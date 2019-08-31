Taking Profits In Long-Term Treasuries: Why I Did It And Why I May Have Been Wrong To

This past week, I made a decision about which I feel uncertain. It isn't that I am anxious or afraid about it. Indeed, as I'll show, I came out with surprisingly a substantial gain.

Instead, I have the typical unease that comes whenever I sell any security. Did I get too jittery with my gain and let my trigger finger snap too quick? Did I sell too early? Am I an idiot?

I am referring to long-term Treasuries. More specifically, this week I sold half of my position in the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV), which is my sole exposure to long-term Treasuries.

There were ample reasons not to sell, which I'll address. But there is one simple reason why I felt now was a good time to take profits. Still, uncertainty persists.

Before getting to the reasons for and against selling at the current time, let me begin with some background on (1) the function of interest rates, (2) how central banks have distorted that function in a fiat currency system, and (3) historical precedent.

The Function of Interest Rates

What is the purpose or function of interest rates? What determines them?

Omitting any exogenous forces (i.e. government or central bank intervention), interest rates are largely determined by four things: market forces of supply and demand, inflation expectations, the creditworthiness of the borrower, and the time value of money. Contrary to how the term might be used in modern parlance, this is what I would refer to as the "natural" rate of interest.

When workers are prosperous and financially prudent, they consume less than their regular income. This is "savings." They almost always store their savings in a bank, credit union, or some other depositor institution. They are incentivized to do this by the depositor institutions through the promise of a safe, free place to store money and/or an interest rate earned on those savings.

When workers are depositing a relatively large share of their income and banks have a large amount of available capital for lending, the interest rates offered to savers fall. Conversely, when savers' deposits fall relative to the demand for borrowed money from lenders, the rates banks offer to savers rise as an incentive to draw back in their money.

Based on the relative amount of savings, depositor institutions also modulate their lending activities. With ample deposits (savings), supply is high relative to demand from borrowers and competing banks will bid down the interest rate on loans to potential borrowers. When workers aren't saving much, due to a poor economy or overconsumption, bank deposits are low relative to the demand for loans from borrowers and lending rates rise.

It's like a see-saw, with savers on one end, borrowers on the other, and banks (lenders) in the middle. Investment banks work more or less the same way, only with different kinds of savers and different forms of long-term investments.

During recessions, workers' income typically falls and savings are tapped into, which lowers deposits and thus banks' available capital for lending. But, on the other hand, borrower demand for loans also falls during recessions as businesses deleverage and consumers hold off on big ticket purchases. Interest rates typically spike for very short periods, but market forces and price discovery soon right the ship.

This process is observable dozens if not hundreds of times throughout history.

Of course, throughout most of the history of civilization, money has been backed by gold or some other commodity. This gave currencies remarkable stability over long time periods, though there were still many brief shocks. Wars, population-menacing plagues, or government devaluing of coinage (such as during the latter centuries of the Roman Empire) could still cause deviations from currency stability.

Lenders naturally respond to current inflationary or deflationary events, or expectations of future currency value fluctuations, by modulating interest rates. In cases of inflation, rates rise so that the borrower is not able to pay back the loan with devalued money (discouraging lenders from lending). In cases of deflation, rates fall so that borrowers will not have to pay back the loan with more valuable money (discouraging borrowers from borrowing).

In all cases, the creditworthiness of the borrower affects the rate obtainable from lenders, but only after the above two factors are considered. Market forces and currency value changes narrow down the range in which the borrower's creditworthiness will then make a difference.

And, of course, the time value of money also applies. From the lender's perspective, tying up money for a long time comes at a higher risk due to economic uncertainty, potential inflation, and opportunity cost. A dollar today is worth more than a dollar ten years from now. Therefore, the longer the term of the loan, the higher the interest rate should be, all else being equal.

How Central Banks Distort The Function of Interest Rates

As stated previously, the above function of interest rates holds true omitting any exogenous forces such as government or central bank intervention.

Since the introduction of central banks, however, this process has not been allowed to function the way it normally does. Rather, the short end of interest rates is under their control, and they raise or lower it in an attempt to modulate economic outcomes. Over time, this has resulted in a situation in which interest rates now largely reflect monetary policy rather than the playing out of market forces.

During recessions (or in anticipation of recessions), central banks want to engineer a "smooth landing" for the economy so that there is less turbulence. But by almost any measurement of economic turbulence (e.g. stock indexes, GDP, unemployment), recessions remain just as turbulent if not more so than prior to the introduction of these interventions. The frequency of these downturns appears lower, but when one adjusts for recessions brought about by wars or banking panics (the latter of which pertains more to the FDIC than to central banks), the frequency is about the same (see, e.g. Romer, 1999).

