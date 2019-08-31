Natural Gas: Hurricane Dorian's Potential Demand Destruction Brings Near-Term Downside Risk

EIA's inventory build of 60 Bcf did not have an impact on the market this week despite coming in on the higher end of the trade range.

Investment Thesis

Hurricane Dorian's potential slashing of demand supports downside risk in the near term. However, hotter weather trends projected mid month and seasonality supports upside potential to prices in the longer term.

After a week of short-covering, the natural gas rally pauses as prices settled lower on Friday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

On Friday, natural gas took a breather from the recent rally. The new front-month October natural gas futures contract settling lower up 0.70%, or 1.1 cents ($0.011), to $2.285, the November contract lower 1.8 cents ($0.018) to $2.324, and the December contract down 2.7 cent ($0.027) to $2.485. On Thursday, the front-month October natural gas futures contract settled higher up 2.93%, or 7.4 cents ($0.074), to $2.296, the November contract higher 6.8 cents ($0.068) to $2.342, and the December contract up 6 cent ($0.060) to $2.512. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month September contract over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 2.53% to $19.84. On Friday, UNG finished lower 0.35% to $19.76.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher on Thursday by 7.19% and 4.40% at $14.90 and $13.04, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 7.71% and 4.42% at $144.90 and $30.06, respectively.

On Friday, UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 1.27% and 1.38% at $14.71 and $12.86, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 0.99% and 1.38% at $146.34 and $30.48, respectively. Figure 2 below is a graph depicting the natural gas contract prices over the next 7 months.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

A week dominated by short-covering drives the market higher as prices ran up to September's expiry

The recent rally in the natural gas market was largely due to short-covering as speculative traders notched a record number of short positions earlier in the month. Variables that could have triggered the short-cover rally includes a tighter supply/demand balance this week with liquified natural gas (LNG) posting new highs and production slipping a bit, and a strong cash market for much of the week (especially early). The move up psychologically could also have attracted a few more buyers on the technical side.

LNG feed gas demand ramping up as Cheniere Energy gets OK'd for additional operations and the Mexican utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) reaches new contract terms with three pipeline companies

We saw Freeport LNG recover on Wednesday, after experiencing a minor dip in gas deliveries earlier in the week. Additionally, federal regulators on Wednesday gave the green light for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) to begin commercial operations from the second production unit at its Corpus Christi export terminal. According to Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH), LNG feed gas hit a new record high of 6.9 Bcf/d on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast Express is expected to go full capacity by the third week of September. Finally, Mexican utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has reached new contract terms with three pipeline companies. Among the pipelines in the agreement is the 2.6 Bcf/d Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipe, a crucial outlet for Texas natural gas and fundamental to reliable gas service in the southeast of Mexico. The $2.5 billion marine pipeline owned by Infraestructura Energética Nova (IEnova) and TC Energy Corp. have resolved their disputes and is ready to enter service (which could begin flowing gas very soon).

Thursday's EIA report on the higher end of the trading range, but non-effective in dictating market movements

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory build of 60 BCF for the week ending August 23. This fell on the higher end of the trading range of 45 BCF to 61 BCF, and higher than consensus estimates of 57 BCF. The build of 60 BCF for the week ending August 23 is compared to the 66 BCF build from a year ago and the five-year average build of 57 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 2,857 BCF vs. 2,494 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 2,957 BCF. That's 363 BCF higher than last year, but 100 BCF less than the five-year average. Figures 3 and 4 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of August 19-23.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

Baker Hughes reports another big drop in U.S. rig count

Baker Hughes in its latest weekly report indicated a second consecutive week of big drops in U.S. rig counts, though gas rigs held steady. The report showed that total active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell another 12 to 904. This week's entire loss were from oil rigs shedding 12 to 742 after dropping 16 the previous week. Gas rigs held steady at 162.

Hurricane Dorian forecast to grow into a dangerous category 4 storm; may be the strongest hurricane to hit Florida's east coast since 1992's Andrew

As we kick off this Labor Day weekend, the main weather story will center around Hurricane Dorian and its track/eventual impacts on Florida. Dorian has already intensified into a major category 3 hurricane with max sustained winds of 115 mph and a centralized minimum pressure of 970 mb. As of the latest advisory, Dorian was located about 445 miles east of the Northwestern Bahamas and about 625 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL moving northwest at 10 mph. Dorian is progged/forecast to move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today and tomorrow, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and be near the Florida peninsula late Monday. A Hurricane Watch has been hoisted for the Northwestern Bahamas. Figure 5 below is a map depicting the projected path of Hurricane Dorian. Hurricane Dorian is forecast to move through the Bahamas this weekend and strengthen into a dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida's East Coast.

