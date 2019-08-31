Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q2 2019 Update

The top three positions are Floor & Décor Holdings, Alibaba Group Holdings, and Farfetch Ltd. They add up to ~61% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2019. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr’s Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2019.

This quarter, Karr’s 13F stock portfolio value increased ~10% from $593M to $653M. The number of holdings increased from 10 to 12. The top three positions represent ~61% of the 13F assets: Floor & Décor Holdings, Alibaba Group Holdings, and Farfetch Limited.

Karr was one of the most successful among the “tiger cubs” (protégés of Julian Robertson & his legendary Tiger Fund). Although Karr’s main expertise is in Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US listed 13F securities. The fund (1996 inception) closed to outside money and became a Family Office in 2014. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs", check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Stake Disposals:

None.

New Stakes:

Global Payments (GPN) and The RealReal Inc. (REAL): These are the two new positions this quarter. GPN is a fairly large ~5% of the portfolio stake established at prices between $136 and $163 and the stock currently trades at $166. REAL is a minutely small 0.09% position. They had an IPO in June. Shares started trading at ~$29 and currently goes for less than half at ~$13.

Stake Decreases:

Flood & Décor Holdings (FND): FND is currently the largest 13F stake at ~25% of the portfolio. It was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $44 and $52 and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $45 and $58. There was a stake doubling in Q3 2018 at prices between $30 and $52 and that was followed with a ~90% increase next quarter at prices between $24 and $34.50. The stock currently trades at $49.22. There was a ~25% selling last quarter at prices between $26 and $42.This quarter also saw a ~7% trimming.

Note: Joho Capital’s ownership stake in FND is ~4.2%.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): The top-five ~9% CGNX stake was first purchased in Q3 2015. It was increased by ~340% the following quarter at prices between $17 and $19. The position has since wavered. Recent activity follow: H1 2018 saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between $44.50 and $69. There was a ~25% reduction next quarter at prices between $44 and $59 while Q4 2018 saw a similar increase at prices between $35 and $57. The stock is currently at $45.08. Last two quarters have seen a ~55% reduction at prices between $36 and $57.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the two-for-one stock split in December 2017.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL): HXL is a 2.70% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2012 when around 1.3M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. The stake has wavered. Recent trading pattern follow. Q2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $39 and $46 while Q2 2017 saw a ~85% increase at prices between $49.50 and $54.50. There was another ~15% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $63 and $73 while Q4 2018 saw similar selling at prices between $53.75 and $67.50. The stock currently trades at ~$84. Last two quarters have seen a ~70% selling at prices between $56 and $81.

Four Seasons Edu Cayman (FEDU): The 0.50% FEDU position was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $6 and $10 and it is now well below that range at $2.29. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Estee Lauder (EL): EL is a minutely small 0.35% stake established during H1 2018 at prices between $128 and $158 and reduced by ~25% in Q4 2018 at prices between $122 and $153. The stock currently trades at $198. Last quarter saw a ~55% stake increase at prices between $125 and $166 while this quarter there was a ~25% selling at prices between $161 and $184.

Stake Increases:

Alibaba Group ADR (BABA): BABA is Karr’s second-largest position at ~19% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. The next two quarters had also seen a ~21% combined increase at prices between $74 and $109. There was a ~8% trimming in Q2 2017 and that was followed with a ~20% selling the following quarter at prices between $141 and $180. There was another similar trimming in Q4 2017 at prices between $169 and $191. The stock currently trades at ~$175. Last six quarters have seen only minor activity.

Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH): FTCH is a ~17% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018. Farfetch had an IPO on September 21, 2018. Last quarter saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between $16.40 and $29.70. That was followed with a ~90% increase this quarter at prices between $19 and $27. The stock currently trades well below those ranges at $9.78. For investors attempting to follow, FTCH is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Earlier this month, the stock dropped by around one-third after posting weak guidance and announcing that the COO was stepping down.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT): MSFT is a large 16% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $97 and $120 and increased by ~90% this quarter at prices between $119 and $138. The stock currently trades at the top end of those ranges at ~$138.

Kept Steady:

Spotify Technology (SPOT): The ~5% of the portfolio SPOT stake was established last quarter at prices between $109 and $151 and the stock is now at ~$135.

TJX Companies (TJX): TJX is a minutely small 0.29% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter and kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Karr’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.