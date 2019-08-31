Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Opioid settlements

An Oklahoma district court on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to pay $572M over its role in the state's opioid epidemic following earlier settlements by Purdue Pharma and Teva (TEVA) for $270M and $85M, respectively. Moody's maintained its AAA rating on J&J following the news, but revised its outlook to negative to reflect potential financial exposure to opioid-related litigation. Reports later in the week suggested that Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, offered to resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company for $10B-$12B.

Mega Tobacco

Ex-partners Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) are considering getting back together in a deal that would reshape the global tobacco market. It would also form an even bigger competitor as companies vie for supremacy in the next generation of vaping and smokeless products. Wall Street is split on the merger, with investors skeptical over the regulatory scrutiny it would face as Philip Morris would likely have to take an ownership stake of 58% in the new company once the deal is finalized.

Go deeper: Valuation metrics of Altria.

Ultra-long bonds

The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield surged almost 8 basis points to 2.048% late Wednesday on news that the Treasury Department was assessing market demand for 50-year or 100-year bonds. Issuing the long-term debt would limit the cost to taxpayers of plugging the almost $1T annual budget deficit and could provide returns to pension funds despite falling yields. "If the conditions are right, then I would anticipate we'll take advantage of long-term borrowing," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Bloomberg.

Tesla insurance

Model X, Model 3 and Model S owners in California now have the option of taking out auto insurance through Tesla (TSLA), an alternative the company declared will "expand to additional U.S. states in the future." Although it did not provide specific costs, Tesla said its offering may be as much as 30% less than other insurance plans. Warren Buffett has criticized the venture, and predicted that the EV maker will struggle as it heads into auto insurance, a field in which Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) thrives.

Go deeper: Michael Murphy discusses the Tesla bulls and bears.

Trade optimism resurfaces

A pre-Labor Day rally for U.S. equities was boosted by renewed sentiment surrounding U.S.-China trade relations despite fresh American tariffs. Beijing indicated it wouldn't immediately retaliate against the latest increases set for Sept. 1 and said it's willing to resolve the trade war with a "calm attitude." President Trump further revealed that some trade discussions had taken place on Thursday, with more scheduled over the coming weeks and possible face-to-face talks in September.

No-deal Brexit more likely

Sterling slumped 1.1% on Wednesday as Boris Johnson asked the Queen to suspend parliament after MPs return from their summer recess in September. The highly controversial move, known as "proroguing," is an attempt by the government to force through Brexit with or without a deal by Oct. 31. Scottish Judge Raymond Doherty later refused to block Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament, dealing a blow to lawmakers who argued that there isn't enough time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

New coalition in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave a mandate to form a new government as the opposition Democratic Party set aside its differences with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to form a coalition. In an early, basic draft of a coalition policy platform, the two sides would ask the EU for flexibility on the 2020 budget deficit to "reinforce social cohesion" in the country. It caps an extraordinary three weeks that could mark a turning point in Italy's frayed relations with the EU.

Go deeper: Holdings of iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI).

S&P calls 'default' in Argentina

Argentina's decision to "unilaterally" extend maturities on its short-term debt constitutes a "default," according to Standard & Poor's, which slashed the country's long-term foreign and local currency issue ratings to CCC - "vulnerable to nonpayment." The downgrade came after Argentina said it would delay $7B of payments on short-term local debt due this year and seek a "voluntary reprofiling" of $50B of longer-term debt, as well as postponement on the repayment of $44B of loans from the IMF.

Go deeper: ETF Global comments on deteriorating situation of Argentinian ETFs.

Methane and ethanol

A sweeping proposal from the Trump administration would erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas industry, marking the latest attempt to further boost record crude and natural gas production by easing regulations. Some companies have asked for the rollback, while others have warned it could undermine the argument that natural gas is a cleaner fuel. In other energy news, ethanol producers traded mostly higher on Thursday after President Trump said he was planning a "giant package" that would please U.S. farmers angry that many more oil refiners have been granted waivers from using E-15 fuel.

Go deeper: See related tickers PEIX, REGI, GPRE and ADM.

Dorian disaster

Hurricane Dorian is strengthening and is forecast to hit Florida as a Category 4 storm during the busy Labor Day weekend, becoming the first major hurricane to hit the area in 15 years. American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest (LUV) are allowing travelers to change their Florida flights without fees ahead of the storm, potentially weighing on the carriers which have weathered a difficult summer. Some of the nation's largest investor-owned hospitals are also gathering supplies in preparation, including Tenet Healthcare (THC), HCA Healthcare (HCA) and Universal Health Services (UHS). There's additional concern for insurers and orange juice farmers, while the oil industry watches if the storm will pass into the Gulf of Mexico.