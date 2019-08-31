Charles River Laboratories: A Well-Positioned Early-Stage CRO

Charles River has a positive business outlook, supported by the ongoing trend toward outsourcing in the pharma and biotechnology industry and strengthened capabilities boosted by acquisitions and partnerships.

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) is an early-stage contract research organization (CRO). Based on strong industry fundamentals, associated with the company's leading position as a full-service drug discovery and attractive multiples relative to its peers, I see Charles River as a solid investment option in the healthcare sector.

Background and Business Outlook

The discovery, development and launch of new drugs to the market is an expensive and time-consuming process and is subject to high regulatory scrutiny by government agencies around the world. Meanwhile, there is an ongoing trend toward new drugs to address rare diseases and unmet medical needs, areas where there is no significant previous research and consequently requires proportionately large R&D expenditures.

In light of this scenario, there has been a growing demand for CROs' outsourced specialized services, aiming to optimize the lead time and costs involved in the overall new drug release cycle, as illustrated below:

Source: Results Healthcare - M&A and Fundraising Advisor

Generally speaking, CROs provides outsourced services for the discovery, development and launch of new drugs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. Charles River, on the other hand, is focused on the early-stage activities, spanning from target discovery through preclinical development.

The drug discovery phase accounts for a significant 33% of the whole CRO market and represents the earliest stages of research in the life sciences, aimed at the identification, screening and selection of a lead molecule for future drug development.

Source: The Business Research Company

According to the company's estimates, the outsourced discovery market currently totals $5 billion. In order to grasp this large market opportunity, Charles River is expanding its solution coverage through several initiatives, such as the acquisitions of Brains On-Line and KWS Bio-Test in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and hence broaden its offerings in CNS and immuno-oncology discovery areas. Furthermore, the company has established an exclusive partnership with Distributed Bio to enhance large molecule discovery capabilities and a strategic alliance with Atomwise to leverage its artificial intelligence enabled drug design technology. These latest moves are part of a comprehensive strategy toward large and growing areas of drug research, like oncology, rare disease, cell and gene therapies.

Another market as big as discovery segment, totaling near $4 to 5 billion, is the safety assessment services, which involves a series of studies required by regulatory submission on a global basis, such as bioanalysis, safety pharmacology, toxicology and pathology services. The company has greatly strengthened its portfolio and expanded its footprint through the acquisitions of WIL research and MPI Research in 2016 and 2018, respectively. More recently, the acquisition of Citoxlab in February 2019 will add a broad suite of early-stage services and expand the company's small- and mid-sized biotechnology client base, which is its fastest-growing client segment.

In aggregate, both discovery and safety assessment services had a strong sales CAGR of 25% in the last 2 years. Recent results are also encouraging, with organic growth of 8.7% in Q2 2019 over the same period last year, driven by robust demand from biotech clients and increased pricing. Ongoing bookings and RFPs activity confirm the company's outlook for high single-digit organic revenue growth in the segment in 2019.

Charles River is also a global leader in breeding and distribution of research models, primary purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. With 45% market share and a global footprint, the company also provides services designed to support its customers in basic research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, such as breed and maintenance of genetically engineered modified models (GEMS) and in-sourcing solutions through providing staff and expertise to manage a vivarium at a client or Charles River's site. The most relevant drivers supporting revenue growth in this segment are the high growth of research models in China and the demand for services, such as the in-sourcing contract with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Sales growth in research models has been modest, with CAGR growth of 2.6% in the last 2 years and organic growth of 6.8% in Q2 2019 over the same period last year, which is consistent with the company's outlook for mid-single-digit organic growth for 2019.

The company also operates a manufacturing support segment, which provides in vitro methods for microbial quality control tests as well as specialized biologics tests. This area has experienced rapid expansion, with sales CAGR of 10% in the last 2 years and growth of 9.8% in Q2 2019 over the same period last year, in line with the company outlook for 2019. This growth was driven by its comprehensive solution for rapid quality control testing and a number of large-molecule drugs in the pipeline. Initiatives for future expansion include process improvements to enhance operating efficiency and capacity expansion in the U.S. and China.

In summary, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of positive trends in the industry and achieve top-line growth in the range of high single digit in 2019 and in the years ahead.

Risks to Consider

As the Trump administration announced in July a preliminary plan to allow U.S. citizens to import certain lower-cost drugs from Canada, there has been ample debate about the potential price pressure for drug makers and consequently for the whole drug development landscape, including CRO companies. On the other hand, at first glance, the impact on CROs may prove not so harmful, as a price pressure on the pharma sector can potentially stimulate further outsourcing in cost optimization efforts. Anyway, while there is still a long way to go until it become effective, this is a subject that will remain on the spotlight and should not be neglected.

On the financial side, Charles River has reported lower operating margins in Q2 2019, which was attributed to higher staffing costs and capacity investments, as the company has expanded its capacity to attend a higher business volume. As much as the increase of capacity should be viewed as a positive development from the top line standpoint, it will be important to see subsequent improvements in margins in coming quarters as benefits of operating leverage materialize and expansion costs have been already incurred in in the first half of the year.

The reliance on China for top-line growth is particularly concerning for the research models segment. While the strong expansion forecast is based on the growing demand in the region, it also assumes a gain of market share from the current 30% to 50% over time. It worth noting that Charles River's direct competitors in the region are Chinese companies. Therefore, given the unpredictable outcome of the current trade war between the U.S. and China, we cannot take it as granted, even if Chinese companies are not regarded as good as Charles River in terms of the models quality and delivery volume consistency.

Valuation

We can assess Charles River's valuation on a comparative basis with its peers, taking into account P/E multiples and the respective long-term earnings growth forecast by analysts. After plotting both metrics in a scatter chart and inserting a trendline (dotted line), we can look at those peers above the trendline as the ones exhibiting relatively higher earnings growth and lower P/E multiples and vice-versa.

After applying this analysis to the CRO companies, we can see that Charles River's current 9.5x P/E Forward multiple and long-term earnings growth forecast of 12.3% set the company as relatively undervalued compared to its peers.

Using as calculation method the liner regression formula represented by the trendline (y = 0,0028 x + 0,062), we can project a “fair” P/E Forward multiple of 21.8x to Charles River, which translates into a fair price of $143.90, corresponding to an upside of around 11.7% over the closing price of Aug. 27 ($128,80).

Source: Data from YCharts, summarized by the author

We can do a similar analysis using the EV/Invested Capital multiple and the related Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and likewise conclude that Charles River is undervalued compared its CRO peers, as it shows a relatively higher ROIC relative to its Enterprise Value/Invested Capital ratio.

After applying the same method, we reached an even higher upside of 19% using the linear regression formula (y = 0,0429x – 0,0484). Anyway, more important than the exact calculated upside is the consistency of the analysis that shows through different approaches that Charles River is currently underrated relative to other CRO stocks.

Source: Data from YCharts, summarized by the author

Takeaway

Charles River has a positive business outlook, supported by the ongoing trend toward outsourcing in the pharma and biotechnology industry. On top of that, the company has built strong capabilities through internal initiatives and a series of acquisitions and partnerships in large and growing areas of drug research, like oncology, rare disease, cell and gene therapies.

While the recent drop in income margins should prove to be temporary, the company is trading at a relative discount compared to other CRO stocks. Therefore, I believe that Charles River offers a favorable risk/reward ratio for investors looking for capital appreciation in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.