American Outdoor Brands Q1 FY2020 Earnings Results: I Am Now An Optimist

We take a detailed look at the results and where the company stands today.

Source: Smith & Wesson Shield EZ 380

After market close on Thursday, August 29th, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) reported their Q1 FY2020 earnings results.

As I was sitting on the conference call waiting for my turn to ask questions, I found myself asking, "Since when am I the optimist of the bunch?"

Unlike on previous earnings calls, the tone this afternoon was vastly different.

No no, you can still tell instantaneously who the gun owners are and who were simply assigned to cover this small cap company and predominantly has retail/consumer discretionary experience, after all, firearms are just widgets, right?

The biggest contrast had to do with a number of analysts sounding as if they suddenly don't believe a word that is coming from management, namely in regards to forward guidance.

What investors have to appreciate is that for the longest time, the company has consistently surpassed their guidance and why I discussed this notion in my earnings' expectation article, "American Outdoor Brand Corp.: Q1 FY 2020 Expectations."

I suppose then, when the company reported earnings near the midpoint of their guidance, the investment community took it as disappointment, particularly when the company put together a terrific growth quarter just 3 months earlier.

As such, it seemed that the forward guidance of a back-loaded FY2020 suddenly seemed harder to swallow.

Is it really possible?

Is the community starting to think critically? Or simply slow to see the changes and are following the trend line much like in 2016? Or perhaps they are just jaded from the bad and worse results by Ruger (RGR) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO)?

Let's take a look at the earnings and what I think.

Earnings Results

For the quarter, the company reported net sales of $123.7 million. This is down $15.168 million, or 10.9% from $138.8 million a year ago.

These sales came near the middle of the guidance range provided by the company last quarter.

During this time, the company lost $2.436 million dollars or $.04 per share on a GAAP basis, compared to an income of $7.568 million or $.14 per share in the prior year quarter.

On a Non-GAAP basis, excluding acquisition related costs, the company's net income was $1.7 million or $.03 per share, compared with $11.7 million or $.21 per share a year earlier.

The company ended the quarter with $30.7 million in cash and equivalents compared with $25 million in the prior year quarter.

The main drivers for the decline as noted by the company were sales that were pulled up into Q4 FY2020 (and as noted on the previous call) and order timing for the outdoor products and accessories from key retailers.

Lack of a Surprise

As discussed, the company did what they planned on doing and delivered results consistent with the guidance they provided.

For those that are just starting to look at the firearms space, the last few years under President Trump, firearms and accessories sales plummeted as the fear of new, imminent gun control was largely eliminated.

Furthermore, firearms are largely a durable good where my 110 year old Mosin Nagant shoots just as reliably as a brand new bolt action rifle and my newly acquired 1940 Walther PP makes me question whether the German and Austrian firearms makers forgot how to make a good trigger.

Largely, once you purchase your firearms, you are not going to go replace it because it is not a consumable and the way 99% of firearms owners use them, they will never go bad.

As such, new sales are largely sourced from a few key areas, new gun owners, panicking collectors and new product innovations or hot new trends.

This is exactly how it played out in the past few years.

After a number of domestic terrorism events under President Obama and the fear of a "President Hillary Clinton," almost any potential new gun owner who was on the fence about buying their first firearm, already did.

Furthermore, most of my hoarder, er... collector friends have already replenished the firearms tragically lost in boating accidents with new firearms. The Sandy Hook shooting was a wake up call and the potential of a President Hillary Clinton was the call to action.

Thus, over the last 3 years, in my opinion, those on the fence purchases had been largely pulled up into prior years and why Wall Street had become so enamored with firearms as investments, chasing the massive ROIs without really looking at if that is sustainable.

As a result, what we have seen is largely the organic sales of new firearms owners becoming of age and new product introductions, or as I have been calling it, a return to normal.

Based on the above, the year over year drop is consistent with the company statements, they pulled up a meaningful amount of sales into the end of FY2019 which would have happened in Q1 FY2020.

Looking Ahead

Two years ago I was heavily criticized by the investment community here on Seeking Alpha for merely suggesting that Vista Outdoor had debt problems and while American Outdoor Brands had a great portfolio, I felt was overvalued at the time and had questioned some of the prices paid for acquisitions.

One moment that still stands out in my mind was having my sanity questioned by a commentator for stating that the at the time $22 per share was unjustified and the price would end up in the mid single digits.

Ruger l felt was the safest place to park the money due to their very clean balance sheet.

All of that was simply due to the valuations being formed on past performance which was completely unsustainable.

Today however, I once again believe the investment community is not seeing the changing tides that are coming up.

Let's take a look at a few of those, both, those controlled by the company, and factors outside of their control.

Shed Fat, Build Muscle

One of the key drivers of efficiency and why I like American Outdoor Brands more than Vista is the new centralized distribution center.

With many brands under the umbrella, it only makes sense to have everything in one place, especially if you are a "widgets" type of guy.

More than that, American Outdoor Brands is far ahead of the game in terms of direct e-commerce, with numerous brands having updated websites where you can purchase high margin accessories, direct from the company, fulfilled by the distribution center.

The company is also making inroads with media partners through their recently launched/revamped affiliate programs, offering commissions to media sites for landing new sales.

Investing In Existing Brands

In previous articles I talked about how impressed I was with the rebrand of Bubba Blade into Bubba. Seemingly, so were the retailers and consumers as the company reported a sales increase of 65% with a number of new products making a splash.

I was less impressed with the rebrand of Frankford Arsenal, however I am really impressed with the new products that were launched, including the new Frankford Arsenal M-Press reloading press, the new Frankford Arsenal electronic powder scale/dispenser and other reloading accessories.

