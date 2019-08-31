GURU August 2019 Rebalance Report

On August 23rd, the Global X GURU Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) underwent its quarterly rebalance. The August 2019 GURU Report can be found here.

Notable observations from this rebalance period include the following:

GURU's index, the Solactive Guru Index, has outperformed the S&P 500, GURU's broad-market benchmark, by 2.89% (289 bps) year to date through August 23rd. Healthcare sector has contributed the most to the outperformance while Information Technology has been the largest detractor.

GURU saw four net additions in Healthcare, becoming the biggest sector exposure for GURU. On the other hand, GURU saw five net deletions in Information Technology, making it GURU's most underweight sector relative to the S&P 500.

GURU also saw four net additions in the Communication Services sector, and one net addition in Utilities, Energy, and Industrials. Consumer Discretionary and Materials saw two net deletions, while Financial and Staples saw one net deletion. Real Estate had no changes.

GURU is now 8.4% overweight Health Care, 5.1% Communication Services, and 4.2% Materials relative to its benchmark. GURU is also overweight Utilities, Consumer Staples, and Energy.

GURU is underweight Information Technology by 13.4%, Financials by 4.1%, and Real Estate by 1.6% relative to its benchmark. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors are also underweighted in GURU.

Index returns are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent actual Fund performance. Index returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs or expenses. Indexes are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. For current GURU holdings and performance data current to the most recent month- and quarter-end, please click here.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The 13F filings used to select the securities in GURU’s Underlying Index are filed by each hedge fund approximately 45 days after the end of each calendar quarter. Therefore a given hedge fund may have already sold its position by the time of the 13F filing. The fund’s manager employs leverage, which may accelerate the velocity of potential gains or losses. The fund invests in small and mid-capitalization companies, which have greater volatility and less financial resources than large-capitalization companies. The fund may hold foreign securities which are subject to different risks than domestic securities, including foreign currency fluctuation, different financial and accounting standards, and political instability.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-888-GX-FUND-1 (1.888.493.8631), or by visiting www.globalxetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Solactive AG, nor does Solactive AG make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with Solactive AG.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.