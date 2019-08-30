Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Lowest Level Since October 2016

The prevailing mood of the Michigan survey is also similar to the mood of small business owners, as captured by the NFIB Business Optimism Index.

Since its beginning in 1978, consumer sentiment is 4.1 percent above the average reading (arithmetic mean) and 5.3 percent above the geometric mean.

The August Final came in at 89.8, down 8.6 from the July Final reading.

By Jill Mislinski

The August Final came in at 89.8, down 8.6 from the July Final reading. Investing.com had forecast 92.1.

Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin, makes the following comments:

The Consumer Sentiment Index posted its largest monthly decline in August 2019 (-8.6 points) since December 2012 (-9.8 points). The 2012 plunge reflected widespread fears of being pushed off the "fiscal cliff" due to rising taxes and falling government spending. The recent decline is due to negative references to tariffs, which were spontaneously mentioned by one-in-three consumers. Unlike concerns about the fiscal cliff, which were promptly resolved, Trump's tariff policies have been subject to repeated reversals amid threats of higher future tariffs. Such tactics may have some merit in negotiations with China, but they act to increase uncertainty and diminish consumer spending at home. Unlike the repeated tariff reversals, negative trends in consumer sentiment cannot be easily reversed. The data indicate that the erosion of consumer confidence due to tariff policies is now well underway. Compared with those who did not reference tariffs, consumers who made spontaneous negative references to tariffs also voiced higher year-ahead inflation expectations, more frequently expected rising unemployment, and expected smaller annual gains in household incomes (see the chart). While the overall level of sentiment is still consistent with modest gains in consumption, the data nonetheless increased the likelihood that consumers could be pushed off the "tariff cliff" in the months ahead. [More...]

See the chart below for a long-term perspective on this widely watched indicator. Recessions and real GDP are included to help us evaluate the correlation between the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and the broader economy.

To put today's report into the larger historical context since its beginning in 1978, consumer sentiment is 4.1 percent above the average reading (arithmetic mean) and 5.3 percent above the geometric mean. The current index level is at the 50th percentile of the 500 monthly data points in this series.

Note that this indicator is somewhat volatile, with a 3.0 point absolute average monthly change. The latest data point saw an 8.6 point decrease from the previous month. For a visual sense of the volatility, here is a chart with the monthly data and a three-month moving average.

For the sake of comparison, here is a chart of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. The Conference Board Index is the more volatile of the two, but the broad pattern and general trends have been remarkably similar to the Michigan Index.

And finally, the prevailing mood of the Michigan survey is also similar to the mood of small business owners, as captured by the NFIB Business Optimism Index.

The general trend in the Michigan Sentiment Index since the Financial Crisis lows was one of slow improvement. The survey findings have neared the pre-recession peak.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.