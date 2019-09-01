Proximus: The Safest 4% Yield Of All Telecom Players In Belgium

Thanks to acquisitions, the ICT services division is spurring the growth of Proximus, offsetting the decline in the traditional business.

This while it is the cheapest out of the three, at a P/E of under 17.

How the industry will evolve

While weekly stock price movements of Proximus and Telenet have a correlation of close to .50, the correlation with Orange Belgium for both stocks is much less. Far less than one would expect for three stocks that make up the entire (publicly listed) industry in a country. (As a yardstick, the correlation between Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is close to .80)

0.486407 Proximus-Telenet 0.386361 Proximus-Orange Belgium 0.209935 Telenet-Orange Belgium

The one in the middle

And yet, this doesn't surprise me. We see indeed that on days without much news about the industry, the three stocks generally move in the same direction. This all changes when there is macro-economic news that can be linked to the industry. Then, Orange Belgium tends to move in another direction as Telenet, while Proximus usually is "the one in the middle." Let's dive deeper into the reasons for this.

Lower prices for use of network for internet and digital TV

On the fifth of July, BIPT (Belgian Institute for Post and Telecom), the Belgian telecommunications regulatory body, stated that Belgian Telecom players which do not own their own network should pay up to 40% less for the use of such a network. This would be particularly bad news for Telenet, which currently "rents out" its network to Orange Belgium. At the same time, this is good news for Orange Belgium, whose unprofitable "Love" offer would turn profitable. This is the example given by the BIPT:

Image source: BIPT - new tariffs

Not strict enough

In an interview one week later, both the CEO and the chairman of the BIPT stated that the regulator has not been "strict enough" the past ten years for Proximus and Telenet. They would like to see this being different in the coming years.

Orange Belgium/Proximus partnership

On the 11th of June, Orange Belgium and Proximus started up a joint venture to manage their cell towers together. Following Proximus, this will allow for a "faster and cost-efficient 5G rollout." Proximus will invest €140M, Orange Belgium €130M. By doing so, Proximus calculates it can save €35-40M a year, while Orange hopes to save €30M yearly. These savings will be used to set up a 5G network in Belgium. The provider of that network has not been decided yet, as for the current networks Huawei is the provider.

Image source: Proximus Q2 financial report

One should note that Telenet is left out of this agreement. It has already stated to be interested in negotiating its way into this agreement, but it is never a good thing when two rivals team up without you. Furthermore, this would not be very easy: Orange and Proximus use the technology of Huawei, while Telenet uses ZTE's infrastructure.

5G

The (almost) newly formed Flemish government has made it clear that they wish sooner rather than later to dispose of a 5G-network. This technology will bring along immense investments, of which a large burden will fall on the shoulders of the 3 Telecom players. It is still unknown how much this exactly will be, but important for investors to keep in mind.

Duopoly

In Flanders, the telecom market is dominated by 2 players: Proximus and Telenet. In Brussels by Proximus and Brutélé, and in Wallonia by Proximus and VOO (Nethys).

Telenet has already shown interest in taking over both Brutélé and VOO (it offered €300M for Brutélé in June 2018 and more than €1.3B for VOO). As this duopoly-situation is a thorn in the eye of the BIPT, it is uncertain whether or not this deal could go through if an offer would be made.

Proximus

Let's now dig deeper into Proximus, the largest telecom player in Belgium.

Belgian State is the majority shareholder

It is worth noting that the Belgian State owns 54% of the shares and has the majority of voting rights. As the majority shareholder, Proximus has certain politicians on its board, like former prime minister Yves Leterme.

This could give Proximus an edge over Telenet and Orange Belgium when dealing with government bodies such as the BIPT. Beware, could.

On the other hand, the hands of CEO Dominique Leroy are sometimes just as tied as those of John Porter (CEO Telenet), who has to listen to majority shareholder Liberty Capital. This as governments, even as shareholders themselves, try to please and benefit all (most) stakeholders, and not just the shareholders of Proximus.

Business segments - revenue

Proximus can be split into 2 main divisions: Consumers and Enterprises. Domestic Wholesale could be seen as the third division, although very small compared to the other two, as it accounts for just 3-4% of revenue.

Consumer Division

Take a look at the evolution of the revenue numbers for the Domestic Consumers and International Consumers (Luxemburg):

Revenue in €M 2016 2017 2018 Increase over '16-'18 Consumer 2889 2909 2898 0.3% Mobile 995 979 963 -3.2% TV 360 385 399 10.8% Fixed: Internet 599 619 649 8.3% Fixed: Landline 524 503 474 -9.5% Tango (Luxemburg) 111 114 118 6.3%

Source: author's own work, the smallest components are left out for clarity

While the total revenue hasn't changed all that much, the underlying components have. Landline (cable) is losing customers, while Cable Internet is gaining revenue. One would expect that the lost Landline customers would switch over to extra revenue in the mobile division, but this division has lost revenue as well. In fact, Proximus has lost 4.5% of its mobile customers over the last two years. Some of them are switching to Orange, as shown in the last article.

Growth is found in the TV division, where Proximus is able to attract customers with is low-cost 'Scarlet' offer, this remains however just a relatively small proportion of total consumer revenue. Furthermore, as previously stated, Fixed Internet is a growing business and is likely to continue growing for now.

