Fitbit: The Singapore Deal Changes Everything

New premium services are in the right direction, that will solidify the company's position in the health and fitness subscription space.

The Singapore deal changes everything, because it might be something that will be imitated by many other jurisdictions around the world.

Nevertheless, the business is solid, even if the company has made mistakes.

Fitbit has been performing poorly for several years now, and the stock has been plagued by extreme bearishness.

On the face of it, Fitbit (FIT) did not have such a horrible quarter. Revenue for Q2'19 increased 4.7% Y/Y ($301.44M), beating by about $2M, and adjusted EPS came in at a loss of $0.14, beating by $0.04.

However, the stock plunged on lower revenue guidance by about $95M for the year (from $1.55B to $1.45B) on the back of lower Versa Light sales. In fact, smartwatch revenue decreased 27% Y/Y. But there were a lot of positives for the quarter.

Overall devices sold increased 31% Y/Y, even as ASP (average selling price) decreased by 19%. While on the face of it this is negative, ASP only fell because of lower smartwatch sales, but the company's other products did great.

Something else that was a positive is that the company had double-digit revenue growth outside of the U.S. As such, international revenue which represented 42% of total revenue grew 14% ($133M); EMEA revenue grew 33% ($88M); Americas excluding U.S. revenue grew 21% ($19M), with only APAC revenue declining by 26% to $26M. Revenue in the U.S. totaled $181, up by 1% Y/Y.

One of the negatives with Fitbit is that its revenue has been too confined to the U.S. all these years. I am glad to see international revenue finally growing, because international revenue, longer term, will be a much larger percentage of overall revenue than the U.S.

As for the revenue winners, as usual new products (Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, Fitbit Ace 2 and Fitbit Versa Lite Edition) represented 68% of revenue.

While it is true that Fitbit has to keep reinventing itself with new devices, please keep in mind that health trackers and wearables of all kind are not going away anytime soon. In addition, they get lost, stolen, break, or users simply want to upgrade. So while Fitbit has to come up with new products every year, so do the companies which produce smartphones. It's the same logic.

Why the Singapore deal changes everything

To begin with, the deal could potentially bring Fitbit about $85M in yearly revenue over the next several years (about 1M users); however, that is the least of it. Investors need to understand that the added value of this deal goes beyond revenue metrics.

The company has had a very difficult time trying to penetrate the market in APAC countries, as evidenced by the 26% decline in Y/Y revenue. So for starers, it will increase APAC revenue by leaps and bounds long term.

The second important point is that Singapore attracts about 17.4 million tourists a year (3X its population), mostly from surrounding Asian countries. While it is true that people in Asia use less expensive wearable alternatives such as Xiaomi at half the price, when all these people start seeing Fitbit products in everyone's hand in Singapore, they will start asking the purpose of these bracelets, and inquire about the brand.

Please note that while many people in higher income nations such as the U.S. know Fitbit, most people in Asia - and in many countries around the world for that matter - have never heard of the company.

So long term, besides the financial implications that the Singapore deal might bring to Fitbit, it will also bring free advertising to over 1 billion people in the area who never heard of the company.

Also, when a company does a deal like this, with a Sovereign State, it raises eyebrows. I am sure that as I write these words, the Health Ministry in Singapore is busy answering questions from their respective colleagues all over the world such as: long-term cost benefit estimates, details of the deal, and many other questions.

In addition, the data will serve as a resource that provides detailed population insights to inform Singapore public health officials. If you want my opinion, you have just witnessed the future.

So I expect Fitbit to repeat this deal with other Sovereign States in the future. I don't know if it will be with a country like Indonesia with 100M people, or Brunei, but in my opinion, health officials from many different countries are analyzing this deal very carefully at the moment.

So in addition to long-term revenue, and free advertising in Asia, I think there is a good chance Fitbit will do a similar deal with other countries (and or health organizations worldwide).

Finally, one of the reasons Apple (AAPL) cannot compete in a deal like this, is because Apple wouldn't give its Apple Watch for free. The cost of the watch is just too high to make up in a service costing so little. So while Apple does have the edge when it comes to smartwatches, it could not provide a packaged health solution such as the deal Singapore signed with Fitbit.

Fitbit's new philosophy is on the right track

When Fitbit became public, it was all about making wearable products the same way Apple makes smartphones. In other words, it was about making money from hardware.

Today, Fitbit's strategy is for its products to be a means to an end, meaning to get people in services. The company has reiterated this for some time now, but it is only now coming to fruition.

As such, the company just a few days ago announced Fitbit Premium. The company's new premium service will offer a tailored approach for users, such as guided workouts and information tailored to the individual's health. Plus, because of the much longer battery life of the company's smartwatches vs. Apple's smartwatch (5-4 days ++), Fitbit can analyze the way you sleep. I think this will be one of the big reasons to buy the service, besides everything else that is offered.

Another difference between Fitbit products and Apple, is that Apple provides users with a wealth of information, but does not provide guidance. Fitbit's platform, on the other hand, tells you what to do, or how to improve upon the information gathered. And if you think about it, that's really the way to go.

According to the company, 14M Americans subscribe to a variety of fitness apps, spending on average of $174 per year. So the company wants to become a one-stop-shop for all those users, providing everything in one service for a much lower price. I think the strategy is spot-on and will change the company's finances by a lot very soon.

The company has to overcome financial issues

Please note that while I think the Singapore deal is a game-changer for the company, the truth is that the company has many hurdles to overcome.

For starters, it has to become profitable and stop burning cash. The company's full-year 2019 guidance calls for a non-GAAP loss between the range of $0.38 and 0.31, which is not good. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to be negative to the tune of $85-60M. In addition, stock-based compensation of around $80M for the year eats little by little into shareholder profits.

On the bright side, the company's balance sheet is still intact, with current assets of $1B, almost double current liabilities of $552M, and with total liabilities of about $650M.

In fact, cash, equivalents and marketable securities total about $565M, so we are not talking about a catastrophic balance sheet. In fact, with the current market cap at about $780M, a lot of what has happened is already priced in the stock.

Furthermore, with so many catalysts at the moment, I think guidance will be upgraded to the upside in the very near future.

Bottom line

I think the Singapore deal will benefit the company in more ways than one. I also think more deals of this kind will follow.

In addition to badly needed revenue from Asia, this deal will give a lot of exposure to the consumers of Asia, who have never heard of the company.

I also love the company's transformation into a health and fitness company, from a wearables company of several years ago. The company's devices from now on are a mean for consumers to subscribe to services, which will transform the company completely.

The company's Fitbit premium service is also in the right direction. The only question is if the company can market it correctly and execute. Otherwise the strategy is very sound.

Finally, while all the above mentioned are nice and could potentially drive FIT's shares to much higher levels, the company has to become profitable. Hopefully, over the next several quarters, it will happen.

In the meantime, I think the market will give the benefit of the doubt to the company and drive up shares from current levels. Not only because the company's strategy is sound, but because shares at current levels are trading at very compelling levels. Please do not forget they are down 90% from the IPO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.