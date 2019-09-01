Best Apparel Stock Buy Now: Columbia Sportswear Company

Disciplined realistic results probably may contain inevitable, but limited losses of time and capital, due to competitive marketplace uncertainty.

Experienced investment professionals who may be better informed than you now believe Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) to be the industry’s best near-term (3-month) capital gain choice.

This article deals directly with stock price expectations of market professionals, as they are impacted by investor perceptions of corporate activities and competitive strategies.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those securities with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among alternatives compared under identical important measures.

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards expected be compounded?

What alternative choices are available?

These are questions not often either asked or answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

If your thoughts about comparative values lead to P/E ratios, do you really believe in “generally acceptable accounting practices”? Or the tooth fairy?

Do you really believe that multi-year, competitive share-of-market forecasts can be made in today’s rapidly advancing technology environment without error provisions – provisions carried forward into the G of P/EG value assertions?

Instead, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. “When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others”.

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers find a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm’s capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won’t do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. Price range forecasts over time periods defined by the derivatives contract lives are involved.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day’s closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the “smart money” can make useful forecasts – for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

Here are current MM forecasts for Apparel & Clothing Producers

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

Clearly superior expectations exist for COLM at location [4], far outside of the competition.

The severe limits of the trade-off proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of WHY we see what we do. To probe that exploration further, we offer some history of what has been seen in the market movements of many of these securities when tradeoffs similar to today’s have been seen in the past 5 years. Please consider Figure 2.

Comparing Details

Figure 2

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser forecasts as well as the 82% winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N].

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like EK, GM, GE, others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates ((OTCPK:CAGR)) are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 2 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places COLM in first place by a wide margin among other Apparel Producer stocks. Its 32.9 bp/day score is nearly twice what the second-place candidate, LULU, produces.

A big part of COLM’s investment attraction lies in its history of producing stock price gains (+15%) nearly as large as were the forecasts of upside price change (+17.8%), implied by the protections sought by market pros. In figure 2 column [N] measures this comparison between [ I ] and [E] as being well ahead of all its competitors.

Adding to this is an assurance of market performance, where ten out of eleven prior forecasts having all of the foreseen coming price range above its market quote at the time of forecast did produce profitable outcomes. No others of the industry competition had as good odds in column [H].

Additional perspective of how market pros daily appraised COLM’s prospects over the past 6 months is shown in Figure 3. It is not a typical “stock chart” of past price experiences.

The vertical lines span the ranges of price likely to be seen in coming weeks, along with the market close price on the day of the forecast. That price splits the forecast range into prospects for upside and downside price change.

Those proportions often have significance in what subsequently happens to market prices in coming weeks and months. The row of data between the two blue-background pictures of Figure 3 indicates what has happened to COLM after ALL of its daily forecasts in the past 5 years at the present proportions of upside-to-downside prospects. This is also what appears for each of the stocks included for comparisons in Figure 2.

Figure 3

Figure 4 extends the forecasts picture back 2 years by weekly extractions of the daily data.

Figure 4

Conclusion

Columbia Sportswear Corporation (COLM) offers better prospects for near-term capital gain than any of the other competitors in its industry as considered above, and represents an attractive buy for that purpose.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations. We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios.

So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COLM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.