Umpqua Holdings: Priced For Recession With A 5.45% Yield

The stock is a relative bargain on valuation at a current price of $15.71 per share; there is significant upside for the patient investor.

SOURCE: Vancouver Business Journal

I last wrote about Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UMPQ) in April 2018 in my Seeking Alpha article entitled, “Umpqua Bank: Buy The Ice Cream And Wait For A 4.50% Yield.” Well, as of August 29, 2019, the bank was yielding 5.45%. Is it time to buy, sell or just load up on that ice cream?

SOURCE: Umpqua Dairy

Do not confuse the bank and the dairy; different companies.

UMPQ: Quick Review

UMPQ is a $27.9 billion-asset, Portland, Oregon-based community bank. The bank has significant deposit market share in Oregon, Washington and northern California, but also maintains branches in Idaho and Nevada. In another time and place, UMPQ would have been called a savings and loan, as only about 23% of the loan portfolio as of June 30, 2019 consisted of “true” commercial loans, the rest is real estate of one sort or another. To this author, the bank is of interest primarily for its location in the faster-growing Pacific Northwest, potential as a bite-size M&A target, focus on a more progressive customer service culture, relatively conservative management and its dividend.

Down But Not Out

Over the past year, the stock is down 26.6% compared to 19.3% for the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ: KBWR).

Data by YCharts

UMPQ has the honor, next to PacWest (NASDAQ: PACW) (see my recent Seeking Alpha article) of being my second worst bank stock; I am down 10.88% as of August 29, 2019. If you scan that article, you will see a similar theme running through the income statements of both banks. But that 5.45% yield and the possibility of a recovery in the stock price; that looks pretty tempting for buyers today who are willing to wait. According to Mike Mayo of Wells Fargo Securities:

"Bank stock valuations have essentially priced in a recession already, reducing downside stock price risk at a time when more banks are originating loans with recession-type underwriting standards."

SOURCE: CNBC August 8, 2019

Let’s take a look at the most recent six-month performance of the bank and see if we can identify the weak spots… and please remember, I am primarily a 3-5 year buy and hold investor.

Robbing the Cookie Jar

After mind-numbing reformatting and some condensing, here is a comparison of the six months ended June 30, 2019 to the prior period:

Good News: Interest Income – Up! Bad News: Cost of Deposits and Interest Expense – Up!

The first yellow area highlights a nice increase in interest income of 11.8% or $59.7 million over the prior six-month period; an increase that more than offset the increase in interest expense described below. The increase was driven primarily by loan portfolio growth.

The second item in yellow indicates a big increase in cost of deposits from $36.7 million to $77.7 million, an increase that coincides with a period when the yield curve was heading toward inversion. Let’s check the structure of deposits and see exactly what accounted for this increase. Predictably, between YTD 2Q 2018 and YTD 2Q 2019, the average balance of more expensive time deposits went up 34% or $1.1 billion while all other deposit balances were largely unchanged. The cost of these time deposits also went up, from 1.38% to 2.11%.

Although asset-liability management has improved over the years, banks like UMPQ still mostly fund short and lend long. An inverting yield curve raises their short rates on deposits relative to the longer yields they can charge on loans. However, give management some credit. The net interest margin did decline slightly from 3.96% YTD 2Q 2018 to 3.86% YTD 2Q 2019, but the loan portfolio - and funding efficiency measured by the loan to deposit ratio - increased enough to offset that decline.

The result was an increase 3.3% or $14.9 million in net interest income, an excellent achievement in the weird rate environment of the first six months of 2019.

Residential Mortgage Banking Revenue

Someone once said: “Live by mortgage banking, die by mortgage banking.” The third yellow-marked area shows that residential mortgage banking income declined from $71.6 million in the prior period to just $20.7 million. Changes in interest rates whacked this business from all sides: mortgage originations for sale declined 22%, the margin on loans sold dropped 5%, and there was a $38.6 million write-down of the value of mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”). MSRs may lose their calculated present value when rates fall as loans prepay faster than previous assumptions, hence the write-down.

Gain on Sale: Put It On My Visa Card

The fourth yellow area highlights a classic raid on the old cookie jar; UMPQ sold all of its holdings of Visa Inc. Class B common stock (NYSE: V) for a one-time gain of $81.9 million. That gain largely produced the rather extraordinary $83.3 million in securities gains used to offset the decline in mortgage banking income, the $7.2 million loss on the sale of some debt securities and the decline in other income produced by re-valuation of some swaps plus other items. Since this was by definition a one-time gain, this item is no longer in the cookie jar.

In another harvesting of embedded gains, on July 19, 2019, UMPQ signed an indication of interest to sell MSRs for $3.7 billion of mortgage loans with an expected 4Q 2019 close. With minimal impact on 2019, this transaction enables UMPQ to realize gains that might evaporate with further MSR write-downs.

Other Income

The second-to-last yellow item noted is a decline in other income, down a significant $11.2 million from the six-month prior period. Management blamed a swap derivative value decrease of $7.9 million on the decrease in long-term interest rates during the period. There was also a closely related $4.6 million decrease in debt capital market swap fee revenue due to the timing of loan originations.

Non-Interest Expense: Down

Finally, our last yellow item highlights the efforts of UMPQ's management team to grind out an impressive 7.8% or $29.7 million decline in non-interest expense; the bulk of it, $15.1 million, coming from UMPQ employees joining the unemployment line.

SOURCE: oregonlive.com

So, Enough of All That, About That Dividend…

Is it sustainable? Once again, I completed a “quick and dirty” analysis, assuming the worst wherever possible as a somewhat lazy devil’s advocate. Here’s my table:

The 50% payout ratio for the first six months of 2019 looks more and more like an anomaly produced by that one-time gain on the sale of Visa shares. I don’t believe the 60% in the 2018 prior period is the “correct” number, either. My draconian adjusted number for YTD 2Q 2019 is about 80%, but, frankly, that’s a bit too harsh. Let’s accept that as a worst-case scenario. If they don’t have more MSR write-downs, an analytical imponderable involving a rate forecast, then maybe the true worst case based on YTD 2Q 2019 is really a payout ratio of 65% to 70%. Not optimal, but not cringe-worthy, either.

Other factors come into play. The provision looks fine, no monkey business there, as credit quality increased; non-performing assets to total assets declined from 0.34% to 0.28% from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Capital is strong, expense control evident and net interest income has held up well.

Based on what I see so far in 2019, I would consider UMPQ’s dividend as sustainable, but pretty close to the edge of the comfort zone.

Conclusion

On valuation, at a recent $15.71 per share, about .82 x book value and 1.43 x tangible book value, a PE of 9.68 (per Seeking Alpha), UMPQ looks like a reasonable buy at the current price. Don’t expect the dividend to be increased much any time soon; there’s not enough room, but the bank is adequately muddling through a weird rate environment and the next quarter has a good chance to be an improvement over a “normalized” 2Q 2019. Watch for a negative reaction if investors have not been paying attention, but I would not bet on that as an entry point. However, if 3Q 2019 is solid and the stock breaks down, I will add to an already full position.

This is obviously not JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) or Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). This is a mid-cap regional/community bank with a management that is making the right moves. I suspect patience will be rewarded… and there is that very nice 5.45% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.