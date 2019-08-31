Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Investors get to recharge for a three-day weekend before coming back to a sizable slate of notable corporate events. Investor meetings and conferences scheduled for the week cover insurance, retail, tech and all things transportation. Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) are two of the more interesting earnings reports for the week, while expect some more volatility around GameStop (NYSE:GME) when it spills numbers. On the macro front, the August jobs report rolls in at the end of the week. Economists forecast 155K non-farm job adds for the month vs. 164K in July, although several estimates turned in at the end of the week landed on the lower side. Hurricane Dorian will be a major event in the U.S. at the beginning of the week, and could impact trading on insurers, reinsurers and energy players.

Notable earnings reports: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) on September 3; Slack Technologies (WORK), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) on September 4; Lululemon (LULU), DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and GameStop (GME) on September 5; Brady (NYSE:BRC) on September 6.

IPO watch: More crickets in the IPO market next week. The quiet period expiration expires on Immode (NASDAQ:INMD) on September 3, while IPO share lockups arrive on Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) on September 3 and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FHL) on September 4. The Asia IPO scene is just as inactive as the U.S. amid trade war concerns and Hong Kong protests, but one company wading into the IPO waters bravely is Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)-backed Megvii Technology. The AI services startup saw revenue triple to 949M yuan ($132M) during the first half of the year. Lenovo Group (OTCPK:LNVGY) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are also backers of Megvii.

Tariff update: The U.S. imposes new tariffs on $300B worth of Chinese imports on September 1, including clothing, televisions and jewelry. The new tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to impact consumers more than the prior rounds. Some goods have tariffs delayed until December 15.

Projected dividend changes: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to $0.94 from $0.92, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) to $0.80 from $0.70, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to $0.615 from $0.6025.

Gaming GameStop: The bets on GameStop (GME) keep rolling in ever since Michael Burry (the Big Short guy) went public with his big long position of 3M shares. Short interest still remains very high on the retailer, while options activity on the September 4 calls has skyrocketed. Meanwhile, analysts have been breaking down Burry's thesis, which is centered on Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) including disk drives in their next-gen gaming consoles, and the potential for GameStop to dig out of its hole. All those variables seem to portend a big swing next week in GME's share price.

Spotlight on Lululemon: Lululemon (LULU) strolls into the earnings confessional with shares up 51% YTD. Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects another beat and raise quarter out of Lululemon. The firm sees LULU generating Q2 same-store sales growth of 12.0% vs. LULU's guidance for a low-double digit rate. EPS of $0.91 is anticipated vs. $0.89 consensus. A strong full-year comparable sales guide is also expected as Lululemon banks on benefits from the direct-to-consumer business, category expansion and international growth. Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) have known to get a bump up or down on LULU earnings day.

M&A tidbits: Shareholders are due to vote on the Del Frisco Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) buyout by Catterton and Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) takeout by BidFair USA during the early part of the week. The deadline for the start of the tender offer for the VMware (NYSE:VMW)-Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) deal is September 6. Tab Food Investments (TFIG), the biggest worldwide franchisee of Burger King, is expected to land bids for a minority stake in the business in China and Turkey. In the tobacco space, look for more discussion on the likelihood and implications of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and Altria (NYSE:MO) combining to form a tobacco powerhouse.

Drug data: Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) is expected to release data on AKCEA-TTR-Lrx and Tegsedi at the European ATTR Amyloidosis Alliance Meeting in Berlin. Companies due to release data at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Annual Symposium in Rotterdam include Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX), Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE).

eSports: Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director J. Moses is the keynote speaker at the Casino eSport Conference in Las Vegas on September 4-5. Topics include exploring the integration of sports betting and eSports wagering as well as the future of eSports within the gaming industry.

