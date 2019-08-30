Ares Capital: 8.5% Yield, Stable Income Potential

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), part of the $142 billion Ares Management, L.P., is the largest BDC in the US by assets. The company holds a well-diversified, low-risk portfolio of assets and has provided sustained income to investors since its IPO in 2004. This article provides a background on the company, analyzes its portfolio and finally concludes with our opinion on whether investors should consider adding exposure to the company.

Overview:

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company incorporated in April 2004. It operates as a closed-end, diversified management investment company with a portfolio of $13 billion invested in 345 companies. It invests primarily in U.S. middle-market companies having an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million.

The company’s investment portfolio primarily includes first lien senior secured loans (41%), second lien senior secured loans (33%) and mezzanine debt. ARCC’s average investment ticket size is between $30 million and $500 million in corporate debt and $10 million and $200 million in project finance/power generation projects. From an industry perspective, the company’s key exposures are in healthcare services, business services and consumer products amounting to 20%, 19%, and 7% respectively of the total portfolio value as on Dec 31, 2018.

What Is A Business Development Company?

A business development company is a closed-end investment company that invests in privately owned, middle market companies, providing them capital to grow or recapitalize.

What Are the Advantages of Investing via a BDC?

High dividend yield as BDCs are required to distribute 90% of their profits to shareholders as per the governing law.

Being a regulated investment company, a BDC is not required to pay corporate income tax on profits.

They offer diversification as the portfolio consists of companies belonging to varied industries.

Experienced Investment management teams.

Fair amount of liquidity and transparency as BDCs are traded on public exchanges, unlike venture capital funds which are privately placed.

As they are traded on stock exchanges, periods of volatility can lead to shares of BDCs trading at attractive discounts to NAVs.

A diversified, stable portfolio

Relative to the other BDCs, ARCC operates a highly defensive and stable book. The company de-emphasizes highly discretionary and cyclical industries, focusing more on industries such as healthcare with defensive mechanisms as well as stickier cash flows. Additionally, the company’s portfolio is well spread out between different regions in the US.

Weighted average interest coverage ratio of the portfolio companies is a strong 2.2x, providing ARCC reasonable cushion in case the economy were to slow down.

Source: Ares Capital Corp

The company’s largest investmentAthenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) accounted for just 3% of the overall portfolio. Additionally, the company’s average investee is in the upper end of the middle market company size range of $50 million - $1 billion with the top five portfolio companies generating on average more than $500 million in annual revenues.

Source: Ares Capital Corp and portfolio company websites

Marquee parent provides sustained advantages

Ares Capital Corp is part of the $142 billion asset manager Ares Management, L.P. that operates in multiple asset classes including high-yield bonds, alternative credit, private equity and real estate. A diversified, multiple asset class based platform provides ARCC synergies in the form of valuable investment origination leads as well as investment intelligence from other parts of the business.

Source: Ares Capital Corp

Long, sustained performance track record

Since the company’s IPO in 2004, ARCC’s Net Asset Value has increased at a CAGR of 15% and the stock has returned close to 12% annually. Additionally, the company’s realized ROE is the highest in the industry on a three- and five-year basis. Finally, as evident in the chart below, the company has outperformed the industry in terms of annualized returns (NAV change + dividend) since its IPO as well as more than the last three and five years. The attractive return has been achieved at much lower risk levels. In fact, for every $1 at risk, ARCC generated $1.6 in return as compared to the BDC universe generating just $0.5.

Source: Ares Capital Corp

ARCC’s senior investment team has spent more time underwriting investments at the company than entire operating history of some of the other BDC peers. The team reviews more than 1,000-1,500 deals every year and only a low single-digit percentage of deals move into the final funding stage. The long tenure of the team provides us confidence in the repeatability of investment process and improved probability of investment success.

Source: Ares Capital Corp

Significant dry powder to be a tailwind for future dividends

The company has close to $3 billion in undrawn revolver capacity that it can put to use. Management has communicated its intent to increase its debt to equity from 0.76x to 0.9x-1.25x over the next 12-36 months, translating into around $2 billion in additional investments or 15% portfolio growth. Assuming no additional equity raise, the portfolio growth should translate into higher dividends.

Attractive dividend yield despite defensive portfolio

ARCC’s current price to book and dividend yield are at the higher end of its historical band however given the stability of the business, the valuation usually hovers in a tight range, therefore valuation remains reasonable. The company’s 8.6% current dividend yield compares favorably to industry average of 9.7% considering much lower risk profile relative to other BDCs. In fact, on a three- and five-year basis, annual volatility of ARCC’s returns is 1/3rd of the overall BDC space.

Source: Ares Capital Corp, Yahoo Finance

Worth considering, here's a look at ARCC’s current and five-year historical price-to-book valuation vs. peers.

(table source: Stock Rover)

Risks

Lower interest rates could hurt investment income. Lower interest rates in the economy can have an overall negative impact on the company’s earnings power. The majority of the company’s portfolio investments have yields tied to market interest rates such as LIBOR. At the same time, a large portion of the company’s liabilities are fixed in nature and as such the company’s interest payments on its debt don’t see a commensurate decline. As a result, a rapid decline in interest rates can lead to compression in the company’s net interest margin. It's important to note however that the company negotiates interest rate floors on most of its floating rate investments in order to minimize any earnings erosion from interest rate declines.

Macroeconomic Headwinds. Over the last 12 months, global economic conditions have deteriorated as the trade war has impacted business sentiment and capital expenditure plans. Given the company’s focus on small, middle market businesses, its portfolio companies may be more impacted by macro headwinds. Having said that, the company’s focus on first and second lien debt investments and a rigorous investment due diligence process provides us comfort in the company’s ability to navigate through a difficult business climate.

Conclusion

ARCC is an attractive BDC investment option for investors looking for a reasonable dividend yield with a lower level of volatility. Because it's part of the $142 billion Ares Management LP, and has one of the longest investing tenures in the BDC industry (coupled with a consistent track record), we have ranked ARCC #9 on our recent list of Top 10 Big Yields among REITs, BDCs and CEFs. And while the stock has recently seen a run up, the company’s 8.5% dividend yield is within the historical range and presents an attractive risk versus reward opportunity given the company’s stable and consistent income generation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARCC over the next 72 hours.