Some might object that the Fed only controls the short end of the yield curve, while the long end is "set by the market." But long-term rates are mainly determined by anticipation of what the Fed will do with short-term rates. Thus, over the past half-century, long-term rates have largely mirrored the movements of short-term rates.

Studies have borne out the veracity of this line of reasoning. One such study from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that "the Fed does influence long-term rates significantly, and it does so by setting a target for the overnight rate." Another study commissioned by the OECD in 1995 produced the following conclusion:

With regard to monetary policy, the most recent business cycle indicated a clear tendency for long-term interest rates to react to both observed and expected changes in policy-controlled short-term rates. In part, this could be explained by the effect of short-term interest rates on the holding cost of long-term securities. However, the signaling effects of changes in official rates are also important. That is, recent shifts in official rates have tended to be linked to broader shifts in growth and inflation prospects, both of which are relevant to the determination of long-term bond yields.

So central banks set short-term rates based on their economic outlook (including expected inflation and growth rates), and long-term rates are set according to the expected movements of short-term rates.

There are several reasons why, in my opinion, the price discovery method of determining interest rates is superior to the technocratic method. One of which is that the panel of experts can be wrong in their economic outlook, leading to policy errors which affect the market in ways that would not have been present in a price discovery process. We seem to have witnessed that occur this past December, when the Fed raised the overnight rate and almost immediately regretted it.

Other times the central bank's actions can send the wrong signal, as economist Robert Shiller argues has happened with the recent rate cut.

Sometimes the market can veritably "force the hand" of central banks by heavily betting on long-term rates in a certain direction, thus forcing short-term rates to follow. We seem to be witnessing that play out today, despite low unemployment and moderate inflation.

Another reason is that central banks can keep short-term rates lower than they would otherwise be in a price discovery process, and for longer periods of time. This, too, distorts the market in ways that are directly attributable to central bank policy, not other economic factors. It's what exaggerates the inflation of asset bubbles, which eventually burst, preventing interest rate normalization and leading to further lowering of rates.

Similarly, as I've explained previously, the central bank-facilitated buildup of unproductive debt in both the public and private sectors has suppressed economic growth (by diverting money from productive to unproductive uses), which in turn eventually leads to further lowering of rates by central banks.

Likewise, artificially low interest rates are harmful to savers and retirees, who rely on interest income to fund their retirement. And they also lure consumers and households into taking on more debt by making the monthly payments more affordable.

Lastly, as we'll see in the next section, the price discovery method is superior to the technocratic method because, throughout history, it has never produced sustained periods of negative real rates. The technocratic method, on the other hand, has already produced several multi-year periods of negative real short-term rates and now is now resulting in increasingly negative long-term rates. This squeezes bank profitability, increases consumer uncertainty, encourages cash hoarding, and further distorts the market.

(In many European countries, it will soon be cheaper for wealthy clients to store cash notes in a safety deposit box than to keep that money in checking accounts.)

In short, in my view, even the smartest group of people in the world are not able to produce better outcomes than the emergent order of market forces acting to bring about price discovery. That is as true of the price of borrowed money (i.e. interest rates) as it is of cell phones, mid-sized sedans, six-packs of soda, or commercial jet engines.

Historical Precedent

From the 1700s to the early 1900s, when intervention from exogenous forces was lesser than the previous hundred years, both short-term and long-term interest rates floated in a range from ~2.5% to ~8%.

Source: Michael Hartnett of BAML, via BusinessInsider

The 30-year Treasury yield, as of the time of this writing, sits at 1.963%. The 10-year T-Bond yield is 1.503%. Whichever is used, long-term rates are currently the lowest they have ever been in recorded history. The 10-year yield is lower even than trailing inflation, according to the Fed's preferred metric of core PCE, which has sat at 1.6% the past two months (as of July).

What about real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates?

In my research, I came across this 700-year chart of real risk-free interest rates from Harvard University researcher, Paul Schmelzing. "Risk-free" signifies very short-term loans.

Source: Paul Schmelzing, Harvard University

From the 1300s to 1400s, real rates averaged around 8%. In the 1500s, probably 6%. In the 1600s, around 4.5%. In the 1700s and 1800s, perhaps 4.25%. Then, with the introduction of central banks in the early 20th century, real interest rate swings became more pronounced, and the real risk-free rate remained below zero for extended periods for the first time in recorded history. The average over the past hundred years is even lower still than previous centuries.

