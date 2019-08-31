Main Street Capital: Not Heading For The Exit, But Greater Caution May Be Prudent

Main Street Capital (MAIN) has continued to perform well since the time of my previous article in April. This continued strong performance came about despite key events such as a rate cut, which may affect BDCs' earnings. I still hold the view that the overall quality of MAIN continues to justify the premium, although it may be prudent at this time to revisit my prior conclusion that “it remains suitable to slowly add to my position”.

This article will briefly explore the reasons for this change of opinion and comment on certain key items for investors to monitor going forward.

The Economy, Trade Wars and Declining Rates

Economists and market strategists increasingly warn that the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China significantly increases the risk of a US recession. Chetan Ahya, chief economist at Morgan Stanley, recently opined that -

"[c]ontinued trade tensions, combined with reactive monetary and fiscal policy, mean that the risk of non-linear tightening in financial conditions, triggering a global recession, is high and rising."

These concerns over recession risks are certainly not new to investors. However, in light thereof that a recession usually has an even greater impact on cyclical businesses such as BDCs, investors may be well served to exercise caution in significantly adding to such positions in the months ahead. The trade tensions between the US and China have already resulted in some significant market swings and some commentators have expressed the view that markets are likely to face heightened volatility in the weeks ahead.

The Fed has also indicated a willingness to use further rate cuts in the months ahead. With declining interest rates often being a negative for BDCs' NII (Net Investment Income), many may ask why several BDCs continued to perform well after the rate cut? Although there could be several reasons for this, one market commentator has noted that -

"The resilience of BDCs against lower rates may be due to the fact that, unlike banks, BDCs’ results are not solely tied to net interest. BDCs generate a significant portion of their returns from realizations of portfolio investments. This puts them in a position to capture the rise in company valuations driven by market expectations for a sustained low interest rate environment."

It is also possible that many investors saw that a relatively small decline in rates would not have a severe impact on NII and that the benefit to BDC borrowers may outweigh this decline. This would be the case particularly if a small decline in rates has a positive impact on the economy overall which translates into reduced credit risk. This is nevertheless an area that BDC investors should monitor closely going ahead.

MAIN Fundamentals Remains Strong

The overall financial position of MAIN remains strong. Its Debt to Equity ratio has consistently been the lowest of the higher quality BDCs depicted in the peer comparison chart below. The level of non-accruals at MAIN additionally remains relatively low with approximately 1.5% of the total investment portfolio at fair value currently on non-accrual status. This is after MAIN added two investments to its list of non-accruals in the 2nd quarter.

(Source: BDC Universe)

The credit metrics of the underlying borrowers in MAIN’s portfolio also do not give rise to any concern at this point in time. The median total EBITDA to senior interest ratio in MAIN’s lower middle market portfolio was at 2.7:1. These figures remain relatively conservative and further speak to the BDC's prudent lending practices.

The Dividend and its Sustainability

MAIN currently offers a dividend yield of around 5.63%. This ordinary dividend is then enhanced by the BDC's supplemental dividend, which management expects to be around 24c to be paid in December. It is perhaps worth noting that management continues to work towards incorporating the supplemental dividend into the ordinary dividend. The supplemental dividend will therefore gradually decline going forward whilst the ordinary dividend should increase in its stead. This will eventually make it easier for investors to compare MAIN's dividend yield to that of its other BDC peers.

(Source: BDC Universe)

MAIN has a 1-year average NII coverage ratio of around 108.53%. Although its 1-year average NII coverage ratio has declined somewhat from the time of my previous article, the coverage ratio remains high and does not give rise to concern. As management noted in its most recent earnings call, the BDC has “generated distributable net investment income or DNII per share in excess of our regular monthly dividends, exceeding our regular monthly dividends by approximately 12%”.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Valuation and Conclusion

MAIN is now trading at an 80% premium to NAV, which is the highest of the BDCs in the chart below. Although I continue to hold the view that MAIN's significant premium to NAV relative to that of its peers is justified by its overall quality, I am increasingly concerned that MAIN is starting to look overvalued. Its current premium to NAV is well above its 3-year average price to NAV of just below 1.65.

(Source: BDC Universe)

Notwithstanding the concerns highlighted above, I have no intention of exiting my position in MAIN. With the higher valuation and a significant degree of market uncertainty, I am, however, hesitant to add any further to my position at this point in time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.