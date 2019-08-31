BioCryst: An Oral Drug Competing Against An Approved Injection

BCX7353 will be the first oral therapy to be approved in HAE.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (BCRX) shares tanked more than 50% on May 21, 2019, after the company announced that it had met primary endpoints in the phase 3 trial of lead candidate BCX7353, a compound designed to be a once-daily orally administered capsule to prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks by inhibiting plasma kallikrein. Investors panicked as the overall efficacy result at 44% was less than the reported 87% of the market leader, and approved drug, in the same indication and mechanism of action (MOA), Takhzyro from Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF).

However, the market fails to see the advantages this drug will have, which the patients are bound to appreciate, as seen by the continuation to the longer-term safety trial by 100% of phase 3 trial participants. Given the fact that this drug is an oral capsule while Takhzyro is a subcutaneous injection, BCX7353, once approved, will be the preferred first line of treatment for a majority of the affected population.

As seen in the phase 3 trial results, the 150 mg dose reduced the attack rate in HAE patients by 44 percent (p<0.001) compared to placebo. However, 50% of patients receiving 150 mg BCX7353 as against 15% of placebo patients (p=0.002), had a ≥ 70 percent reduction in their HAE attack rate compared to baseline. In patients with a baseline attack rate of < 2 attacks per month, BCX7353 on the 150 mg dosage arm reduced the HAE attack rate by 66% compared to placebo (p=0.009). This was quite similar to Takeda’s drug. In patients with a baseline attack rate of ≥ 2 attacks per month, the attack rate was reduced by 40% (p=0.005). Of 108 patients who completed 24 weeks of the study and drug treatment, 100 percent continued into the ongoing 48-week extension phase of the trial.

“HAE patients around the world desperately want access to a cost-effective, convenient, oral therapy to manage their disease. Given the profile of the 150 mg dose of BCX7353 in APeX-2, with half of patients experiencing at least a 70 percent reduction in attack rate, we have a new oral therapy that patients will want to try,” said Jon Stonehouse, president and CEO of BioCryst, while announcing the phase 3 results in May 2019.

Since the stock has tanked over 50% despite there being an almost assured chance of approval, we use the IOMachine method here to take a look at the stock.

Catalyst

On August 06, 2019, while announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and providing a corporate update, BioCryst’s CEO said, “We are on-track to submit an NDA to the FDA in the fourth quarter, followed by regulatory submissions in Europe and Japan in the first quarter of 2020. We are also preparing for the commercial launch of BCX7353 in the U.S. later in 2020." The NDA filing is the near-term catalyst.

The company's other developments include:

BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases.

BCX9250, an oral ALK-2 inhibitor for treatment of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP).

BCX4430 (galidesivir), a broad-spectrum antiviral for hemorrhagic fevers.

Earlier to these developments, the company discovered antiviral RAPIVAB (peramivir injection), which was approved by the U.S. FDA in December 2014 for the treatment of influenza.

Trials

As announced on May 21, 2019, BioCryst achieved primary endpoint for both dose levels (110 mg and 150 mg) in the phase 3 trial "APeX-2."

Design:

APeX-2 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, three-arm trial testing two dose levels, 110 mg and 150 mg of BCX7353, orally administered once-daily, for the prevention of angioedema attacks. 121 patients with Type I and II HAE were enrolled in the United States, Canada and Europe. The primary efficacy endpoint of APeX-2 was the rate of investigator confirmed angioedema attacks over 24 weeks of study drug administration. During a run-in period of 2 to 8 weeks for study qualification, patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive 110 mg or 150 mg of BCX7353 or the placebo. Randomization was stratified on a baseline attack rate of <2/month or ≥2/month. Forty-one patients were randomized to 110 mg BCX7353, forty to 150 mg BCX7353, and forty to placebo.

The average baseline attack rate prior to randomization was 3.0 per 4 weeks. Following completion of the 24-week analysis period, patients would continue on the study drug in an ongoing extension phase of APeX-2 through 48 weeks. Patients randomized to placebo for 24 weeks would be re-randomized to receive one of the two doses of study drug in the extension phase of the trial. Patients who complete 48 weeks may opt to continue in the trial on open-label BCX7353 for up to 96 weeks.

Efficacy:

The 150 mg dose reduced the attack rate in HAE patients by 44% (p<0.001) compared to placebo.

50% of patients receiving 150 mg BCX7353 had a ≥ 70% reduction in their HAE attack rate compared to baseline, as against 15% of the placebo patients (p=0.002).

In patients on the 150 mg dose with a baseline attack rate of < 2 attacks per month, BCX7353 reduced the HAE attack rate by 66% compared to placebo (p=0.009).

In patients with a baseline attack rate of ≥ 2 attacks per month, the attack rate was reduced by 40% (p=0.005).

Of the 108 patients who completed 24 weeks of study drug treatment, 100% continued into the ongoing 48-week extension phase of the trial.