What are we to make of a chart like this? The trend has clearly been downward since the 1300s, which does not follow economic growth rates. Growth did not pick up meaningfully until around 1800, so it does not appear that growth was a factor in the trend.

What about inflation? Here's another chart from Schmelzing showing the YoY changes in inflation over the same time period:

Source: Paul Schmelzing

Now, I imagine calculating inflation rates during the Renaissance period is more art than science, and thus I don't put much credence in the exactness of the data on the left side of the chart. The data on the right side, however, is much more reliable and presents a few startling points.

For one, the past 80 years has been the longest stretch without deflation of the currency in the past seven centuries. Likewise, the period of time in which central banks have operated in developed countries has been the most inflationary during this long time frame. This certainly provides some explanation for the historically low real risk-free interest rates in the past century.

See, for instance, this chart since 1970:

Source: Business Insider

The late 1970s to the early 1990s were the last sustained stretch of time in which real risk-free rates remained positive. For a shorter period, the latter half of the 1990s also enjoyed real risk-free rates.

Looking at just the last 15 years, now even the 10-year real rate is turning negative:

Source: Multpl

Before the introduction of central banks in practically all developed countries, real short-term rates rarely dropped below zero, and when they did it was only for very brief periods. In the age of central banks, real short-term rates have spent a significant amount of time in negative territory, and now long-term rates are following.

While real interest rates were falling for centuries, it appears that most of the decline was simply due to an ever more civilized world. Lending evolved from the exorbitant rates and usurious practices of the Middle Ages to a more reasonable level during the Enlightenment Era. The real rate seems to have leveled off from the early 1700s to the late 1800s. Then, in the early 1900s, came the wild swings and lower average previously mentioned.

As explained previously and elsewhere, this is largely due to monetary policies that have facilitated a massive buildup of unproductive debt, which has slowed economic growth and locked interest rates in a downward spiral.

So Why Sell Now?

All of the preceding should have led you to think, "Why sell long-term Treasuries now?" Even at 1.96% at the very longest end, the downward spiral explained above surely implies that it will go lower, just as long-term rates in Europe have.

Indeed, a cursory glance at the 30-year Treasury yield trading range would give the impression that there is significant downside to come.

Source: CNBC

And yes, I do think there is more downside to come. By the end of the next cycle, I wouldn't be surprised if the 30-year T-Bond yielded less than 1%. So, for long-term buy-and-holders or for those holding for the coupon, continuing to hold makes sense.

But let's zoom in on the 30-year's trading range since the end of the Great Recession:

Source: CNBC

Here we find a different trading corridor, one that makes the current 30-year yield appear closer to the bottom than the top. The downward spiral of the 30-year yield has slowed since the GR. Indeed, it's slowed even further since 2015, making higher lows.

Source: CNBC

When zoomed in to the last seven years, the 30-year yield appears to be hitting the trough of its trading range.

Moreover, if you compare the percentage decline from the last major peak of the cycle to the trough, you find interesting results. From the peak in May 2008 to its trough in December 2008, the 30-year yield declined by ~40%. From the peak in October 2018 to the (potential) trough in August 2019, the 30-year yield has fallen by ~42%. In other words, the longest duration Treasury bond's yield has fallen more in percentage terms since its last peak in October than it did from its preceding peak in the Great Recession.

In short, there appears to be resistance toward U.S. Treasury rates falling into negative territory — for now, at least. Whether they will eventually go negative or the current 30-year yield will break its seven year trading range is unknown. But, in any case, I felt justified in selling half (a little over half, actually) of my long duration Treasury position this past week — taking advantage of the 30+% gain on my average cost basis. Accruing such a hefty gain in such a short time made it very difficult to resist taking profits.

Moreover, take a look at the price chart of the ETF I use for long-term Treasury exposure (EDV):

Source: Yahoo Finance

The ~$148 reached this past week ($149.57 at the highest), is only about 3% below the high reached in December 2008. Maybe EDV will hit that price in the coming weeks or months. Maybe not. In any case, it felt like the right time to take profits. The proceeds were transferred to an ultra-short term bond fund (also with Vanguard: VUBFX), which is yielding (for now) 17 basis points more than EDV.

These are strange times.

What do you think? Am I an idiot for selling when I did? Is the slowing decline of the 30-year Treasury yield since the Great Recession a new trend or just a temporary happenstance until something big (like a recession) pushes the yield back down to its long-term trough?

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDV, VUBFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.