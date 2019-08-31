Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield

Altria Group’s (NYSE:MO) stock took a beating in the last twelve months. The stock plunged by over 22%, while the S&P 500 just fell by 0.53%. This happened despite similar results from the prior year, and dividend increases. This has resulted in Altria, a company with a solid track record, having a very attractive dividend yield of 7.43%. In a market environment with extremely low interest rates in both government and corporate bonds, this yield should look very appealing to investors. And while growth in the company’s main business should not be expected, the company has made some long-term investments with high potential.

Revenue, Income and Valuation

For the last 5 years, the company’s revenue has hovered around $25 billion. In 2018, 88% of the company’s revenue came from smokable products, 9% from smokeless products, and around 3% from wine and other sources.

While revenue has been fairly stable, income has not. Profit margins have experienced high volatility, ranging from 20% to 60%. It's clear that despite the volatility, margins have always been high. Considering these are mass produced items, it’s good to see high margins. For the last twelve months, income has been around $6.3 billion and profit margins of 25%.

Using Seeking Alpha’s tools, we can compare Altria’s valuation to the consumer staple sector. The company has a P/E (Fwd) of 10.83, while the sector median is at 20.5, almost double. This might indicate the company is undervalued, even when taking into account expected growth. On the other hand, Altria’s P/B is 5.84, while the consumer staple sector average is just 2.46. In terms of dividend yield, the average for the sector is 2.51% while Altria’s is almost three times that at over 7.4%.

Dividend

The most attractive aspect of Altria’s stock at the moment is its dividend yield, which hovers around 7.4%. The appeal is clear, especially when considering how low interest rates are in both government and corporate bonds. That’s why I consider that, at the moment, this stock might be great for investors looking for dividend income.

Since the Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) spinoff in 2008, Altria has consistently increased its dividend every single year. In fact, in the last 5 years, the company’s dividends have grown at a rate of 10.27% per year. In terms of relative yield, today’s yield is similar to the one 10 years ago after the spinoff.

Some investors might be skeptical of such a high yield, so let’s look at some of the numbers. In the last twelve months, Altria has generated $6,302 million in net income and paid $5,831 million in common and preferred dividends, resulting in a payout ratio of 92.5%. This might seem too high, leaving little room for maneuver in case of a downturn in sales. However, I’d rather look at the payout relative to operating cash flow. In that case, considering the company made $6,933 million in operating cash flow, the payout would be around 84.1%, and the difference between dividends and cash flow would be $1,102 million. This is a more accurate reflection of the ability of the company to continue paying dividends at this level, since you’re only taking into account present and not past expenditures.

For these reasons, I’m not overly concerned about the company’s future payments. Also, as I explain in the next section, I doubt the company has many attractive investment opportunities at the moment, so investors are better off receiving dividends than have the company hoard cash.

Future Outlook

It’s no secret that the tobacco business is not one with great long-term upside. Health concerns over the smoking of tobacco, and the introduction of products like e-cigarettes, have driven away consumers in the US. On top of that, the legalization of marihuana in some states, and the possibility of more states doing so, could result in less people taking on smoking tobacco.

For the short term (2019-2023), Statista expects the revenue of tobacco products in the US to grow at a CAGR of 0.7%, while the smoking tobacco segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2%. Although growth prospects are not great, it is still far from a dying segment.

Altria’s management is clearly aware of the limited growth potential in the tobacco industry, and for that reason they’ve made strategic investments in the last few years.

In 2016, SAB Miller, of which Altria had a 27% stake, merged with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Altria received a 9.6% ownership stake of the combined entity. They also bough 12 million shares in the open market, leaving their ownership at 10.2%. BUD, a drink and brewing company from Belgium, is the producer of brands such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, and had a revenue of $54.62 billion in 2018.

In 2018, a $12.8 billion investment was made in JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) in exchange for a 35% stake in the company. JUUL manufactures and sells e-vapor products globally, and grossed over $2 billion in 2018.

In 2018, the company also acquired ownership of 45% of Cronos Group Inc. (OTC:CRON) for $1.8 billion. The agreement included a four-year warrant to increase their stake to 55% by buying shares at C$19. Cronos is a global cannabinoid company from Canada.

It’s clear that management has diversified strategically. JUUL is a rapidly growing brand, with the potential to attract many smokers who wish to diminish their health risks by avoiding tobacco. The only downside to this deal is that Altria agreed to not compete in the e-vapor space, so their exposure to this segment depends entirely on JUUL.

Their investment in Cronos is, in my opinion, the riskiest one, since it’s at an earlier stage than the others. Nonetheless, I still think it’s necessary that the company get some exposure in this segment, and maybe getting in early could result in a great payoff. The stake purchase of AB InBev is a lot more secure, since the company has a great track record and does not directly compete with their own products.

Conclusion

Altria Group presents a great opportunity for investors looking to grab a high yielding stock in a global environment of ultra-low interest rates. The company’s yield of 7.4% is extremely attractive, and unless the company experiences a huge downturn in sales or a similarly negative event, it should be safe for some time. Tobacco smoking might not grow as much as before, but it’s far from dead. And with investments in brewery, e-vapor and cannabis companies, the company has enough long-term upside to warrant some consideration.

