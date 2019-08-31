Cincinnati Bell: Lack Of Near-Term Catalysts

Growth in the company’s fiber Internet business is still not enough to offset the decline in its legacy businesses.

Investment Thesis

Cincinnati Bell (CBB) saw significant growth in its top and bottom lines thanks to its acquisition of Hawaii Telecom in Q3 2018. However, the company continues to face near-term challenges. The growth in its fiber business is still not enough to offset the structural decline in its legacy businesses. In addition, free cash flow growth may be limited due to its higher capital investments to expand its fiber network in its service territory. Given the limited free cash flow generation, it may take a while before we see much improvement in its balance sheet. Given the lack of near-term catalysts, we think investors should wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

CBB saw its top and bottom lines grow significantly year over year in Q2 2019. The growth was primarily due to its acquisition of Hawaii Telecom in Q3 2018 last year. As can be seen from the charts below, its total revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased to $384 million and $103 million, respectively.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Despite growth driven by acquisition in its latest earnings result, we do not see any catalysts to drive CBB’s share price in the near-term for the following reasons:

Declining legacy business will continue

Although CBB added 45.7 thousand DSL subscribers and 187.6 voice subscribers to CBB’s Entertainment and Communications segment, this business is on a structural decline. The company did not provide Hawaii Telecom’s legacy subscribers in Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018 (as this business was just acquired). However, it did report that voice lines and DSL subscribers in Cincinnati declined by 13% and 10%, respectively. We believe its legacy business in Hawaii faces similar issue as this is an industry-wide structural decline. Looking forward to the future, Hawaii Telecom may lose more legacy subscribers as Hawaii Telecom’s legacy business represents nearly 60% of its revenue. This is much higher than Cincinnati’s 36%.

Growth in fiber subscribers may not be enough to offset decline in its legacy business in the near-term

We have limited information to analyze Hawaii Telecom’s business as the company did not provide Q2 2018’s data (CBB acquired Hawaii Telecom in Q3 2018). However, we do know that the company’s growth in its fiber business in Cincinnati is not enough to offset the decline in its legacy business. As can be seen from the table below, its total revenue in Cincinnati in Q2 2019 was $171.7 million. This was lower than last year’s $173.9 million.

Source: Q2 2019 10-Q

Investments in fiber optic network will continue

CBB believes that its future growth will come from its fiber Internet business. The company is expected to continue to invest in expanding its fiber network in its service territory in Cincinnati and Hawaii. As can be seen from the table below, CBB expects to invest $215-$235 million in capital expenditure in 2019 and majority of the investments will be in expanding its fiber network. This expenditure has resulted in a decline in its free cash flow. In fact, CBB’s free cash flow of $18 million in H1 2019 was a decline of $8 million from last year primarily due to higher capital intensity in its newly acquired Hawaii Telecom. Unfortunately, the investment in fiber network will continue as the company looks forward to expanding its network coverage.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Elevated balance sheet

CBB’s net debt has increased from $1.35 billion in Q2 2018 to $1.93 billion in Q2 2019 primarily due to the acquisition of Hawaii Telecom. As a result, its debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio has increased to 4.7x in Q2 2019 from 4.1x in Q2 2018. Given its limited free cash flow generation (only $18 million in H1 2019) and its high capital expenditure in the near term, we think it will be difficult for the company to significantly reduce its debts in 2019 and 2020. Fortunately, the company has no significant debt maturities until 2024. Therefore, the company still has the time to turn around its declining business.

Valuation Analysis

CBB is trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.09x. This is significantly below its peers which trade between 9x-10.5x. However, its valuation is slightly higher than its 5-year average of 5.63x. We believe CBB’s low valuation to its peers is due to its weak growth profile and higher capital intensity.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

CBB faces several risks:

Regulation risk is the largest uncertainty CBB faces. For example, the issue of Internet neutrality rules is one risk the company and other cable Internet providers may face. The company also faces competition from other cable broadband operators.

Investor Takeaway

CBB faces near-term headwinds. Its growth in its fiber optic network is still not enough to offset the decline in its legacy business. In addition, capital intensity is expected to remain high in the near-term. Therefore, we do not see any near-term catalysts to drive its share price much higher. Therefore, investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.