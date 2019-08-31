S&P 500 Weekly Update: This Bull Market May Be In Jeopardy

The equity market tends to make investors uncomfortable from time to time. The remedy, focus on the long term trend.

Elliott "Wave" analysis is forecasting a Bear market. My approach remains the same. One day, one week at a time.

"Everything happening to you now is a signal or symbol and has meaning. Your opportunity is to recognize the meaning and utilize it in your life." - Russell Anthony Gibbs

The equity market entered the week in and oversold condition. Eight of the eleven S&P sectors were oversold, with four of the eight coming in extremely oversold. Only Staples, Real Estate and Utilities remained in “neutral”

From tariffs are being raised on both sides, then “We want to make a deal” to “He said”, “Xi said”, the crazy August backdrop continued right to the end of the month. Market sensitivity to every word and headline these days is at extremes that don't occur too often. 1+% moves are the norm.

For the second week in a row, the equity market started out with a risk off mode that fooled just about everyone who thought the selling witnessed on Friday would continue.

The rally on Monday seemed to please both Bulls and Bears. Bulls were content that there was no follow through selling while posting some late day buying even though it was apparent the 2/10 yield curve would close inverted. Bears viewed the rally as a feeble attempt to right the sinking ship they see.

Turn around Tuesday brought the 10 year under 1.5%, the 30 year under 2%, and an inverted 2/10 yield curve. All of that was too much for equity investors to deal with and the sell orders picked up. A Chinese journalist then decided to speak for the government, and when this tweet was released, stocks posted their lows for the day before rebounding.

A perfect example of how sensitive the markets are to any trade news these days.

Choppy intraday market action continued as traders stayed fixated on the 2/10 Treasury spread and the Trade situation. At times it seemed like tracking where Hurricane Dorian was headed was a lot easier than tracking where stocks were going in the short term.

What had been a round of ramped up trade rhetoric came to an end when China indicated it would NOT immediately retaliate against the latest U.S. tariff increases set for Sept. 1. The choppy action turned into a decent rally on Thursday, leaving some market participants very perplexed. Once again those that believed they KNEW what was going to occur to found themselves in a blender getting whipped around by the price action. The indexes have recovered all of the losses suffered after trade escalation fears wreaked havoc in the markets.

Despite the S&P closing the week with a % gain, the sideways trading pattern remained in place. Both BULLS and BEARS claimed victory. There was no breakout to the upside, and the Bears were unable to take the index below the early August lows.

The month of August closed with a 1.8% loss, and is now 3+% off the all time high. The index is holding on to a 16+% gain for the year. While there was plenty of angst, nerve racking headlines and price action, the last two months have seen the S&P lose a total of 15 points.

On the International scene, the latest mini rally stabilized many of the global stock markets. The Stoxx 600 is barely holding on to support levels these days. France (+11%), Germany (+4%), Italy (+10%), and the U.K (+4%) are still holding on to their gains for the year.

Looking at China, the CSI 300 (ASHR) has been consolidating since February. Bulls will be looking for the latest easing of negative trade sentiment out of China to propel a breakout above the downward sloping trend line that has kept prices in check.

While the CSI 300 isn’t a perfect proxy for global equities, trade sentiment and a general positive tone can’t extend very far if China's domestic market is getting hammered. On the other hand, a breakout above resistance would be a bullish development for Chinese stocks and global equities more broadly.

The average investor is confused and in some cases extremely anxious over the market situation they see today. It sure feels like things are very bad. The S&P is close to an historic high at a time where the headlines constantly told us the sky is falling.

Step back and put the situation in perspective before you act.

Economy

Charles Schwab sees leading indicators flashing limited recession warning.

Liz Ann Sonders;

“I’m a bit of a broken record when it comes to analyzing economic data and connecting those dots to the stock market and/or economic inflection points. “Better or worse” tends to matter more than “good or bad.” In that vein, take a look at the table readers have seen many times before; which I put together every month.

Although the levels of the leading and coincident indicators remain mostly green (strong) and yellow (fair); there has been a pickup in the number of red (worsening) trend readings; albeit having improved from the prior month in the case of the LEI.

The ongoing trade narrative continues, “Tariffs will hurt consumers around the globe”. Given what Costco just experienced with their new store in China, there should be little doubt about how the tariff situation is affecting the Chinese consumer. With U.S. consumers recording high confidence levels and retail sales hitting new all time highs, the negativity found in the narrative isn't matching the actual results.

