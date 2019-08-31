Economic Insanity

Given the Congressional Mandate, I would have to say the economy is healthy. So, I ask you, given the Fed's instructions, why should the Federal Reserve even consider a further rate cut?

The U.S. has its dilemmas regarding the role of the Federal Reserve. The new one questions the central bank's independence.

The ECB and other central banks throughout the world are rapidly approaching the point where they have very few bullets left in the chamber.

You see, globally we have $17 trillion bonds issued with negative yields today. Something's gone haywire!

We were taught how to use credit at a very young age. As we got older, this became a way of life and relatively easy to understand.

"I will gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today." ― J. Wellington Wimpy. How many of you remember Popeye, the sailor man? It was one of my favorite cartoons growing up. It's a basic concept; actually, we were taught how to use credit at a very young age. As we got older, this became a way of life and relatively easy to understand.

Here I am in my mid-60s learning that we had it all wrong.

You see, globally we have $17 trillion bonds issued with negative yields today. Something's gone haywire! Let me get this right, I loan you $10 today, and in 10 years you give me $9 back. HUH?

1)The ECB and other central banks throughout the world are rapidly approaching the point where they have very few bullets left in the chamber. Governments are placing economic responsibility squarely on the shoulders of the central banks.

With three countries in Europe, Germany, UK, and Italy on the verge of a recession, it's apparent, the monetary policy of the ECB has not been effective. Without fiscal stimulus, the ECB will likely be unsuccessful. They have reduced rates and implemented quantitative easing for many years now with what appears to be little success. The 10-year bund is currently trading at -.72% rapidly approaching -1%. Furthermore, many anticipate the ECB to start purchasing equities as part of their Q.E. program.

Without structural reform to the E.U.'s economic policy regarding budgetary restraints, fiscal policy among the sovereign nations will be limited.

As you can see, the European economic outlook is rather dim without this structural reform. Negative rates to the likes we have never seen in history push against every rational economic model I have ever seen.

I've never claimed to have it all figured out in fact, nobody does. Lord knows economics has never been effectively a predictable science. In my 30 years in this business, I am more confused today than I was in the beginning.

With that said, I would like to solicit any input from anyone that can add additional information, or for that matter, prove that I'm crazy. Unfortunately, I have no easy solutions. It looks like time will have to right this ship. We will simply have to let it play out.

2) The U.S. has its dilemmas regarding the role of the Federal Reserve. The new one questions the central bank's independence. With harsh language coming from politicians, the Fed appears to be pushing back.

Due to rapidly slowing global economic growth along with negative interest rates abroad, the yield curve is steeply inverted driven by market forces. Usually, such inversions are precursors to coming recessions 18 to 24 months out. Some say it's different this time, and maybe it will be.

Nonetheless, the Federal Reserve finds itself between a rock and a hard place. Let's look at how they have done in managing the U.S. monetary policy.

Let's start by defining the role of the Federal Reserve. It is their job to manage short-term rates to achieve their legislated economic objectives. Central banks throughout the world share this same power.

Congress has given the Federal Reserve two mandates. One is to maximize employment, and the second is to keep inflation in check. Let's take a snapshot as to how effective the Federal Reserve has been in achieving these objectives.

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE of 3.7%

Source: Dave Ramsey's 2019 Outlook

The unemployment rate is now approaching a 50-year low. I would have to say we are close to maximizing employment.

Furthermore, wages are finally improving.

The Feds inflation target appeared to be very close to their objectives as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE). The PCE is the Federal Reserve's favorite measure of inflation.

The broader personal consumption expenditures price gauge rose 0.2% from the prior month and was up 1.4% from a year earlier, matching the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The Fed officially targets 2% inflation.

The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 1.6% from July of last year, also matching estimates.

Core PCE is below the Fed's 2% target rate.

To ensure these trends continue, it would only be appropriate for the Federal Reserve to evaluate the current and future economic outlook. According to the Atlanta Fed GDP NOW, the current expectation is as follows:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 2.0 percent on August 30, down from 2.3 percent on August 26. After yesterday's and this morning's releases from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real nonresidential equipment investment growth decreased from 3.4 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, to 3.2 percent and -0.5 percent, respectively.

With consumption contributing approximately 70% to our GDP, one would have to say the economy looks solid. Retail sales released this week were nothing short of amazing. Walmart, Target, Lowe's, and Home Depot showed comparable-store sales far exceeding any analyst expectations.

Given the Congressional Mandate, I would have to say the economy is healthy. So, I ask you, given the Fed's instructions, why should the Federal Reserve even consider a further rate cut? Fear of further global slowing of economic growth, as well as trade negotiations, are indeed two issues that need monitoring carefully.

It should be noted, the first read on Aug PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) slid to 49.9 indicating a contraction in manufacturing for the first time since Sept 2009. This is not a good indication. The consumer still accounts for 70% of the GDP, and they are spending. Manufacturing is not that big of a piece of the pie.

Overall, without further mandates, I would have to say the Fed has done what Congress has asked of them.

Now here is where the rubber meets the road. Yesterday the U.S. dollar reached an all-time high as measured against other currencies. It appears to me for President Trump to significantly impact the trade deficit we must export more and import less. When the dollar continues to increase in value, our exports slow, hindering the President's objectives.

The President is almost daily complaining about the job done at the Federal Reserve. He tweets every day about the ineffectiveness of Chairman Powell. Just the other day he called for the Federal Reserve to cut rates of full 1% stating it was necessary to rocket the U.S. economy.

Many believe he wants the Fed to help him with the trade war with China. Lower rates could provide him with additional leverage.

Mr. President, it is not the job of the Federal Reserve to lower rates to reduce the value of our currency. If in fact, this is something, they should be doing then legislate that power. As far as I know, the currency is the responsibility of the U.S. Treasury.

With global trade negotiations ongoing and threats of additional tariffs, many countries may very well be cutting rates to devalue their currencies. The intent is to position themselves better to offset potential tariffs on their exported goods, particularly those countries dependent on exports. For example, the Chinese YUAN hit 7.15 to the dollar today setting yet another high. China has a history of controlling its currency. I assure you this manipulation is not exclusive to China but is happening throughout the world.

By the way, manipulation of currency has been driven by the foreign central banks, a power not given to our Federal Reserve.

The U.S. is one of the few places around the globe where you can get a positive yield. Naturally, money is going to gravitate into longer-term U.S. Treasuries as a result. Pure demand will drive the longer yields down, creating the inversions. My guess is Congress will make sure there's plenty of supply. It just seems wrong for Fed Fund rates higher than the yield on the 30-year treasury.

It appears to me the Federal Reserve has done its job based on current data. Barring anything crazy happening in the trade/currency war holding steady on rates might be appropriate.

As you can see, this is a crazy world. None of which makes sense to me. Who knows if we were to slide into a recession, we too might witness negative rates? Somehow, I believe these negative yields cannot be good for the world's economic order or our pocketbooks. Something must give, and sanity must be restored.

Until then, rebalance your portfolio. Put some of your profits into fixed income and get it back to the 60/40 allocation. Buy strong balance sheets with good free cash flow.

As Popeye would say:

"That's all I can stands, I can't stands no more." ― Popeye

Gosh, maybe Popeye was right all along, have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: You should consider your personal financial situation, investment objectives, risk tolerance, and needs before making investment decisions. Not all strategies discussed may be suitable for all investors. Investment advisory services offered through World Equity Group, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Dogwood Capital Management is not owned or controlled by World Equity Group, Inc.