Safety:

Both the 110 mg and 150 mg dose levels of once-daily oral BCX7353 were generally safe and well-tolerated. No treatment emergent serious adverse events (TESAEs) were reported. The most common treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in at least 5% of patients were:

nausea (9.8% 110 mg, 7.5% 150 mg, 15.4% placebo),

dyspepsia (9.8% 110 mg, 7.5% 150 mg, 5.1% placebo),

diarrhea (7.3% 110 mg, 10% 150 mg, 0% placebo).

Market and Competition

There are an estimated 150K (1 in 50,000) people affected by HAE worldwide, according to a 2014 study by Cicardi et al.

Image source: grandviewresearch.com - The global HAE therapeutic market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2018.

The share of oral therapy in this is estimated to be about 10% or about $230 million.

An internet survey by the USA HAE Association (HAEA) in 2007 found the average annual cost per patient was $44,597, which included direct medical costs of $29,177.

HAE is caused by deficient (Type I) or dysfunctional (Type II) levels of C1-Inhibitor (“C1-INH”), a naturally occurring molecule that is known to inhibit kallikrein, bradykinin, and other serine proteases in the blood. BioCryst’s competition according to the company’s 10-K:

Subcutaneous and intravenous C1-INH therapy available as an acute therapy - Berinert and as a prophylactic therapy - Haegarda and Cinryze. These work by replacing the missing or malfunctioning C1-INH protein in patients. Recombinant C1-INH, Ruconest is also available as an acute therapy.

Plasma kallikrein inhibitors dosed subcutaneously - Kalbitor (ecallantide) to treat acute HAE attacks, and Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) for prophylaxis of HAE attacks.

Subcutaneously administered Firazyr (icatibant) is a competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor, approved for the treatment of acute attacks.

Prophylactic administration of synthetic attenuated androgens (generically available as danazol or stanozolol) has been utilized to reduce the frequency or severity of attacks. However, long-term use of danazol or stanozolol may result in virilization and arterial hypertension.

A number of other HAE therapies are in clinical development. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has announced plans to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial in 2019 of an oral kallikrein inhibitor (KVD900) as a treatment for acute attacks. KalVista (KVD824) and Attune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATN-249) also have oral kallikrein inhibitors that may be developed as treatments for HAE. CSL has an anti-factor XII Mab (CSL312) in Phase 2 clinical development in HAE patients.

BioCryst’s BCX7353, if approved, will be the first orally administered drug for HAE prevention. BCX7353 has also received Sakigake designation in Japan, which is similar to a breakthrough therapy designation in the U.S.

Patents/IP

As of December 31, 2018, BioCryst has been issued approximately 17 U.S. patents related to HAE program compounds, neuraminidase inhibitor compounds, BSAV compounds and PNP compounds that expire between 2019 and 2035. The company has licensed a number of compounds protected by certain composition of matter patents from AECOM and IRL, plus additional manufacturing patents, totaling 7 additional U.S. patents that expire between 2020 and 2029. The company also has approximately 13 patent cooperation treaty or U.S. patent applications pending related to HAE program compounds, neuraminidase inhibitor compounds, BSAV compounds, PNP compounds, FOP program compounds, and other rare disease program compounds.

Financials

BioCryst had cash and cash equivalents of $128.387 million as at 12/31/2019. In the FY-2018, the company earned revenues of $20.653 million, while major cash burn was $84.888 million and $29.514 million towards research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses, respectively. The cash position looks sufficient to carry through 2020, during which time BCX7353 approval should be in place, and the drug could be in commercialization phase.

The company has 110.31 million shares outstanding, with float at 75.7 million. 1.04% shares are held by insiders and institutions hold 93.64%. The share price reached a high of $9.95 and dipped to a low up to $2.49 during the past 52 weeks, the lowest being on May 21, 2019. Looking at the catalysts in the coming months, the current price of $2.96 is an attractive entry point.

Risks

The company has not yet sustained profitability, although it has one approved product and expects the 2019 expenses to exceed the 2019 revenues. BioCryst depends on government-funded programs and government contracts with BARDA/HHS and NIAID/HHS having special contracting requirements, and termination and audit provisions, which create additional risks of reduction or loss of funding. The company does not yet have sufficient experience or in-house expertise in commercializing their products or technologies. BioCryst’s existing principal stockholders hold a substantial amount of the common stock and may be able to influence significant corporate decisions. Several of the stockholders own greater than 5% of the outstanding common stock, with the top ten stockholders owning more than 50% of BioCryst.

Opinion

The main risk for BCRX is the highly differentiated competition. BCRX has an edge as it is an oral therapy, which has a higher compliance rate in general. However, that edge would have been bolstered if the phase 3 results were stronger. Despite that, the drug does look like it is approvable, and the risk is mainly market-related, not FDA-related. As such, at current low prices, the stock may be a cautious and quick buy and sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.