Sirius XM Management Silent On Connected Vehicle Performance

When the management of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) held its earnings conference call for the second quarter, it was not surprising that its acquisition of Pandora dominated the discussion. However, I confess to being surprised about the focus on content, including discussions about podcasts, Drake, Lady Gaga and others. What was surprising was that management chose not to make a single comment on its Connected Vehicle Services (or CVS) business for the second consecutive quarter. It was also surprising that none of the analysts on the call considered it important enough to even waste their time asking a question about the business.

Those that have been following my articles on this business segment of Sirius are aware that Q1 posted record subscription revenue of $36 million. They are also aware that Sirius doesn't bother to post revenue for this segment, although the subscriber revenue for the service can be inferred from the data used to calculate the Sirius non-GAAP measure of ARPU - or Average Revenue Per User. Briefly, under the description of the ARPU calculation, the current 10Q notes:

ARPU for Sirius XM excludes subscriber revenue from our connected vehicle services of $38 and $26 for the three months and $75 and $51 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 , respectively

Previously, I had calculated Q1 CVS subscriber revenue was $36 million, indicating it had continued to grow in Q2, although at a much more moderate rate. Below is a chart showing the CVS subscriber revenue since the business was purchased from Agero in late 2013:

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 $22,344 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502 $83,846 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 $24,835 $26,310 $30,095 $30,181 YTD 2018 $51,145 $81,240 $111,421 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 $36,000 $38,000 YTD 2019 $75,000 Source: Chart by Crunching Numbers from company's quarterly filings Note that the total for Q1 and Q2 is greater than the two quarters. The reason is obviously due to rounding. In 2019 Sirius ceased reporting monetary data in thousands of dollars and began reporting in millions (except per share data).

Initial Expectations

When this business was initially acquired, growth expectations were extremely high. In early 2014, CEO Jim Meyer noted that he expected that the business would generate:

... close to $100 million of revenue this year [2014], and we expect to grow this at strong double digit rates over the next many years.We are in the process of fully integrating the CV business into Sirius XM, and its financial results are embedded in our guidance today. As an early stage growth business, we expect the connected vehicle services product line to contribute at or near breakeven on an EBITDA basis in 2014, but with high variable margins, a relatively low capex profile, and substantial scaling in the business as penetration expands, we see many similarities in the financial profile of connected vehicle services and satellite radio.

Obviously, that doubling of revenue did not take place by 2016 - or 2017, or 2018. And, based on the growth exhibited so far in 2019, it seems unlikely to hit that $200 million target in 2019, let alone the "strong double digit rates over the next many years."

Declining Importance

The lack of interest in the CVS segment of the business by the analysts, and the lack of reporting by management, is probably due to the focus on the company's Pandora acquisition. The Pandora revenue in Q2 was $441 million, dwarfing that of CVS, even if the CVS related equipment revenue and fees from the Paytollo and Automatic Labs acquisitions are included.

Summary

The growth, and lack of growth, of the CVS business had been extremely inconsistent over the first four years. That certainly appears to have changed over the past six quarters, where investors have seen consecutive quarterly increases in subscription revenue. And, while there have been consecutive increases, the size of those increases remains surprisingly erratic for a growing subscription business.

Still, the company is on pace to generate well over $150 million in 2019, an increase of more that 35%. It would also mark the second consecutive quarter of strong double-digit revenue growth. I expect to continue tracking this through the end of the year.

Additional Disclosures

At one time, I maintained a long-term core holding of more than 30,000 shares of Sirius. That position has now shrunk to less than 1000 shares. (I intend to keep that small long term position so that I can continue to receive hard copy proxy and annual reports, and maintain the right to attend annual meetings.) However, I still actively trade large blocks of the company's stock. While I typically will flatten the position at the end of the day, I will occasionally hold shares for a longer period. Net, feel free to call me a day-trader rather than an investor.

I don't believe that my ownership, or lack thereof, affects my objectivity when writing about the company, although I am sure there are those that disagree. Lastly, while I believe that the shares are in a range that can be described as reflecting fair value, the lack of a significant dividend, the controlling ownership position by Liberty Media (LSXMA) (LSXMK), and the recent acquisition of Pandora makes this position one where I would not typically hold a significant long term position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I reinvest dividends in my SIRI position. In addition to my actively trading SIRI, I also will occasionally sell covered calls against a long position. I also own shares in other Liberty Media and John Malone controlled companies.