal makes sense - Amgen is a leader in inflammation-related treatments, and Otezla will complement its existing drug, Enbrel. Otezla is a high volume growth asset which is expected to boost Amgen’s dwindling revenue growth numbers.

But I think Amgen may have overpaid for this asset, and unless the company can find massive synergies, the transaction is likely to prove dilutive. Hence, despite Amgen shares' slight undervaluation, I'd be hesitant to buy into the Amgen story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.