Source: NOAA/NHC

Dorian is expected to make a gradual turn more towards the west-northwest on Saturday, and then westward on Sunday as a mid-upper ridge build/expands over the southwestern Atlantic. While forecast models generally show this scenario in a broad sense, there are substantial timing differences among the guidance. The source of this uncertainty can be attributed to challenges in forecasting the strength and orientation of the mid-level ridge over the southeastern U.S. in a few days, along with exactly where and how large Dorian is by then. Figure 6 below are spaghetti plots of Dorian's possible paths from the American (left) and the European (right) models.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of model trends, there's been a trend toward a slower, more westward track beyond 36 hours, which can be seen most strongly in the GFS-based guidance. Additionally, the track forecast has also shifted southward beyond 36 hours. It will be interesting to see if this southward trend in the models continues after additional dropsonde data have been collected by the G-IV mission team (Hurricane Hunters) and incorporated into future model runs. When it comes down to tropical cyclones (e.g. hurricanes), it's worth noting for people not to focus on the exact forecast track, as forecast errors days 4 and 5 out are typically on the order of around 155 and 205 miles, respectively.

The presence of mid to upper level dry air on the south side of Dorian has stymied the hurricane's development, hence slow strengthening over the past day. However, as Dorian turns more west-northwestward, wind shear should drop some due to it moving on the northeast side of an upper level low near the Florida Straits, and the winds aloft will no longer be pointed toward the core, which will help decrease dry air entrainment. All these changes should promote intensification while Dorian moves over warm (29C) waters east of Florida. That said, Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous category 4 hurricane late this weekend/early next week as it nears the east coast of Florida. The top three dangers/hazards that Dorian would bring to the Northwestern Bahamas and eventually the east coast of Florida are 1) life-threatening storm surge, 2) devastating hurricane force winds, and 3) heavy rainfall. Figure 7 below is a map of the projected track, intensity, and timing of Hurricane Dorian.

Source: NOAA

From an energy/natural gas trading standpoint, impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be seen as more of a bearish variable than a bullish variable due to the likely loss of demand from cloud coverage and power outages weighing more heavily than any loss of production. Upon making landfall, Dorian will undergo weakening and is forecast to track northward towards Georgia as opposed to tracking west towards the Gulf of Mexico. Figure 8 below is a GeoColor satellite screenshot of Hurricane Dorian with lightning super imposed on top.

Source: NOAA

Figure 9 below is a infrared satellite image of Hurricane Dorian with the track and intensity superimposed on top.

Source: CIMSS

Weather pattern elsewhere mostly tranquil; Hot out West, warm across the south, and variable with some warming across the north-central and northeastern U.S. over the next 10 days; temperatures expected to turn warmer/hotter mid-month amid a potential pattern change across the central and eastern U.S.

Elsewhere nationally, we still have a mid-upper level ridge in place over the southern Plains through the West and upper level troughing rotating around the Hudson/James Bay area of central and eastern Canada. The ridge in place across the southern and western U.S. will generate warmer/hotter than normal temperatures with the heat mostly confined to the West U.S. Mean upper level troughing/low with additional mid-upper level vortices/shortwaves rotating around it near the Hudson/James Bay area is generating cooler than normal temperatures across central/eastern Canada. Given that the north-central U.S. to the Northeast U.S. is in close proximity to this upper level feature, occasionally cold frontal boundaries will push southward bringing cooler than normal temperatures and dry/comfortable weather to these regions as well.

Ultimately, we will see a variable weather situation setup across the central and eastern U.S. (especially the northern parts) over the next 10 days with upper level vortices rotating around the Hudson Bay and the jet stream becoming semi-zonal. This will allow for bouts of both warm and cool temperatures (beginning this weekend) to move across the central and eastern U.S. The net effect will result in warmer than normal temperatures across much of the country outside of the very northern tier sections from the northern Plains to the Northeast U.S. (normal to cooler than normal temperatures). Figure 10 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (September 4-9) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

A notable weather pattern change could be in the offing mid month or in the 11-16 day time period. That's when we could potentially see the West U.S. turn cooler amid upper level troughing developing, while the central/eastern U.S. turns warmer with upper level ridging developing. This would ultimately lend to a cool West U.S. vs. a warm Central and Eastern U.S. scenario. Figure 11 below is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting the 12-13 day (September 11-12) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 12 below is a map from the 0z GEFS depicting the 12-13 day (September 11-12) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Overall, the weather pattern has trended warmer compared to previous days particularly across the central and eastern U.S.

Final Trading Thoughts

Observing this week's market's activity combined with hotter forecast trends, seasonality, and a tighter market (supply/demand balance), suggest that upside potential is outweighing downside risk. Hurricane Dorian is bearish variable that could support prices lower. That said, prices could move lower near term before going higher again.

Expect a price range between $2.15-2.35 over the next week for the front-month October futures contract. UNG will trade between $17.50 and $21.50.

Figure 13 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 13: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 14 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 14: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 15 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 15: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

