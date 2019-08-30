Forget ZIRP: 3 Big Yields Worth Considering (BDC, CEF & REIT)

Over the last year, interest rate expectations have shifted from hikes to cuts, but will they go to zero?

During the last year, interest rate expectations have gone from expected rate hikes by the Fed to rate cuts, and it’s got people scared and confused. Increasingly confounding to many, rates in many regions around the world are now negative. According to Wikipedia, a Zero Interest Rate Policy ("ZIRP") is an unconventional monetary policy. But let’s forget interest rates and ZIRP for a moment, and instead consider a few attractive big yield opportunities for income-focused investors. This article focuses three: A business development company, a closed-end fund and a real estate investment trust. Without further ado, here are the three.

1. New Residential (NRZ), Yield: 14.2%

New Residential is a big dividend REIT that invests in mortgage-related assets, and the shares have sold off very sharply in recent weeks, mainly because its previously coveted Mortgage Servicing Rights (“MSR”) assets actually decrease in value when interest rates decline.

We have previously written in great detail about New Residential and how it makes money. However, we’re most recently attracted to the shares because of an attractive high-income generating options trade that exists. But before clicking the link, it's worth noting that based on current market conditions, we currently like selling the October put options with a strike price about 5% - 10% out of the money because it generates very attractive upfront income for us now (that we get to keep no matter what) and they give us the opportunity to pick up shares of NRZ at an even lower price (if they fall below the strike price before expiration), and we’d be happy to own the shares at the lower price because we think the current selloff is overdone and the shares present an attractive investment opportunity.

2. Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR), Yield 8.7%

Saratoga is a growth-oriented BDC with an attractive dividend yield. More specifically, it's a diversified BDC and a CLO manager that has experienced strong portfolio and dividend growth over the last several years. In our view, it's worthwhile to dig in a little deeper on Saratoga's background, to analyze its past performance, and then to finally share our opinion on why it's attractive and worth considering.

Overview: Saratoga (incorporated in March 2007) primarily invests in senior, unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt of private U.S. middle-market companies having EBITDA between $2mn and $50mn. On Feb. 28, 2019, the company had a portfolio of $470.7 million invested in 31 companies consisting of 50.5% of first lien term loans, 31.3% of second lien term loans, 0.5% of unsecured term loans, 8.8% of structured finance securities and 8.9% of equity interests. Business Services industry accounted for 62.8% of the overall portfolio, while Healthcare industry was at 14.3%.

Before we go any further on Saratoga, it's worth answering the questions:

What Is A Business Development Company? A business development company is a closed-end investment company that invests in privately owned, middle market companies, providing them capital to grow or recapitalize.

What Are the Advantages of Investing via a BDC?

High dividend yield as BDCs are required to distribute 90% of their profits to shareholders as per the governing law.

Being a regulated investment company, a BDC is not required to pay corporate income tax on profits.

They offer diversification as the portfolio consists of companies belonging to varied industries.

Experienced Investment management teams.

Fair amount of liquidity and transparency as BDCs are traded on public exchanges, unlike venture capital funds which are privately placed.

As they are traded on stock exchanges, period of volatility can lead to shares of BDCs trading at attractive discounts to NAVs.

Next let's consider a few reasons why SAR, in particular, is attractive:

SBA License: SAR’s subsidiary is licensed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under its Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program to lend money to lower middle market businesses. SBA under the public-private partnership plan provides attractive funding to SBIC licensed companies such as SAR’s subsidiary to support small businesses in the US.

Additionally, Saratoga holds a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) license from the Small Business Administration (SBA), which provides funding to SBICs at attractive rates. SAR received approval in relation to its second SBIC license on Aug. 21, 2019. The company will now have access to $175 million additional debt funding at attractive rates to invest in high-yielding loans of small businesses, further boosting investment income and dividend potential.

CLO Vehicle: The company also acts as a manager of a collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") vehicle and receive income as an equity tranche holder in the CLO. The weighted average yield of the CLO investment was around 16% as of Q1 FY20.

What are Saratoga's Key Portfolio Investments?

Stellar operational performance and a quality portfolio: SAR has seen its assets under management increase an astounding 67% over the last four years to just more than $400 million in 2018. While such a rise in assets can sometimes lead to dilution in quality and profitability of investments, SAR has in fact improved its profitability as evidenced by improvement in its return on equity.

Source: Saratoga Investment Corp, Blue Harbinger Research

In fact, according to the Q1 FY20 earnings report, only 2.4 million or 0.6% of the company’s BDC portfolio features in the “red” or default category as per SAR’s credit and monitoring rating system (CMR).

“We continue to progress on our long-term goal to expand our asset base without sacrificing credit quality, while benefiting from scale.” - Christian Oberbeck, CEO on Q1 FY20 call.

