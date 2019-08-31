Hargreaves Lansdown: My Top Financial Services Pick

The price tag does not seem encouraging enough for me to place a sizeable bet here.

Unlike many other investment services businesses, Hargreaves Lansdown has an attractive business model built upon its technology-driven one-stop-shop platform.

Source: company website.

Overview

When it comes to investment services, I tend to shy away. After all, I have been long doubting any value in aggregate coming out of the industry, considering 80% of all money managers cannot beat an index, which makes many investment-related businesses look like a pure marketing/sales-driven play.

However, UK-based Hargreaves Landsdown (OTCPK:HRGLY) (OTCPK:HRGLF) is a totally different species in my view, based on its technology-driven one-stop-shop platform model connecting investors and service providers. The stock also ranks at the top among all financial services businesses per our factor-based quality ranking model.

With the mission to empower people to save and invest with confidence, Hargreaves Lansdown is the UK’s largest direct to investor online platform administering almost GBP 100B of investments for over 1,224,000 clients.

Started in 1981 by Peter Hargreaves and Stephen Lansdown in a spare bedroom in Clifton, UK, the company has now grown into an FTSE-100 company. The ticker on the London Stock Exchange is HL, which should be the first choice to trade the stock. With much less liquidity, shares are also available on the OTC market through tickers HRGLY and HRGLF for US-based investors.

Economic Moat

Hargreaves Lansdown builds the majority of its economic moat through its market leadership, scale advantage, and recurring sales model.

The online B2C model is a winner-takes-all play in most verticals, including the financial services. Hargreaves Lansdown is the largest do-it-yourself investment platform in the country, dominating the D2C space with more than 40% market share and leaving behind its closest followers, Interactive Investor and Barclays Smart Investor (BCS), by a sizable distance (both a bit over 10% market shares). More importantly, Hargreaves Lansdown has been maintaining its momentum to gain market share over time (see below).

Source: Results 2019 Data Pack.

Source: Results 2019 Data Pack.

The huge customer base has provided the company with the significant bargaining power with suppliers for quality products at attractive prices (e.g., fund charges), as well as the ability to spread out fixed costs and investments (e.g., technology development, product operations). This, in turn, leads to more value for investors and attracts even more customers, creating a virtuous cycle to grow and protect the business. The large spending on innovation, customer service, and marketing (thanks to the scale of the business) also lifts the barrier of entry.

As shown below, the majority of the revenues are coming from platform fees, interests, HL fund charges, and stockbroking income. The first three are recurring and highly predictable incomes, while stockbroking also generates repeatable transactions.

Source: Results 2019 Data Pack.

With the client retention rate consistently above 93%, the recurring sales model across over 80% of the business at Hargreaves Lansdown offers cushions to the downside in front of competitions and market downturns.

From a financial perspective, the company generated consistently high margins, superior ROICs, and strong cash flow over the past decade (see below), indicating sustainable competitive advantages.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/28/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/28/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 8/28/2019.

Long-term Prospect

A good business is the one that generates a high return on capital; a wonderful business is the one that generates a high return on capital and grows organically. Hargreaves Lansdown appears to be a good candidate for the latter category. Over the past year, the business grew its top line by 7% and bottom line by 5% (see below for details), mainly driven by net new clients and business.

Source: Results 2019 Data Pack.

Growth in new clients and AUA has been strong for the past few years as displayed below.

Source: Results 2019 Data Pack.

Source: Results 2019 Data Pack.

Moving forward, Hargreaves Lansdown is expected to continue its healthy and high-return expansion through three main areas as follows

1. Product and technology innovation

The management set a dividend policy so that 35% of the earnings (across the cycle) would be retained to invest in future growth. New products and technologies increase and improve customer engagement, unlock additional sales opportunities, open up new markets, and eventually help the company build strong relationships with their clients.

Active Savings launched late in 2017 is one of the recent examples coming out of the innovation pipeline. It has gained considerable momentum (see below). The company also launched the Easy Access product in January, making it even easier for clients to manage cash alongside investments.

