Well Done Williams-Sonoma

It's retail earnings season. In general, this means that I get to review a lot of companies I started discussing more than 2 years ago when retail started to peak, putting tremendous pressure on most companies. The good thing is that there are a few winners on the market. One of them is Williams-Sonoma (WSM) which I called 'one of the good ones' in my previous article. The company just revealed its Q2 earnings which confirmed everything I had hoped for. Sales are accelerating, margins are healthy and guidance has been upgraded. All things considered, if you want furniture retail, this might be the one to add to your portfolio.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Key Indicators Are Improving

Sales, margins, and operating income are all the indicators I care most about when analyzing retail. Since 2015 when retail companies started to get hit by higher inflation and increased competition, they failed to grow their bottom line. Retailers across the board started to come up with innovative ideas to push up margins to protect the bottom line from a disaster in case sales were starting to slow. Williams-Sonoma is a company that has managed these factors quite well. The company started by being able to largely offset falling margins by further growing sales. Thanks to strong measures, the company is now increasing margins, resulting in a significant bottom line recovery.

The company achieved its 6th consecutive quarter of double-digit (adjusted) EPS growth. In this case, adjusted EPS rose by 13% to $0.87 which is $0.04 above expectations.

Source: Estimize

The bottom line was not only supported by cost cutting or other minimalistic measures, but by very strong top line growth. Total sales came in at $1.37 billion which is $60 million above expectations and 7.5% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. Not only is sales growth not slowing down, we are even at higher levels compared to 2016 when the housing market was stronger.

Now, let's take a look at the table below. Comparable store sales were up 6.5%. That's an impressive number, but it gets even better considered that this is on top of 4.6% growth in Q2 of 2018.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Q2/2019 Earnings Release

The main driver of growth in the second quarter was the West Elm brand. This brand saw 17.5% comps growth on top of 9.5% growth in the prior-year quarter. West Elm is hyper focused on delivering industry-leading design, values and quality of everyday products. New product introductions and line extensions with differentiated design and value drove product performance in the second quarter with growth in both higher and lower cost categories.

The larger Pottery Barn brand had a good quarter as well with 4.2% comps growth and total sales reaching $525 million. Growth was provided by furniture with strength in the propriety, upholstery business. The in-home design teams and the service culture across the company's stores continue to be a driver of top-selling products and high customer satisfaction.

Going forward, the company remains very committed to further support Pottery Barn growth. Further diversification of the product portfolio and more aesthetics and scale on top of the launch of a new business of Pottery Barn are expected to provide a better brand recognition.

Williams-Sonoma comps were down 1.1% after already underperforming with only 1.6% growth in Q2 of 2018. However, it makes sense to dig a bit deeper as this brand is not as weak as it seems. Full-price and new introductions were strong but offset by a higher clearance sales volume pushing comps growth into negative territory. Adding to that, sales of Williams-Sonoma branded cookware and bakeware as well as Williams-Sonoma home business continue to build momentum.

Moving over to margins, the company saw a gross margin decline from 36.4% to 35.3%. Normally, this is where the pain starts. In this case, however, things are less bad. The lower gross margin was caused by a larger mix of furniture sales, the incremental impact of the implementing of List 3 tariffs and the growing number of sales coming from franchise.

The good news is that operating leverage allowed the company to boost operating income. The operating margin improved from 5.8% to 6.3% as higher labor and digital advertising as well as credit card fees were unable to offset strong gross profit growth.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Q2/2019 Earnings Release

In addition to everything mentioned so far, the company will continue to execute its transition plan which includes delivering innovation and relevancy to customers along with the expansion of propriety private label business. Management will also reduce promotional activity and rationalize SKUs to improve margins with further opportunities to increase digital business.

Before I move over to guidance, let's look at the bigger picture (all data on LTM basis). Sales is continuing its impressive run as momentum is building. In this case, we also see that margins are slightly improving which is boosting operating income and bottom line growth. This is exactly what you want to see as falling margins and slow/negative sales growth is exactly what is pressuring weak retail stocks.

On top of everything mentioned so far, management has raised full-year guidance. The first-half performance and ongoing measures as discussed in this article are likely going to boost total sales to at least $5.74 billion this year which is $60 million more than previously expected. Comps growth is expected to be in the 3%-6% range compared to the previous range of 2%-5%. EPS expectations have also been raised by $0.05 to the $4.60-$4.80 range.

With regard to the stock price, there is a huge resistance at $70 which has been a tough nut to crack. This stock, which is trading at 14x next year's earnings and a dividend yield of 2.8%, is down 2% after earnings while I am writing this. The stock is currently volatile, but I don't think that a sell-off makes a lot of sense. If the market continues to be strong, I see no reason why this stock won't be able to reach new highs.

Source: FINVIZ

The company continues to show an impressive performance in an economy that has been pressured by declining growth since the end of 2018. This stock continues to be a good long-term investment and I expect to see a lot of upside momentum once the economy starts to rebound.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.