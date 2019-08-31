July Industrial Activity Declines

The Fed will likely cut interest rates over the coming months. Rate cuts could help stocks, but likely will not help the economy.

Source: Arizona Daily Star

U.S. industrial production for the month of July fell 0.2 percent versus June, undershooting estimates of a 0.1 percent gain:

US industrial production unexpectedly shrank last month, according to data released on Thursday, underlining how factories are struggling with economic uncertainty and the backdrop of a trade war between the US and China. The data, a measure of manufacturing and mining activity that has sometimes been touted by President Donald Trump, fell 0.2 percent in July from June, well below the survey estimates for a 0.1 percent gain. Manufacturing, the index’s single biggest component, fell 0.4 per cent, following an upwardly revised 0.6 per cent gain the previous month. The manufacturing index is down 0.5 per cent year on year.

The manufacturing index is currently in a recession. Its decline may not be steep enough to cause a slowdown in the overall economy. However, it is another metric to play close attention to. Manufacturing has likely been disaffected by the trade war with China. Fewer purchases of U.S. equipment, computers, and electronics could be the cause of the manufacturing slowdown. If businesses are uncertain about the future, they could pull back on equipment spending and further hurt manufacturing activity.

President Trump previously vowed to spur manufacturing activity. Manufacturing jobs tend to be highly-skilled and high-paying. Growing the manufacturing sector had the potential to increase employment and wage growth. For now, it appears the sector may have hit a wall.

Industrial Production Turns Down

Industrial production has risen since Q2 2016. It peaked in Q4 2018 and has declined steadily.

Capacity utilization for the industrial sector decreased 0.3 percentage point in July to 77.5 percent, which was 2.3 percentage points below its long-run average. The decline in capacity utilization implies there is slack within outstanding plant and equipment. Corporations could be reticent to invest in more plant and equipment until industrial production picks up, if at all.

The lion's share of the government stimulus over the past decade was designed to spur business fixed investment. I have long-held the suspicion that sans more stimulus, business fixed investment and industrial production could be a risk. An end to the trade war could create an immediate spike and industrial production. However, I believe industrial production will trend down over the long term.

How Will Financial Markets React?

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged uncertainty over the trade war:

“Trade policy uncertainty seems to be playing a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States,” he said and acknowledged that monetary policy can and should take that into account.

He also acknowledged monetary policy was not an elixir for international trade. I interpreted Powell's comments as a veiled response to President Trump. For weeks the president has implored Powell to cut interest rates in order to spur the economy. In my opinion, the Federal Reserve has done its job. It has cut rates to extremely low levels over the past decade, helping to spur asset prices for stocks and real estate.

Results have been mixed. Financial markets remain elevated, and appreciation in stocks has inured to the benefit of the investor class. Unemployment is currently below 4%, while wage growth remains above 3%. Those metrics imply the economy is on solid footing. The counterpoint is that growth in personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") ex-food and energy was 1.6% for the month of July; this is below the Fed's 2.0% target. After decades of money printing, bailouts and quantitative easing ("QE") from the Fed and policymakers, this could be as good as it gets the the U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve will likely cut interest rates in the coming months. The question remains, "What is the Fed's end game?" Rate cuts could help financial markets remain elevated, but this may not help the economy. Ten-year treasuries have a yield well below 2%. Such low rates will also drive down rates for mortgages, business loans and auto loans. This should be a boon for the economy. If current low rates cannot spur PCE growth, then what can?

When Q3 earnings reports arrive for cyclical names like CSX (CSX), Union Pacific (UNP) and General Electric (GE), among others, I believe it will show the economy is on a slow grind lower. Rate cuts and dismal earnings reports could keep financial markets in a trading range. The wildcard is the rating agencies. If highly-indebted names experience a decline in credit quality, then the ratings agencies could be forced to downgrade their debt. This could trigger a sell-off in financial markets and cause investors to question the long-term viability of certain companies. Until then, I expect financial markets to muddle along.

Conclusion

Fed rate cuts will likely provide a floor for financial markets. Nonetheless, investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted names that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE, CSX, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.