Enterprise Division

Revenue in €M 2016 2017 2018 Increase over this period Enterprise 1376 1400 1415 2.8% Mobile 323 317 317 -1.9% ICT 475 509 532 12.0% Fixed: Internet 251 247 246 -2.0% Fixed: Landline 237 218 203 -14.3%

Source: author's own work, the smallest components are left out for clarity

The enterprise segment's revenue is growing slowly but steadily. This growth is spurred by the offered ICT services. Proximus has expanded its focus from connectivity to offering "digital solutions". As part of this strategy, Proximus has taken over several companies in the last two years:

Image source: Proximus Financial Report '18

The increase in ICT services revenue offsets the drop in the three other divisions, with the fixed landline as the biggest loser (-14.3%). Quite remarkable, Proximus is losing revenue in the mobile data segment as well, while the amount of 'mobile cards' have increased by more than 9.5% over the last two years. There clearly is heavy price pressure in this segment.

Business Segments - Direct Margin

Proximus does not report direct margins or EBITDA numbers for the individual segments. This makes it more difficult to process the impact of the previously mentioned changes in revenue.

Proximus does, however, report the direct margin of the business divisions as a whole:

Direct Margin in €M 2016 2017 2018 Increase over this period Group 3628 3612 3683 1.5% BICS 274 279 317 15.7% Consumer 2204 2189 2218 0.6% Enterprise 964 955 962 -0.2%

Source: author's own work

BICS stands for Belgacom (previous name of Proximus) International Carrier Services. It provides wholesale carrier services to wireline and wireless operators and service providers globally. The division has grown this fast thanks to the worldwide adoption of mobile data and the takeover of Telesign.

The consumer direct margin grew in the first half of 2018 thanks to one-offs, which were later that year offset by lower collection costs (Proximus had to lower its billing fees for non-paying customers).

The enterprise direct margin is decreasing given the decline in landlines. As the extra revenue from the ICT services is accompanied by higher personnel costs, the operating margin in this division is under pressure.

2019 and beyond

Consumer Division

In the first half of 2019, revenue from this division has dropped by 2.8% given the continuing decline in mobile and a significant decline in TV income. As expected, the direct margin has decreased as well, given that in 2018 there were one-offs that boosted the direct margin. If we make exempt from those tailwinds, the direct margin remained constant instead of dropping by 1.4%, thanks to a 10% decline in costs of sales.

I expect this division to keep steadily losing around 1% in revenue, with a constant direct margin thanks to higher prices and cost-cutting.

Enterprise Division

Over the first half of 2019, revenue is up 0.4%. As costs of sales have dropped 6.5%, the direct margin is up a staggering 3.7%. The largest growth in revenue is found, once again, in the ICT services segment (+€10M revenue). This while 'fixed voice' (landlines) dropped the most (-€10M).

I expect the revenue of the Enterprise Division to grow by around 0.5% over the next years, while the direct margin will grow by around 1-2%.

Valuation

At the current price of 26.78, Proximus is trading at a P/E of 16.95. This is significantly lower than the P/E of Telenet (25) and Orange Belgium (32). Last year, EBITDA amounted to €4.46B, which I expect to be lower than this year's EBITDA. Given a market cap of €9.05B and net debt of €2.58B, EV/EBITDA stands at around 2.61. But, once again, I do not believe EBITDA is a good measure of profitability for a telecom company.

Last year, EBIT stood at 780 million euros. Over the first half of 2019, EBIT has increased by 6.6% year-over-year. If this trend continues, EBIT this year will reach 830 million euros. This brings the EV/EBIT ratio to 14, compared to 20 for Telenet and way lower than Orange Belgium.

Summary

Proximus is losing some of its customers to Orange Belgium, resulting in decreasing revenue in the consumer department. At the same time, costs are being cut, resulting in a drop in costs of goods sold by more than 10%. I believe Proximus has reached a peak with regards to profitability in the consumer segment.

In the Enterprise segment, management is expanding in ICT services. This as the traditional income streams are diminishing (revenue of landlines dropped more than 14% in two years' time). By doing so, profits should grow slightly over the coming years in this division.

Unlike Telenet and Orange Belgium, Proximus will not be impacted by a possible ruling of the BIPT about lowering wholesale tariffs, as wholesale only makes up around 3.5% of revenue.

On the other hand, Proximus will have to invest significantly in the coming years in 5G infrastructure. They have set a step in the right direction, thanks to the cooperation with Orange Belgium, which should cut costs over the coming years as well. On the other hand, as a state-controlled company, many more interests than just those of the shareholder will (have to) be pleased with those investments.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe there is less uncertainty about the future of Proximus than around those of Telenet and Orange Belgium. Furthermore, it is the cheapest company out of the three, as it is not growing and no more than a cash cow for the Belgian government. Therefore, I am the most positive about Proximus out of the three Belgian Telecom players, definitely for investors who seek a stable dividend payer (yield of 4%).

So, if you wish to invest in the Belgian Telecom Industry, I would recommend going long in Proximus, reading my two other articles (about Telenet and Orange Belgium) to gain full insight in the industry, and following up the BIPT.