Investors continue to be told consumers won’t be able to hold up under the burden of the price increases that will supposedly bury them, and economies will also start to fall apart. Ironic, that the other part of the equation, the solid unemployment picture, and the trillion plus dollars of wealth creation in household balance sheets is never brought into the discussion. What is NEVER mentioned; The tariffs in place remain a drop in the bucket of this 20 Trillion dollar economy.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported data on productivity and compensation. As the below chart shows, compensation was up 4.8% in the second quarter and this follows a revised higher first quarter compensation increase of 9.2%.

The increase in wage growth is supporting the retail sector of the economy. As consumers account for 70% of GDP, this data is positive for continued economic growth.

The following graphics are courtesy of Scott Grannis;

Net worth is at an all time high, while leverage is down to levels seen in the 1980's. All of this evidence supports the notion that the consumer is well positioned to keep the economy on level footing.

Q2 GDP growth was trimmed to 2.0% from 2.1%, but beat estimates thanks to a big service consumption boost that left a robust 4.7% (was 4.3%) headline consumption rise, alongside a smaller than expected -$2.7 B inventory trimming.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to –0.36 in July from +0.03 in June. All four broad categories of indicators that make up the index decreased from June, and all four categories made negative contributions to the index in July. The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved up to –0.14 in July from –0.30 in June.

Dallas Fed manufacturing index rose 10.0 points to 2.7 in August, stronger than expected, after rising 5.8 ticks to -6.3 in July from -12.1 in June. This breaks a string of three straight months in contraction territory and bests the -2.0 6-month average. The June print was the lowest since June 2016

Richmond Fed manufacturing index surged 13 points to 1 in August, following the 10 point dive to -14 in July. However, the components were mixed.

Chicago PMI jumped 6 points to 50.4 in August, better than expected, following the 5.3 drop to 44.4 in July (lowest since December 2015) and the 4.5 point slide to 49.7 in June. The index was at 63.9 last August, and as high as 64.7 (February) this year. The 3-month moving average still slipped to 48.2 from 49.4.

August Consumer Confidence slipped to a still-robust 135.1 in August from an 8-month high of 135.8 (was 135.7), leaving two of the four strongest consumer confidence readings since October of 2000. The index is well above the 16-month low of 121.7 last January, and just below the 18-year high of 137.9 in October. Analysts saw lofty new 19-year highs for both the jobs strength diffusion index, which rose to 39.4 from 33.1 (was 33.4), and the current conditions index, which rose to 177.2 from 170.9.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment fell 8.6 points to 89.8 in the final August print (92.1 preliminary), weaker than expected, after inching up 0.2 ticks to 98.4 in July. The index was at 96.2 last August, and has ranged from 87.2 (October 2016) to 101.4 (March 2018) over the last several years

Personal income rose 0.1% in July, with consumption up 0.6%. Those follow respective June gains of 0.5% and 0.3%. Compensation was 0.2% higher versus 0.5% previously. Wages and salaries were edged up 0.2% as well, from 0.5%. Disposable income was up 0.3% from 0.4% The savings rate slipped to 7.7% from 8.0%.

Pending home sales declined 2.5% to 105.6 in July, weaker than expected and largely unwinding the 2.8% climb in June to 108.3 in June. The latter was the highest since December 2017. The sales index is below the year ago level of 105.9.

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist;

“Super-low mortgage rates have not yet consistently pulled buyers back into the market. Economic uncertainty is no doubt holding back some potential demand, but what is desperately needed is more supply of moderately priced homes.” “We expect GDP growth to ease to 2.0% in 2019 and 1.6% in 2020, but growth predictions are somewhat uncertain due to trade tensions. With slower economic growth, interest rates will remain low. Though home sales will get a short term boost from lower mortgage rates, existing-home sales are likely to be flat at 5.34 million in 2019 given the level of sales in the first seven months of the year. Amid tight inventory conditions, the median price of existing-home sales will continue increasing, but at a slower pace of 4% in 2019, and 3% in 2020.” “Low inventory numbers impact the nation’s overall economy. A boost to home building would greatly improve economic growth. More free-market prices on construction materials without government interference about where home builders have to get their supply will also help produce more and grow the economy. The housing industry cannot grow without more supply.”

Global Economy

Eurozone economic sentiment data for August prepared by the European Commission was broadly stronger than expected. While Services confidence fell more than expected to the lowest levels since mid-2015, overall economic sentiment and industrial confidence both rose sharply and smashed expectations.