Source: Saratoga Investment Corp

Growing Dividend: As a result of growth in asset base as well as strong investment income trends, the company’s earnings base has expanded considerably, resulting in a growing dividend stream. In fact, dividend per share has grown from $0.33 per share in Q1 FY16 to $0.55 per share in Q1 FY20. Despite the rise in dividends, the company continues to maintain strong dividend coverage.

Strong coverage coupled with dry powder lead to our confidence in the safety of future dividends: The company’s dividend coverage has averaged an industry-leading 118% during the last 12 quarters. The strong dividend cushion exists despite the company growing its dividend from $0.44 per share in Q2 2017 to $0.55 per share in Q1 2020, a 25% increase. As of Q1 2020, the company has close to $107 million in funding available to invest in high-yielding assets. The additional funding implies that the company can grow its AUM further by 26%. Assuming the company does not raise equity funds in the near future, a 26% increase in the company’s AUM will likely result in a commensurate increase in its investment income and dividends, further providing a catalyst for its shares.

“We, as I mentioned before, feel really good about our pipeline and our ability to deploy the capital over time. We mentioned that we’ve closed, you know, just in July on a couple of new deals and feel very good about our prospects for deploying that capital. One of the nice things about that is that it’s just pure math as we deploy that capital and its cash, we’re not borrowing so it – the earnings from the asset deployment fall straight to the bottom line. So, we enjoy a pretty healthy spread between our NII and what our dividend rate is. As we deploy that cash capital that spread, we would expect to grow.” -Michael Grisius, President and CIO on Q1 FY20 call.

Source: Saratoga Investment Corp

Attractive dividend yield despite industry-beating metrics: As evident in the charts below, SAR significantly outperforms the industry in terms of returns to shareholders. During the last two years, it has grown dividend per share by 3.3% as compared to flat dividends for the industry. The company’s NAV per share has grown 3.7% over the same period as opposed to the industry experiencing a decline of 1.8%. Finally, it achieved dividend coverage of 126% in 2018 vs. the industry barely covering its dividend from internal earnings.

Source: Saratoga Investment Corp, Individual Company Reports, Yahoo Finance

Despite the company’s far superior dividend coverage and growth metrics, SAR yields an attractive 8.7%, just 100 bps lower than industry mean of 9.7%. While the company’s price to book is closer to the higher end of its historical band, given its turnaround in execution and portfolio performance, the increase in valuation is understandable.

Source: Saratoga Investment Corp, Yahoo Finance

Risk: Lower interest rates could hurt investment income. Lower interest rates in the economy can have an overall negative impact on the company’s earnings power. A majority of the company’s portfolio investments (84%) have yields tied to market interest rates such as LIBOR. At the same time, a large portion of the company’s liabilities are fixed in nature and as such the company’s interest payments on its debt don’t see a commensurate decline. As a result, a rapid decline in interest rates can lead to compression in the company’s net interest margin. It's important to note however that the company negotiates interest rate floors on most of its floating rate investments in order to minimize any earnings erosion from interest rate declines.

Risk: Macroeconomic Headwinds. During the last 12 months, global economic conditions have deteriorated as the trade war has impacted business sentiment and capital expenditure plans. Given the company’s focus on small, middle market businesses, its portfolio companies may be more impacted by macro headwinds. Having said that, the company’s focus on first and second lien debt investments and a rigorous investment due diligence process provides us comfort in the company’s ability to navigate through a difficult business climate.

Saratoga Bottom Line: Saratoga Investment Corp is a smaller-sized BDC with an excellent track record of asset base, income and dividend growth post reorganization in 2010. Given the dry powder available to the company as well as potential for additional funding from SBIC program, SAR is well positioned to grow its dividend and earnings while continuing to maintain a strong dividend coverage.

3. Royce Value Trust (RVT), Yield: 8.3%

If you like to generate high income from your investments, this disciplined small-cap CEF yields 8.3% and it's currently attractive in multiple ways. For example, its discount to NAV, its well-seasoned management team, its attractive style tilt, its US economy-focus, its impressive long-term track record, its long-term total return potential, and its ability to help you diversify away from the traditional high income sectors (where so many income investors have over concentrated their risks), all while using great discipline to pay you the steady high income payments you need. If you’re managing your own investments, this CEF can be an attractive addition to your diversified, long-term, high-income-focused, investment portfolio.

Also interesting to note, Michael Burry (of “The Big Short” fame) believes there are attractive small-cap value opportunities in the market now due to a large-cap ETF bubble. According to Bloomberg:

"Now, Burry sees another contrarian opportunity emerging from what he calls the “bubble” in passive investment. As money pours into exchange-traded funds and other index-tracking products that skew toward big companies, Burry says smaller value stocks are being unduly neglected around the world."

Conclusion:

Despite declining interest rates, there are attractive big yield investments in the market. For example, we have described three in this article. Importantly, we believe in investing in income-generating opportunities across a variety of market segments in order to reduce risks. Diversified, goal-oriented, long-term, income-focused investing has proven to be a successful strategy over and over again throughout history.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVT, NRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.