The really impressive part with the Frankford Arsenal powder measure is that they added Blutooth connectivity which lets you keep track of your hand loaded ammo on your phone, instead of having to write it down. While the app is currently limited, there are a number of ideas that I think can be implemented that would make it REALLY useful.

What the company has shown is that they can take really good ideas and produce them in a very cost effective manner and bring it to the shooting public at large.

While these two brands are still a very small percentage of the overall pie, there are big opportunities to grow the brands, particularly as those brands are not the largest market share holders and have ample opportunity for growth.

Lastly, I am really excited to see the new firearms being invested in and to be released these holidays and for Shot Show. While the concealed carry offerings are good, the duty/fully sized line can use a refresh to compete with the latest 5th generation Glocks and Sig P320s. Smith & Wesson is a big enough brand that there will be many people going out and purchasing the latest model.

President Trump Is Not So 2A Friendly

I am starting to feel like a broken record but there is a new track added every time.

While two years ago gun owners collectively breathed a sign of relief, today, more and more active gun rights advocates and gun owners are starting to come to the realization that President Trump is not that staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment but rather is the guy under which things would not get too horrible.

The reality is, more and more, over the last two years, President Trump was instrumental in pushing gun control such as instructing the ATF ban on bump-stocks and limiting imports of certain firearms.

Today, President Trump is supporting or pursuing "Red Flag Laws," the push to reclassify pistol braces and possibly further regulation of firearms suppressors, items that are in many parts of the world available to purchase over the counter with little to no regulation.

As more of these actions are taken, the more less knowledgeable gun owners are starting to treat this president as anti-2A and we may be seeing the first signs of a return to previous fear based buying. We should see first proof of this in the August NICS data.

While I don't believe we will see a 20% increase in the adjusted NICS data as one analyst claimed he saw in one state, (probably Massachusetts?) I do believe we will see an increase of 5% to 10%. MA will see a bigger increase as gun owners rush out to get ahead of the new package of gun control bills being introduced, however the impact will be limited as the new bills were announced just last week. This will however have an impact on September data.

This all however leads to the 2020 Presidential Elections and while it is still quite early, we will most definitely have an increased ratcheting up of fear and uncertainty as it relates to gun rights, further sending gun owners to the stores.

The Other Side

The other side of the equation is much like we saw after the run up of oil to $150 per barrel, there are many new entrants in the firearms market who were chasing those large ROIs achieved under President Obama.

One of the reasons companies were so successful under President Obama is that when the tragedies happened, supply was very much constrained, along with the increased demand caused by the fear of imminent gun control to be elected by the liberal Democrat.

Today however, even though the volumes have not collapsed entirely, companies are sitting with meaningful excess manufacturing capacities resulting in continuously low prices. Yes, there are supply constraints for niche products as there always are, BUT if you are looking to buy 20 AR-15s to fill out your gun room or you want to buy 200 AR-15 lower receivers as insurance, you would be able to name your price. This is vastly different from 5 to 8 years ago when many stores limited you to one AR-15 purchase so that other customers also had an opportunity to purchase a firearm.

Until many of those marginal new entrants leave the field, prices and profits will remain moderated.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the firearms industry is largely transacted through a two step distribution process.

Contrary to what may be made to believe, you simply cannot call a Ruger, Smith & Wesson or a Glock and have them ship a gun to your house like you would buying almost anything on Amazon (AMZN).

The manufacturers predominantly sell to distributors, who in turn sell to firearms dealers. Both, the distributors and dealers will carry inventory.

When we have a fear inspired panic, consumers will buy from their dealers, who MAY buy more from firearms from their distributors who MAY buy more firearms from manufacturers.

In a sense, both of the distribution partners act as buffers and unless both are comfortable, they may not order more from the manufacturer.

As such, any immediate spike in sales may simply help out the retailers sell off excess inventory and little to no new orders may make it to the manufacturer.

This is why the broader trend, rather than a one off tragedy is important to the manufacturers. This is precisely why in my previous NICS article I recommended Income Idea subscribers to look at Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) as the company had meaningful exposure to the Pacific North West, where gun owners rushed out to get ahead of new gun control laws. The company reported a beat on both revenue and earnings per share just a few short days ago. Very little of that however is making it up the distribution chain to the manufacturers.

The final risk that has recently turned up is the note in the 10Q is the lawsuit brought to the company by Ruger (RGR) over the Thompson Center TCR/22. This will be interesting to see however most do not believe this will be a major risk.

Bottom Line

While there were many things that I had issues with in the past, American Outdoor Brands today is a different company than it was a few years ago.

The biggest changes are that the writes downs have been taken, the company restructured its brands, the major expenditures (new distribution center) are now complete and the investments in e-commerce should start being materialized.

I also believe management has been humbled seeing their close competitors being pummeled and a number of distributors go bankrupt. Seeing the company not being punch drunk on acquisitions and rather digesting the most recent ones is a very welcome sight.

Lastly, as we have continued to discuss, I think the political uncertainty next year will be constructive to the firearms industry and while it is too early to have any idea on who may be the next president, gun owners are realizing that neither President Trump nor any of the competitors will be staunch supporters of the 2nd Amendment.

Bottom line, at the $6 per share or so... yes, I'm certainly interested.

We all know, it's not about how much you make, but about how much you keep. My focus will be on the latter -- making sure you preserve the income that you earn. With every new research article, Income Idea subscribers will be able to see a detailed analysis along with our take on the investment and the sponsor, along with actionable ideas and strategies of how to implement it into your portfolio if we feel it belongs there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AOBC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.