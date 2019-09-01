XLF Weekly: Key Support Holds Early Week, Price Discovery Higher To Key Supply Into Week's End

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week, based on market structure, was for price discovery lower. This primary expectation did not play out as last week’s late buyer held the auction at the low (despite an unsecured structure). Price discovery higher then developed to 27.06s within key supply ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.92s.

NinjaTrader

26-30 August 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher to 26.37s in Monday’s auction as last week’s late buyers held. Structural sell excess developed early in Tuesday’s trade, 26.53s-26.38s, driving price lower, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 26.03s. Buying interest emerged there as sellers trapped, halting the sell-side sequence at key support.

Buying interest emerged early in Wednesday’s auction, 26.20s, driving price higher to 26.46s before buying interest emerged, 26.41s-26.42s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as a gap higher open developed in Thursday’s trade, driving price higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 27.06s, into Friday’s auction. Selling interest emerged amidst minor sell excess, halting the buy-side sequence ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.92s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw key support hold early week before price discovery higher developed to key near-term supply overhead. Within the broader context, the recent stopping point high, incomplete corrective phase, and declining bullish sentiment imply potential for further price discovery lower.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to the key supply cluster, 27.10s-27.30s. Buy-side failure at this key supply area will target key demand clusters below, 26.20s-25.90s/25.60s-25.10s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key supply area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply overhead, 27.80s-28.20s/28.20s-28.70s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower within the context of an incomplete corrective phase. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now sell-side following the failure at 28.14s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a declining trend following the summer consolidation. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are also now seeing a declining trend. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following a period of consolidation in both the broad market and financials’ sentiment, financials’ sentiment is now trending lower in tandem with the broader market sentiment and have not yet reached bearish extreme, implying sentiment conditions will likely worsen before a structural low can develop.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.