J.C. Penney: Stock Remains Speculative Despite Gross Margin Improvement

Even with a successful turnaround, J.C. Penney may only be able to get its net debt to EBITDA down to 3.8x by the time it needs to refinance its secured debt.

J.C. Penney still has a tremendous amount of work to do on sales though, as a 7% to 8% improvement in trends is needed.

It has a solid chance of being able to get gross margins up to the 36% mark that I believe is required for a successful turnaround.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) common stock remains highly speculative despite improved gross margin performance in Q2 2019 and a number of insider purchases. If J.C. Penney can pull off a turnaround, its common stock probably does have quite substantial upside, but I would also not call it a value (at least compared to its peers) at its current sub-$1 price. One reason for that is that even in a turnaround scenario, J.C. Penney's net debt to EBITDA multiple alone may be pretty close to the EV/EBITDA multiples that companies such as Kohl's and Macy's are currently trading at.

Improving Gross Margins

J.C. Penney reported excellent gross margin results in Q2 2019. The 36.8% gross margins was a significant improvement from the 33.7% gross margins that it reported in Q2 2018. This was partially due to the exit of the major appliance and in-store furniture categories, but J.C. Penney also mentioned that it improved its selling margins, reduced its permanent markdowns and improved its shrink results.

J.C. Penney's full-year guidance calls for its gross margins to average 34% to 34.5% in 2019. This includes Q1 2019's relatively low 33.2% gross margin rate (Q1 gross margins are typically close to Q2's gross margins). By Q1 2020, J.C. Penney's trailing four-quarter gross margin rate is likely to be around 35%. Thus I am comfortable with believing that the 36% gross margin target that I mentioned in a turnaround scenario has a reasonable chance of being achieved.

Comps Need Significant Future Improvement

On the other hand, J.C. Penney still has a lot of work to do with regards to sales. J.C. Penney's comparable store sales decreased by -9.0% in Q2 2019, although without the impact from the exit of the major appliance and in-store furniture categories, it would have been -6.0%.J.C. Penney has provided guidance for full-year comps to be around -7.0% to -8.0%, and -5.0% to -6.0% excluding the impact from the exit of the major appliance and in-store furniture categories.

The best that can be said about J.C. Penney's comps is that the declines don't appear to be noticeably accelerating (outside of the impact from the category exits) and that J.C. Penney is thus able to provide guidance now.

While the comps decline has stabilised, it has also stabilised at a significantly negative rate though that will require J.C. Penney to achieve a major turnaround just to get back to 2018 levels. Three years of +2% comps after 2019 would barely bring comps back to 2018 levels, even after excluding the major appliance and in-store furniture categories.

Valuation Relative To Peers

The reason that J.C. Penney's common stock isn't much of a value compared to its peers even at sub-$1 is that department store multiples have continued to come down, so its peers are valued pretty cheaply.

For example, Macy's is now trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 3.8x based on its most updated 2019 guidance. It also owns a very high value of unencumbered real estate, with a total value typically estimated at well over Macy's current enterprise value. Similarly, Kohl's is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 3.7x.

In the turnaround scenario that I outlined before (where J.C. Penney improved comps by a total of approximately +5% over multiple years and reached 36% gross margins), J.C. Penney's net debt alone would still be around 3.8x. That would theoretically leave no intrinsic value for the stock, although in such a scenario I'd imagine that J.C. Penney's stock would trade for at least a few dollars, even if its EV/EBITDA multiple was noticeably higher than its peers in that case. This would be similar to a few years ago, when J.C. Penney's valuation multiple was well ahead of its peers during that recovery period.

Insider Purchases

I don't consider the insider purchases to be indicative of a belief that a successful turnaround is likely. As noted above, a successful turnaround will probably result in J.C. Penney's shares going up to at least several dollars, which would be enough for a purchase at $0.60 to have positive value with a 20% chance of a successful turnaround. Thus one could believe that a successful turnaround has well under a 50% chance of happening and still speculate on J.C. Penney's stock.

The insider purchases do point to a nearer-term bankruptcy filing being quite unlikely though. It would not make sense for insiders to purchase stock if there was any intent to not pay its nearest (October 2019 and June 2020) debt maturities. J.C. Penney's longer-term survival will depend on the progress made with its turnaround, but the chances of a nearer-term bankruptcy filing appear minimal.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney has made progress in getting its gross margins towards where it needs to be for a successful turnaround. On the other hand, J.C. Penney's comps performance remains a major obstacle. J.C. Penney doesn't expect its comps decline to accelerate, but it will still be a significant challenge to improve its comps trends by 7% or 8% (from the -5% to -6% it expects excluding the impact of the major appliances and in-home furniture category exits). J.C. Penney's stock can't be considered a good value compared to its peers, as even with a successful turnaround, its net debt to EBITDA multiple may be similar to the EV/EBITDA its peers are currently trading at. However, I'd still expect its stock to trade for multiples of its current price with a successful turnaround. The odds still remain against a successful turnaround though, even as its nearer-term future improves a bit.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.