Source: Bespoke

Germany’s IFO gauge of industrial activity declined by 1.5 points from a month earlier to 94.3 in August 2019, the lowest since November 2012 and below market consensus of 95.1. The business expectations sub-index dropped to 91.3 from 92.1 in July; and the gauge of current conditions fell to 97.3 from 99.6 in the prior month.

Germany’s statistical agency announced revised Q2 GDP at –0.1% quarter over quarter, as expected (QoQ SAAR growth was –0.3%).

China’s Industrial profits rose 2.6% in July, that follows the 3.1% decline in June.

Source: Bespoke

Japan Industrial production increased 0.70 percent in July of 2019 over the same month in the previous year.

Prime Minister Johnson announced plans to suspend parliament in order to stifle debate and lawmaking related to no deal Brexit. A majority of Parliament (concentrated in opposition parties but also including material swathes of the Conservative Party that Johnson controls) is opposed to no deal Brexit, and rightfully so. There are plans to prevent Johnson from taking the UK out without an EU agreement on October 31st.

Those plans require the passage of laws, and to prevent the passage of laws, Johnson will exercise prerogative to suspend parliament from September 9th or 10th through mid-October, severely limiting the time available for lawmakers to pass legislation that would prevent Johnson’s no deal outcome.

Keep in mind that Johnson was elected by members of the Conservative Party after Theresa May stepped down, not by the general electorate. Analogies are inadequate, but this is equivalent in the US system to a President (who had succeeded his way into the job from a Cabinet position) telling the House and Senate to take six weeks off instead of passing legislation that he didn’t like.

The process of “prorogation” isn’t actually unusual or unconstitutional, but its use as a political tactic is certainly a massive violation of the norms of government in the UK. In addition to the risks to economic activity posed by the no deal Brexit which PM Johnson is pursuing, the UK is also seeing attacks on the stability of its political system.

Queen Elizabeth II gave the go ahead to shutter parliament between mid September and October 14 just two weeks before the Brexit date of October 31.

Later in the week, a court refused to offer MPs an injunction to stop the Prime Minister from shuttering Parliament in order to conduct a no deal Brexit. It’s no wonder UK confidence indices are collapsing, led by business. August data just released showed the Lloyds Business Barometer with the second lowest reading since the crisis and a fresh decline in consumer confidence. We can expect this to get much worse in September as the implications of a no deal Brexit sink in with business. Some hope remains from moderate Conservatives and opposition MPs to prevent no deal, but it’s not clear yet what can be done.

Earnings Observations

Corporate results in the second quarter of 2019 were as expected. S&P 500 operating earnings rose just 0.7% year over year during Q2, down from the Q1’s 2.8% increase. This represented the weakest performance since 2015 and 2016. The Q2 slowdown partially is attributable to tough comparisons as a result of the corporate tax cut that boosted earnings last year, suggesting this is more of a soft patch than earnings recession.

Year over year, sales and earnings were up were 5% and 4%, respectively. Margins were OK , but are still below the cycle high made in the third quarter of last year.

Analysts' expectations for 10% earnings growth in 2019 have been revised down to just 2%. CY 2020 estimates are for growth of 5% to sales and 11% to earnings. Some are now saying that is far too optimistic. If that is correct then valuation will depend on how much multiple expansion we see going forward.

The value of the U.S. dollar is an important factor when it comes to corporate sales growth. When the USD appreciated 6% as it did last year, that accounts for about a 3 percentage point decline in corporate sales growth. The recent appreciation in the dollar has slowed and that will help mitigate some of the headwind going forward.

How does the dollar impact sales growth? Companies in the S&P derive about half of their sales from outside of the US. When the dollar rises in value, the value of sales earned abroad (in foreign currency) falls. If foreign sales grow 5% but the dollar gains 5% against other currencies, then sales growth will be zero in dollar terms.

The Political Scene

Global Trade headlines dominated the week. With all of the focus centered on China, I doubt if many were aware of the other two trade developments that occurred.

Japan and the U.S. agreed on a trade deal last weekend. As part of the new deal, the U.S. will keep its 2.5 percent tariff on Japanese automobiles, rather than raise it as Trump had threatened, while Japan’s tariffs on imported beef will be lowered gradually to 9 percent from 38.5 percent.

Reuters reports, President Trump said he believes Washington will be able to reach a fair trade deal with the European Union without levying tariffs on car imports. The president said it had been difficult negotiating with the EU on such trade matters, but presented an upbeat tone on the prospects for a broad agreement with Brussels. "We're very close to maybe making a deal with the EU because they don't want tariffs," Trump said at a news conference at the end of the G7. "I think we're going to make a deal with the EU without having to go that route."

