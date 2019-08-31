GrubHub Eating Domino's Lunch Creates A Strong Pairs Trade

GrubHub is the leader in the disruptive third party delivery space, beating out competitors such as DoorDash and UberEats.

Domino’s Pizza has had a great decade but is increasingly under threat from competitors in the delivery space, says Howard Penney, sector head of restaurants at Hedgeye.

Howard Penney, sector head of restaurants at Hedgeye, brought a pairs trade to the table on Real Vision’s Trade Ideas, sharing his take on how investors can profit from transformations in the food-delivery space.

First under Penney’s microscope was Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), which has enjoyed a decade of dominance. Now, it is feeling the heat from third-party delivery companies, leading to slowing sales.

At the same time, Domino’s are also “growing units too fast,” Penney said, which will anger franchisees as their profit margins decline.

These issues will manifest in a lower stock price, with Penney thinking that it will decline first to $180 and then perhaps go as low as $150.

Source: Bloomberg

Enter GrubHub

Penney told Real Vision’s Jake Merl that the only third-party delivery company investors should look at today is GrubHub. “GrubHub is definitely profitable, with [around] $220 million in EBITDA,” he said. “The company could easily double.”

Source: Bloomberg

Penney likes the pairs trade for investors here. Specifically, he likes shorting Domino’s (DPZ) at current levels, and thinks share prices could reach as low as $180 over the next 6 months.

In addition, he likes buying GrubHub (GRUB) at current levels, and thinks the stock price could double over the next 6 months.