U.S. Auto Sales: TrueCar forecasts auto sales will rise 4.2% in August to 1,602,276 units. The comparison this year includes the entirety of the Labor Day weekend versus last year when only the Friday of the three-day weekend was included. Average transaction price is expected to rise by 2.1% during the month, led by higher prices at Fiat and GM. Incentives as a percentage of average transaction price are expected to be 11.2%. "Despite heavy chatter and speculation about the trade war and the future of the economy that's stoking uncertainty, the fundamentals including employment and wages are performing well and having a positive impact on auto sales," notes TrueCar Chief Economist Oliver Strauss. Volume forecast by manufacturer - General Motors (NYSE:GM) +13.4% to 280,567 units, Toyota (NYSE:TM) +0.5% to 232,440 units, Ford (NYSE:F) -7.2% to 209,586 units, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) +4.1% to 209,155 units, Honda (NYSE:HMC) +8.0% to 165,617 units, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) +2.1% to 118,990 units, Subaru () +7.7% to 71,558 units, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) +10.9% to 66,180 units, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) +0.6% to 60,019 units, Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +6.5% tp 59,489 units, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) +16.8% to 33,570 units, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) +11.1% to 17,883 units, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +12.5% to 11,670 units.

More auto: It's a fairly busy week for the auto sector. Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) will unveil its first-ever fully electric car in a milestone event for the German automaker. The introduction of the all-electric Taycan and the price points will be closely monitored across the industry. Tesla (TSLA) investors will be watching for reports on port action from Zeebrugge, Belgium with the company's Q3 Europe deliveries pace in the spotlight. Meanwhile back in Detroit, the United Automobile Workers Union is pressing members to vote Yes on a strike authorization. The current 4-year UAW contract with General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) is set to expire on September 14.

Macau: Macau gross gaming revenue numbers for August are due out this weekend. Analysts expect a GGR drop of between 1% and 4% amid some disruption from the Hong Kong protests and challenges in the VIP segment. Watch for volatility swings on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) early next week.

Transports on display: The Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference runs out of Boston on September 4-5. Companies due to make presentations or participate in panels include J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), (NASDAQ:ULH), USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), (NASDAQ:ATSG), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL). Airline traffic reports will also start to pour in next week and potentially be accompanied by some Q3 guidance updates.

Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference: A lot of heavyweights from the retail industry will be at the Goldman event in New York City on September 4-5, including Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). The list of presenters also includes BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), Carter's (NYSE:CRI), Macy's (NYSE:M), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), Hudson Group (NYSE:HUD), Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND), Valvoline (VVV), Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).

KBW Insurance Conference: Keefe Bruyette & Woods hosts a large number of insurance companies for an event planned for New York City on September 4-5. Presenters include AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE), Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT), National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG), HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), American International Group (NYSE:AIG), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL), Hanover Financial Group (NYSE:THG) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR).

Business updates: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Buckle (NYSE:BKE) are due to give their monthly sales reports on September 5. Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) will hold an investor conference call on September 5 to discuss its go-forward business strategy and update full year 2019 guidance. Shares of Craft Brew fell after Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) opted not to take an option to acquire the beer company.

Analyst/investor day events: Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has an investor meeting scheduled for September 4. There are also meetings scheduled for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) on September 5. Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) will hold an Investor Open House on September 6 and OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) has an Investor Day event scheduled for the same day.

Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference: Presenting companies at the event in Boston include Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), Coty (NYSE:COTY), Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL), Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Avon products (NYSE:AVP), B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), Flower Foods (NYSE:FLO), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), McCormick (NYSE:MKC), Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Beyond Meat(NASDAQ:BYND), Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON), Walmart (WMT), Beyond Meat (BYND), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Barron's mentions: The quest of scientists to make a drug out of messenger ribonucleic acid is profiled in detail this week. Biotechs involved in mRNA research include Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). A bet on Moderna is said to be a wager that one of its more than a dozen mRNA programs will pan out in a big way, while Translate is narrowly focused on the most challenging application of mRNA. Old tech players like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) are called the new consumer staples due to their lower share counts after buybacks, attractive earnings multiples and loads of cash. Beyond Meat's (BYND) test of plant-based fried chicken at a KFC in Atlanta shows there's a market for alternative chicken, although investors may be ahead of themselves. Despite Beyond Meat's product expansion, the publication says it continues to worry about new competition, lofty valuation and stock volatility.