On August 23rd it was saber rattling and explosive rhetoric leading toward escalation of the tariff issue. This week saw a measured discussion from both sides, leaning towards de-escalation.

China indicated it wouldn't immediately retaliate against the latest U.S. tariff increases set for Sept. 1. The two countries are also discussing face to face talks to be held in the U.S. in September, according to China’s Commerce Ministry, which said it's willing to resolve the trade war with a "calm attitude."

Anyone buying into the Armageddon rhetoric that has been tossed around since day one of the U.S./Chinese tariff situation may want to re evaluate their thinking. Common sense dictated that companies were not about to sit back and watch the situation deteriorate around them without taking action.

When an investor has a closed mind due to extreme bias, or is letting emotion rule the day, common sense is not to be found. That is why this has been a "hair on fire" moment for the mainstream media. There have been plenty of examples of how U.S. corporations have mitigated many of the assumed negative impacts. Google recently announced a move to work around certain tariff issues by moving some operations out of China.

Apple , Dell and about 40+% of other tech companies have already done so or are contemplating moving some operations out of China.

This past week Dollar Tree announces their tariff update;

"The company believes it has successfully mitigated most of the adverse effects of the Section 301 tariffs. The company has negotiated price concessions, cancelled orders, modified specifications, evolved product mix, and diversified vendors. The company is now implementing actions that may mitigate the recently announced tariff increases, and will continue to assess the future impact of those tariffs."

DG also raised sales guidance. It appears the lower end cost conscious DG shoppers aren't going to get crushed by Tariffs.

From the Guess Inc. (GES) earnings transcript;

“We have successfully mitigated the tariff risk in China through productive negotiations with our vendors, and we expect minimal impact to this year from potential tariff increases, and for next year, we expect to reduce the estimated tariff risk from China production into the U.S. to only 12% of our total apparel production. We are still working on this to further reduce our dependency on China.”

These companies are not alone, nor are they unique instances. Sure there are impacts, but to some degree they are being minimized. I continue to pose the question, "Where is the devastating negative impact that analysts with agendas have been talking about?"

The Fed

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remains inverted. After a long wait, the 2/10 year U.S. Treasury Yield Curve finally inverted. For some that means the countdown clock has started for a recession, and “the” cycle peak in the S&P 500.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

I’d be more concerned if the yield curve is inverted by about 25 to 50 basis points for the next 30-60 days. The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands flat today.

Over the past seven economic cycles, every recession was preceded by an inversion of the curve, but not before an extended lead time to recession and significant gains in the stock market. In fact, looking at the last three cycles that have been similarly fueled by an excessive use of leverage, following the initial inversion of the curve the S&P 500 rallies a median 34% in 22 months with a recession 24 months away.

This Twitter post is of interest regarding stocks and the inverted yield curve.

Sentiment

J.P.Morgan notes;

Fund flows into equity mutual funds and ETFs was strong before both the 2000-02 and 2007-09 bear markets, and even before the 2015-16 mini-bear market (blue circles). In comparison, fund flows have been negative for 5 of the past 8 quarters (red circle)

Chart Courtesy of Urban Carmel, Data Source; J.P. Morgan.

There may be a message there that no one wants to acknowledge.

While the S&P remains range bound, sentiment hasn’t picked up. This week's AAII sentiment survey saw the percentage of investors reporting as bullish fall to 26.1% from 26.6% last week. Bullish sentiment has now been more than 1 standard deviation below its historical average for four consecutive weeks. That is only the 12th such streak in the history of the data going back to 1987. The most recent similar streak was an identically long one ending on June 13th of this year. From that date to the end of July, the S&P rallied to new highs.

Another message, or just a data point that is immaterial?

Crude Oil

The weekly inventory report showed a decrease of 2.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 437.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.3 million barrels last week and are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of the year.

Crude inventories experienced their third largest draw of the year of over 10 million barrels; inventories excluding strategic reserves hit their lowest level of 2019 at 427.8 million barrels. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.1 million barrels last week and are about 3% above the five year average for this time of year

The reason for these changes to inventories were a result of the second lowest imports of the year (five year low for the current week of the year) while domestic production picked up some but obviously not all of the slack. Crude production rose to a record 12.5 mm bbl/day.

The price of WTI held steady and closed the week at $54.90, up $0.69.

