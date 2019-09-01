Sentiment Speaks: Looking For A Top To Bonds

With the TLT extending beyond my profit taking point, I had no clear indications yet that it had struck a top.

There is a difference between taking profits on a trade/position and a strong expectation that the market/stock will see a change in direction. Until now, all I have done was take profits on my bond positions, and now I am starting to see signs that the market may be topping out.

Those that have followed my bond analysis since November have made quite a bit of money. While the stock market is basically in the same place it was back in the early fall of 2018 when we went long bonds, TLT has rallied from our entry in the 112/113 region in TLT to a high of almost 149.

Let me take a moment to recap my recent history and perspective on bonds. For those that followed our work over the years, you would know that we called for a top to the bond market on June 27, 2016, with the market striking its highs within a week of our call. Right after that top call, TLT dropped 22%, until we saw the bottoming structure develop in late 2018.

So, in November of 2018, I noted to my subscribers that I was going long TLT just as it broke below the 113 level. At the time, many were telling me that I was crazy to go long bonds, as the Fed was still raising rates. The main reason many thought I was crazy was that “you cannot fight the Fed.”

Well, in my case, I recognized that the Fed cannot fight the market. And, the market was suggesting to me that it was bottoming out and about to turn up quite strongly. In fact, back in the fall of 2018, we set our minimum target for this rally at the 135/136 region. As the market rally developed in structure, we began to look towards the 139/140 region. And, when the market struck the 140 region, I took my profits on the longs we entered at 112/113.

Now, at the time I took my profits, I noted to our subscribers that I was not shorting the bond market. Rather, I made it clear that the rally I had wanted to see back in the fall of 2018 has now completed the segment for which I was quite confident. And, while I was not confident in any further gains, I certainly did not think the market was ripe for shorting.

At this point in time, I am seeing a structure developing a top in the TLT. While the TLT may see a bit higher before it turns down, I think the market can drop back down to the 137-140 region in the coming months. And, depending upon how the market pulls back into this target region will tell me if I should consider another long position to target the 151+ region. But, that will be a game time decision in the coming months, as it will all depend upon market structure.

For now, I have moved into a neutral to slightly negative perspective on bonds.

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Thank you.

THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION! “It's the most amazing service I've ever used … and I've been in quite a few in my 40+ yrs of trading.” “As a member for the last year and following your advice I have increased my portfolio by 25%. You my friend are the real thing” “At 85% plus profitable trades, I am grinning all the way to the bank!!!!” “Join it. I did and never looked back. Avi's skill is impressive and a bit scary....” CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.