Source: Results 2019 Analyst Presentation.

2. Further market penetration

Speaking of the new Active Savings service, the company is facing a total addressable market of GBP 2.4T (including the cash market segment), implying a sizeable room for growth (see below).

Source: Results 2019 Analyst Presentation.

Leveraging superior products and excellent customer service, the company has a great track record of increasing market share and is expected to continue the momentum.

3. Stock market tailwind

Although short-term volatility may affect the company's revenue negatively, the global stock market tends to go up in the long term. The historical average annual return was between 6% and 8%, indicating a significant tailwind for Hargreaves Lansdown which charges annual fees based on the market value of funds held by customers.

Analysts, on average, predict an 11.4% CAGR in EPS for the next 3-4 years (see below), while I think that any low-teens number is an appropriate estimate of the sustainable growth rate here.

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 8/28/2019.

Management

Chris Hill has been the CEO of Hargreaves Lansdown since 2017. Prior to that, he served, at the company, as the Deputy Chief Executive from October 2016 and the CFO from February 2016. Before joining Hargreaves Lansdown, Mr. Hill served as the CFO of IG Group Holdings PLC (OTCQX:IGGHY), the listed financial derivatives business.

Similar to the CEO, the board has a relatively short tenure (1.9 years on average). It currently consists of the non-executive chairman, the CEO, the CFO, and 6 independent directors.

The 42% insider ownership is a positive signal for minority shareholders in terms of alignment of interest, while the recent 12-month transactions among insiders are giving out a mixed picture (see below).

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 8/28/2019.

Source: Simply Wall St; data as of 8/28/2019.

Risk

The long-term risk profile of Hargreaves Lansdown is looking neutral in light of the following -

Client demographics

As indicated below, a sizeable and growing portion of the customer wealth base is at or in retirement. As a result, more withdrawals will inevitably follow, putting pressure on money flows. Meanwhile, more equity assets would convert into low-risk assets, such as cash, money market and bonds, impacting the stockbroking and fund businesses negatively but the cash-related business positively.

Source: Results 2019 Analyst Presentation.

The company fully recognizes the issue and has been actively working on attracting younger wealthy clients.

"The race to zero"

While the business model somewhat immunizes the company from the impact of the secular trend of moving to passive investing, increasing cost-consciousness among investors may pressure the margin. After all, there is no reason why platform providers cannot compete on platform fees and there is plenty of evidence that they do, as demonstrated by the industry-wide phenomenon of "race to zero."

Compared to some other countries like the US, investment costs are relatively high in the UK especially with respect to funds, implying potentiality for the fees to go down. Given the exit fees and process are not too prohibitive, clients are free to move to different platforms and save money if they want to.

To tackle this issue, Hargreaves Lansdown seems well-positioned via its cost advantage (due to the large scale), as well as further enhancements of its services and products.

Valuation

A 40x P/FCF, or a 2.5% free cash flow yield, is never exciting for any stock, including Hargreaves Lansdown. Per the chart below, the valuation is at the upper half of the range over the past few years, and it recently came down from its all-time high (i.e., 50x P/FCF) since the Woodford woes.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/28/2019.

A comparison of price multiples against their respective historical averages below indicates fair price on the shares at the current level.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 8/28/2019.

Even though the stock price came down a lot over the past couple of months, I would not see it as attractive. Investors may want to establish a small position here and accumulate more shares over time. Of course, those demanding a greater margin of safety could wait patiently for a more attractive entry point with a 3% or more FCF yield.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown is a wonderful business at an expensive price in my view. The business should be able to maintain its competitive edges and growth momentum in the UK market for the foreseeable future.

Given the 10-12% annual growth prospect, I would hesitate to make a sizeable bet at the moment. However, any change to the growth assumption, a significant price pullback, or an unexpectedly prolonged ultra-low-yield environment may change the conclusion here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRGLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.