The Technical Picture

The DAILY chart of the S&P paints an interesting picture. Thus far, the conviction of sellers relative to the conviction of buyers has been unable to push the S&P 500 down to the 200-day moving average, the June low, or the March low. Until all of those levels are taken out, the longer term trend remains UP.

Prior to any tests of those support levels, the index successfully tested and held the 2820-2825 level during the month of August. Some would call that a Bullish reversal pattern that will eventually take stocks higher.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Conversely the index has failed to get back over S&P 2,940 in three successive attempts. That brings on the chorus calling for a market top as it is perceived as a Bearish reversal pattern.

There is a multitude of Short Term scenarios possible from Bullish to Bearish, and the price action remains open to interpretation. Market Breadth is also slowly improving as the Advance/Decline line posted a new high this week.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Market Skeptics

Urban Carmel reports;

There are some popular misconceptions that are regularly cited with respect to corporate earnings.

"First, companies have been accused of inflating their financial reports through a net reduction in shares through, for example, corporate buybacks. In reality, however, 89% of the growth in earnings in the S&P over the past 9 years has come from better profits, not a net reduction in shares. Better profits have driven growth, not financial engineering."

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel.

J.P. Morgan notes;

Over the past 17 years, the net change in corporate shares has accounted for just 4% of EPS growth.

Over the past 2 years (since 2Q17), during which time the S&P has risen about 20%, earnings have risen 30%, i.e., faster than the S&P index itself thereby accounting for more than 100% of price appreciation. The same is true over the past 1 year.

Another item that is always up for debate. Financial reports based on "operating earnings" (GAAP) have been questioned repeatedly by skeptics for years. I’ve heard this argument for the entirety of this Bull market. The trend in GAAP earnings (red line) is the same as "operating earnings" (blue line).

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel

It’s OK to be Bearish, and OK to be skeptical. Anyone that has used, or is using financial engineering to form an opinion on the equity market is fooling themselves.

Market participants find themselves wrangling with their emotions in an economy filled with crosscurrents. Successful investors try to look for and interpret ALL of the data. Historical patterns offer as much as the latest technical chart. Sentiment plays an important role as much as any PMI index that is being reported and on and on.

Every market dip amidst the ever present noise is always deemed to be THE drop that ends the Bull market. Discussions about Bear markets like we see and hear today cannot and should not be totally dismissed, but with the indices near highs they can’t be embraced like a long lost relative either. I’d rather “play” the facts presented without emotion. I need not debate each and every one of the data points that make up an investment strategy, simply because far too many already have their preconceived notions as to what they deem HAS to occur now.

Suffice to say the latter mindset is not the way I would manage a portfolio. Then again, that point can, and often will be debated as well. The issue investors face today is one that is centered on the observations over the tariff issues and the inverted yield curve. Forget all the talk about the "actual" damage that is being forecast due to the trade issue. Instead, It is all about mindset, and the sentiment shift due to the constant bombardment of trade and recession talk by the mainstream financial media. At some point that may start to have an impact on the U.S. consumer to a level that not many envisioned. This "psychological impact" is the real threat.

Everyone here would rather not have the trade issue reach this level. Everyone here wants things to be status quo and would rather not upset the apple cart. Forget about uncertainty, no one likes change. People can’t deal with change, they despise change. In the minds of an average person, change is always a negative. That view is slowly seeping over to the equity market now. The role emotion plays in the stock market is HUGE, and should never be underestimated. Right now these psychological impacts are what makes the investment environment very difficult. In the end they may have a HUGE impact on equity prices.

But wait a minute. The bond market is warning us of recession, all of these negatives mentioned every week from anyone that is involved in the markets continue, and the S&P 500 closed 3+% from historic highs today.

I submit that the majority of market participants are well aware of the negatives and the warnings. Investor positioning and sentiment data confirm that. I also submit that the bulk of investors do not take into account or give much weight to the last data point mentioned.

In reality, not much has changed since last week’s view of the situation.

“Despite how this market may feel to investors, the sideways pattern that emerged three (now four) weeks ago continues. Depending on your outlook, the glass is either half empty or half full. Take your pick, the market is either in a topping pattern or it is forming a base for an assault on a new high.

Here is an opportunity for every investor to now “guess” when the long term market trend ends. A great and wonderful topic for discussion, a horrible way to manage money.

As a kid I never liked guessing games, I still feel that way.

Enjoy the long Holiday weekend! To all located on the East Coast that may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian, please stay safe.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All !

Disclosure: I am/we are long Every Stock/ETF in all of the Savvy playbooks. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.