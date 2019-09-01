SCJ: The Improving Japanese Consumer Will Boost This ETF

The ETF's high exposure to consumer-oriented companies will encourage top-line growth for most of the stocks in the fund.

SCJ is a small-cap Japan ETF that holds over 900 companies that all have low balance sheet risk and even lower valuations.

(Source - Pexels/Aleksandar Pasaric)

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) has to be one of my favorite developed-world equity ETFs on the market today. It lacks the severe overvaluation risks of global large-caps and has financially clean companies with solid growth potential.

The ETF holds companies in favorable sectors of the Japanese economy such as consumer discretionary and real estate that will benefit from ongoing structural reforms in Japan. Further, the ETF has a very low valuation for a developed-world equity market ETF with a weighted average P/E ratio of 13X and a weighted average P/B ratio of 1 with a great dividend yield of 3.5%.

The Japanese economy and stock market has gone essentially nowhere in 30 years. To me, this is a sign that it could be one of the best performers going forward, chiefly because investors are so uninterested in the Japanese equity market because of its lack of growth.

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

SCJ is a relatively unknown ETF despite the fact that it's one of the lowest valued funds for its low-risk level. This may be because the fund was started in December of 2007 and had a rough start. That said, the ETF has outperformed its large-cap peer the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) by a wide margin. Take a look at the total return of SCJ divided by that of EWJ:

Data by YCharts

It has underperformed EWJ recently following the ongoing fireworks in equity markets, but it does appear that the trend will return to positive trending territory soon.

Accordingly, investor interest in the fund has been more or less dead over the past few years and looks to be bottoming out. Take a look at the AUM of the fund compared to its price:

Data by YCharts

The AUM is low at $107M compared to a half-billion just a year ago. This is a sign of two things: that the fund is oversold, and that investors that require high liquidity may want to avoid the ETF for now because of its relatively low AUM. Funds that don't make the liquidity cut are my favorite investments because they are generally off-limits to the whales, leaving better opportunities for the rest of us.

Speaking of opportunities, let's take a look at the sector breakdown of the fund's holdings:

(Source - iShares)

The ETF is heavily diversified across sectors which is a sign that the ETF is generally representative of the Japanese economy. Even more, it holds an extremely high number of companies with the current figure at 959. The ETF holds a lot of REITs which, in my opinion, is a positive because Japanese property is pretty undervalued compared to global property. The fund also has relatively low exposure to financials which is probably the riskiest sector of the Japanese economy.

The fund also has relatively high exposure to the Japanese consumer as seen through consumer discretionary and staples exposure. This is a bit more tricky because consumer confidence (soft data) in Japan is extremely low while consumer spending (hard data) is extremely high. Frankly, it seems that Japanese consumers are very concerned about a recession, but are not acting on those fears as their real wages continue to rise.

The industrials exposure is a bit of a concern as global manufacturing appears to be headed for a recession. That said, as U.S. demand for Chinese industry fades (and vice versa), Japanese manufacturing and exports may see a nice kick start.

Let's take an in-depth look at the fundamentals of the companies in the fund.

High Quality At a Low Price

There are well over 900 companies in SCJ, so it is impossible to look through the financial data of all of them in a single photo. However, by taking a large random sample of the companies (in this case 60), we can generate a statistically representative group.

Here are the data. Note, "typical" indicates the harmonic mean for valuation data and median for others:

(Data source - Unclestock)

As you can see, these companies are much cheaper than what is typically found in the United States. The typical P/E ratio is a solid 13.8X and 9.6X for EV/EBITDA. Even better, the typical company is trading 20% below its five-year average on a price-to-sales basis. I usually see valuations this low for banks or companies with very negative top-line growth that have high equity risk. These are not those stocks.

The median debt ratio is very low compared to what I usually see at 44%. The companies have solid efficiency with a median ROE of 8%, far above the discount rate in Japan. Most importantly, the companies have high cash reserves with a median current ratio of just under 1.8X and positive revenue growth.

Margins are a bit low at 5%, but this is a sign that the companies have some easy bottom-line growth potential by improving efficiency. Revenue growth is not very high at 4%, but still much higher than the very low Japanese GDP growth. If GDP growth in Japan picks back up, growth rates will likely improve.

Overall, because of the very low-risk exposure of these companies as well as growth rate/potential, they could easily command a P/E ratio of 18-20X. This is high on a historical basis, but still below what a comparable company would trade in the United States.

The key question is whether or not the Japanese economy will come out of its long rut soon. Most almost reflexively would say no to this question because Japanese consumption has been low for so long. Most people also don't look at hard economic data.

Economic Expectations Diverging from Reality

In my opinion, investors are conditioned to be perma-bears on Japan, including Japanese investors. Japan has seen very low inflation and GDP growth since its economic bubble popped in the early 90s. What is interesting is that some of the economic fundamentals in the economy are actually strengthening even though confidence and other sentiment indicators are falling.

Take a look at household spending vs. consumer confidence in Japan:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Notice how spending and confidence usually track each other but are currently moving in opposite directions. From an investment standpoint, this is a good sign that the country's equity market is probably undervalued because sentiment tracks equities quite closely.

Household credit expansion is absolutely key for economic growth. Most of the world has seen huge household debt expansion and property buying over the past decade that has propped up those economies. Household debt to GDP in the country is quite low compared to its peers at 58% and has been falling since the year 2000 until recently.

See Japanese household debt to GDP below:

(Source - Trading Economics)

The trend could reverse as it did following the 2008 financial crisis, but it appears to be accelerating higher. Japanese households are much healthier than the country's highly indebted government. Even wage growth looks quite strong:

(Note, wage growth on left axis)

(Source - Trading Economics)

Wages took a dive early this year after the stock market crashed and are now sharply turning higher, well above the country's inflation rate. Unemployment is extremely low and is crossing below 2.3%.

This is even seen in construction orders and home price growth. Take a look below:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Clearly, there is something good happening in the Japanese economy that investors and even Japanese citizens may not be aware of yet.

The Bottom Line

I expect Japanese households to continue to strengthen and finally boost the country's internal economy. I believe that the Japanese bubble blowup was so jarring that it created a generation of risk-averse capitalism that failed to create economic growth.

Now that that generation is handing over the reins, it seems fitting that the country will return to its old ways. Household credit is finally expanding, wages are increasing, and new homes are being built (and selling for higher prices).

This is where SCJ comes in as the superior ETF to take advantage of these great internal economic factors. The companies in it are cheap as investors have become conditioned not to expect growth. They also have clean balance sheets that will give the companies strength in the (likely) event of a global economic downturn.

Most importantly, the companies have little exposure to the country's shaky banking sector and government insolvency. They are the benefactors (not the losers) of extremely low interest rates.

There are two ways one could make this trade. They could simply go long the ETF, which comes with the risk of further declines due to the stumbling global economy. Despite the fact that the Japanese consumer economy looks great, all equities fall in a downturn. Even more, the U.S. dollar looks very strong, and if the Japanese yen deteriorates in value, then it will hurt SCJ as it is not currency hedged.

If you would like to mitigate global economic exposure and currency risk, you could do an SCJ/EWJ pairs trade. This limits a lot of your upside, but even more of your downside and is the superior alpha-generating trade. The large-cap companies in EWJ include auto producers such as Toyota (TM) that will be harmed by a global economic downturn. EWJ also includes financial(ized) firms such as SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) that make "questionable" investment choices.

Overall, I expect SCJ to continue to outperform EWJ over a long (5+ year) period of time. My price target for SCJ given no recession (which is a big if) is $90 or a 32% price appreciation.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.