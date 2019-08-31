Hilton Grand Vacations Is A Great Short-Term Play On A Takeout

News hit Friday morning that Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) would be exploring a sale, after an announcement from the company said that they’re pursuing strategic alternatives. The deal is aimed at improving occupancy rates and simplifying the business at large. The company has hired investment banks to work with it already and is reportedly looking for preliminary bids, primarily from private equity buyers, as soon as the end of September. With at least one bid looking likely, investors should immediately aim to add this stock to their portfolio, multiple bids could result in a significantly higher valuation than current trading levels. The key risk is that the complexity of the company serves as a roadblock towards a potential takeover, resulting in a no-deal scenario, but I don’t envision this happening given past vacation rental company transactions.

Source: Hilton Grand Vacations

Recent Earnings Weak, But That’s An Opportunity

Hilton Grand Vacations is a vacation-ownership company, meaning that it engages customers with a club membership platform and aims to sell timeshares across its 55 global resorts. The network for Club members also expands to the 5,700 Hilton properties, as well as 4,300 resorts through RCI, which is the largest timeshare network globally. It performs extremely well when consumers have a high level of discretionary income and performs poorly when consumers feel less confident or the need to retain short-term liquidity, should their economic outlooks be negative.

In a potential sale, it’s always worth looking at recent company operating performance, as this will influence how large of a premium is in a takeout scenario. The focus during Q2 earnings was the continuation of pressure on volume per guest, or VPG for short. This, in turn, affected the level of VOI sales during the quarter.

The company was forced to adjust guidance after weakness in multiple parts of the business. The company posted significantly lower YOY revenues of $454 million versus $563 million in the prior year period. Net income also fell to a measly $39 million versus $108 million YOY. Adjusted EBITDA mirrored the decline in net income, falling from $175 million in Q2 2018 to just $90 million. While there are certain deferrals and prior recognition that can be used to justify the results, they are what they are and clearly the market wasn’t receptive of the results. There are very few positives to take away from this report, but two I will provide are that tours were up 7.9% YOY and net owner growth (NOG) in the LTM was up 6.1%. NOG is important because it can give investors an idea of how resilient the business will be on a through-cycle basis and what to expect from an incremental EBITDA standpoint if there is a low turnover rate in club members.

Source: Investor Presentation

This stock in a takeout scenario is also interesting because of the debt level. For those unfamiliar with how timeshare and vacation companies work, these corporates will sell VOIs, which are vacation ownership interests, otherwise known as timeshares. All else equal, the more timeshares that are sold, the greater the cash flow of the company. VOIs are typically 10-year receivables that have a fixed interest rate. However, that fixed rate is often quite high (more reflective of a personal loan than a mortgage), in the range of 9-18%. VOIs are also a function of consumer creditworthiness, which adds an incremental risk factor to businesses like this. Now, Hilton’s average customer FICO score is rather strong, at 750 and has maintained a prime customer borrowing base for years. Riskier timeshare companies will lend to a significant portion of subprime borrowers.

With that being said, the company currently has The company has $187 million in cash ($67 million restricted) and $374 million currently remaining under its revolving credit facility. The company’s LTM adjusted EBITDA stands at $458 million, which is noticeable lower than the FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA total of $503 million. The company has $937 million in debt on its balance sheet, which places net leverage at 1.64x. This is normally an insignificant amount, but in a transaction scenario, it represents an incremental cost to the buyer. It places the current enterprise value of the company close to $4 billion.

I think a potential buyer will also see strength in the Hilton brand. This is an extremely well-known brown and often synonymous with a high-quality experience. Any potential buyer can easily leverage that brand strength and extract value, which I believe may contribute to a higher takeout premium. I would normally say that it is difficult to speculate who might buy Hilton Grand Vacations, but it's being reported that Apollo Global has already made a bid for the company and they own another timeshare company, Diamond Resorts. This would make strategic sense for Apollo considering they can combine the two companies and compete at scale, all the while offering one synchronized loyalty program and cut costs dramatically. Additionally, investors can look to the Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) transaction last year, when the company bought ILG for $4.7 billion, which allowed it to compete at scale.

Prior to last quarter, the company had industry leading adjusted EBITDA growth, with a 10-year CAGR at +7% and a 10 year NOG CAGR at +8%. A potential buyer can help the company get back to that kind of a growth rate and better compete against peers, as the recent round of earnings hasn’t helped the company’s value proposition.

Source: Investor Presentation

Is There Value Here For Shareholders?

The stock has cruised back to its 52-week high and is now up 27% on the year. Normally, with that kind of YTD track record, the initial reaction isn’t to keep pushing for a buy, especially when the earnings fundamentals are quite poor. However, the recent influx of M&A news should allow this stock to break well past its current level and I estimate that a premium of at least 15-20% is doable, creating a great short-term opportunity for investors.

The valuation looks to be quite supportive of such a premium. For a company that’s influenced heavily by macro trends, in that it relies on a higher number of tourists each year to visit its various resorts and to be Club members, it makes sense to go into this with a discounted valuation. The stock only trades at 12.8x earnings, which is rather cheap, all things considered. It trades at an EV/EBITDA of 8.2x, which I view as a rather middle of the road figure, but the low P/E helps to justify that this stock isn’t expensive. This is something I imagine a potential buyer will look upon as favorable as too many public corporates have unreasonably high valuations that are restrictive in an M&A scenario.

Source: StockCharts

The company has also shown a commitment to shareholders, such as through buybacks and the willingness to make the difficult decisions to grow and improve efficiency across the business, which translates to a higher level of earnings in a favorable environment. I think the evaluation of strategic options, here, is a difficult decision to make for management, but potentially one of the best decisions to make for shareholders. I believe those who are long the stock right now or are looking to take a position are really going to get burned if the company fails to find value in one of the many strategic alternatives it is currently reviewing. It would likely indicate that management believes the intrinsic value of the business is higher than what a buyer proposed, or that the timing of the deal didn’t align with certain parties.

In the two key deals previously mentioned, the Diamond Resorts and ILG deals, the deal structures need to be a consideration for investors. When ILG was acquired, investors received $14.75 in cash and 0.165 of Marriott Vacations shares for every 1 ILG shares. This limited the ability of ILG’s stock to pop on a takeout headline. In the Diamond Resorts deal, which was in 2016 for $2.2 billion, the company paid in cash and at a 26% premium to the day prior’s closing price. That’s quite the supportive data point for Hilton Grand Vacations. I also see a leveraged buyout being possible if the buyer is, in fact, a private equity buyer, as the Hilton Grand Vacations has a relatively low level of debt and a higher level of debt after a take-private could fuel a new era of growth.

Conclusion

With Hilton Grand Vacations now exploring a sale and the stock back to 52-week highs, after recovering losses from a miserable Q2 earnings report, it’s quite possible that the stock gaps up higher from here on the announcement of a sale. The timeline to such an announcement is uncertain, as it could be as soon as next week, or it may take a few months. However, even with a standard 20% takeout premium earned on a short-term time frame, this is a good investment in the event-driven space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.